If you’re a sports fan in The Badger State, Bally Sports Wisconsin on DIRECTV is your go-to source for highlights, live game coverage and pre- and post-game analysis. Whether you’re batting for the Brewers or balling for the Bucks, Bally Sports Wisconsin keeps you locked in with your favorites Milwaukee sports teams.

With DIRECTV, you can beam or stream shows on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which includes programs like:

The Bally Sports Wisconsin network also includes coverage of high school sporting events like the Kaukauna Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament and college sports teams like the Marquette University Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Note: Bally Sports Wisconsin show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports Wisconsin

Catch programs on Bally Sports Wisconsin by tuning into channel 669. Don’t forget that you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to access shows on the Bally Sports Wisconsin network.

Note: The Bally Sports Wisconsin channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Bally Sports Wisconsin streaming

Life’s busy, which means you can’t always catch the Brewers or Bucks game from the comfort of your couch. Thankfully, all you need is your DIRECTV login to enjoy Wisconsin sports coverage beyond the confines of your living room.

Whether you use your computer to stream Bally Sports Wisconsin from the DIRECTV website or your smartphone or tablet to stream from the DIRECTV app, you can stay connected to your favorite teams wherever you have an internet connection or cell signal.

Is Bally Sports Wisconsin on other channels?

DIRECTV features Bally Sports Wisconsin on channel 669. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports Wisconsin?

What channel is Bally Sports Wisconsin on?

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports Wisconsin?

