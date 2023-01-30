If you’re wondering where to watch Bally Sports in Detroit, don’t worry. DIRECTV has you covered. Bally Sports Detroit (BSD – formerly FOX Sports Detroit) broadcasts all your favorite local sports teams in metro Detroit, Michigan, including the Tigers.

A few of the most popular sports teams you can stream or watch on Bally Sports Detroit are the:

Note: Check which regional sports networks are available in your area. View your local DIRECTV sports guide for live listings and show times.

How can I watch Bally Sports Detroit?

Now that you know what is playing on Bally Sports Detroit (BSD), let’s talk about where to watch Bally Sports Detroit streaming. DIRECTV CHOICE™ packages give you access to the BSD network anywhere you are.

Whether you’re in the comfort of your home or you’re on the go with just your mobile data connection, you can watch all your favorite Detroit players and teams in real time with our award-winning streaming services.

Can I watch Bally Sports Detroit on DIRECTV?

While you can find select clips of Bally Sports Detroit games on various streaming sites on the internet, you’ll need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV to access all your favorite Tigers games and much, much more.

What channel is Bally Sports Detroit?

DIRECTV STREAM includes Bally Sports Detroit with the CHOICE™ package on channel 663. Not at home? You can still stream Bally Sports Detroit from your phone or mobile device.

