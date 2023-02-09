It’s easy to be a Florida sports fan with Bally Sports Sun Extra in your DIRECTV channel rotation. Featuring professional and collegiate sports coverage of teams based in cities like Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee, Bally Sports Sun Extra shows some of your favorite highlights, analysis and real-time game coverage in one place.

Tune into Bally Sports Sun Extra to stay up to date with teams like:

Note: Bally Sports Sun Extra show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports Sun Extra

You can watch Bally Sports Sun Extra on channel 653 on DIRECTV. Remember, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to access the Bally Sports Sun network on your TV or smart devices.

Note: The Bally Sports Sun Extra channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Bally Sports Sun Extra streaming

Gone are the days when you had to be stuck in front of your TV to watch your favorite sports shows. You can access the Bally Sports Sun live stream on your TV or smart device with DIRECTV STREAM. Using your DIRECTV login credentials, you can sign into the DIRECTV website or the DIRECTV app to watch shows on Bally Sports Sun on the go.

Is Bally Sports Sun Extra on other channels?

DIRECTV shows the Bally Sports Sun Extra network on channel 653. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports Sun Extra?

You can watch Bally Sports Sun Extra on channel 653 on DIRECTV. You’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to tune into the Bally Sports network.

What channel is Bally Sports Sun Extra on?

Channel 653 features Bally Sports Sun Extra on DIRECTV.

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports Sun Extra?

Yes, DIRECTV features Bally Sports Sun Extra on channel 653. To watch the Bally Sports network, you’ll need the DIRECT CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

