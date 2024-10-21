Broadcasted out of Minneapolis–St. Paul, FanDuel Sports Network North is a go-to channel for Minnesota sports fans. Whether you’re tuning in for the big game or interested in pre- or post-game analysis, FanDuel Sports Network North keeps you locked in and in the loop with some of your favorite Minnesota sports teams.

With DIRECTV you’ll see shows on FanDuel Sports Network North like:

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!

Shop packages

Note: FanDuel Sports Network North show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network North

You can tune into FanDuel Sports Network North on DIRECTV on channel 668 when you choose the CHOICE™ package and above with DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream FanDuel Sports Network North on the DIRECTV website or via the DIRECTV app.

How to watch FanDuel Sports Network North streaming

Using your DIRECTV login, you can watch FanDuel Sports Network North directly from your computer on the DIRECTV website or on your smartphone or tablet using the DIRECTV app.

Whether you have DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM, FanDuel Sports Network North ensures you can stay connected to Minnesota’s MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA and collegiate sports teams.

Is FanDuel Sports Network North on other channels?

DIRECTV features FDSN North on channel 668. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does it cost to stream FanDuel Sports Network North? You can stream FanDuel Sports Network North on DIRECTV with the CHOICE™ package and above. Regular pricing for the CHOICE package is typically around $100.00 per month. Can I watch FanDuel Sports Network North on DIRECTV? Yes, you can watch FanDuel Sports Network North on channel 668 on DIRECTV.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.