Awards season is in full swing. With the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards already handed out — and the Academy Awards still ahead — another major celebration takes center stage this weekend: the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The annual NAACP Image Awards honors outstanding achievements and performances by Black artists and creators across film, television, music and literature. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 NAACP Image Awards live, including the air date, host and nominations.

When is the 57th NAACP Image Awards?

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is presented annually by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

How to Watch the 2026 NAACP Image Awards Live

You can watch or stream the 2026 NAACP Image Awards live on BET and CBS. Find your local CBS channel here.

Who Is Hosting the Image Awards?

Actor, comedian and screenwriter Deon Cole will host the 57th NAACP Image Awards. A previous NAACP Image Awards nominee, Cole is known for his work in television and stand-up comedy. He also hosted the ceremony in 2025 and returns to lead this year’s celebration of Black excellence in entertainment.

2026 Image Awards Nominations

Find the full list of 2026 NAACP Image Awards nominees below. For categories announced ahead of the live broadcast, winners are noted in bold.

Motion Picture Nominations

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest

One of Them Days

Sarah’s Oil

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Elijah Bynum – Magazine Dreams

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Lawrence Lamont – One of Them Days

R. T. Thorne – 40 Acres

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife

Tyriq Withers – Him

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres

Keke Palmer – One of Them Days

Kerry Washington – Shadow Force

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest

Damson Idris – F1

Jeffrey Wright – Highest 2 Lowest

Miles Caton – Sinners

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Janelle James – One of Them Days

Jayme Lawson – Sinners

Regina Hall – One Battle After Another

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Souleymane’s Story

40 Acres

My Father’s Shadow

The Fisherman

The Secret Agent

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Love, Brooklyn

40 Acres

Magazine Dreams

Opus

Unexpected Christmas

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Miles Caton – Sinners

Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas

Tyriq Withers – Him

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – Sinners

Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams – One of Them Days

Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Dominic Coleman, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh – Wicked: For Good

Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke – A House of Dynamite

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Zootopia 2

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Sneaks

The Bad Guys 2

Outstanding Character Voice Performance – Motion Picture

Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2

Anthony Mackie – Sneaks

Craig Robinson – The Bad Guys 2

Danielle Brooks – The Bad Guys 2

Lil Rel Howery – Dog Man

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

ADO

Before You Let Go

Best Eyes

Ella

Food for the Soul

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

ASALI: Power of the Pollinators

Black Man, Black Man

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II

Jazzy Bells

Wednesdays with Gramps

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Cassandra Mann – Unexpected Christmas

Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife

R. T. Thorne – 40 Acres

Rachael Abigail Holder – Love, Brooklyn

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Nora Garrett – After the Hunt

Syreeta Singleton – One of Them Days

Walter Mosley and Nadia Latif – The Man in My Basement

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Naya Desir-Johnson – Sarah’s Oil

Amari Price – The Knife

Estella K. Kahiha – The Woman in the Yard

Jahleel Kamara – Shadow Force

Peyton Jackson – The Woman in the Yard

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Kira Kelly – Him

Martim Vian – Love, Brooklyn

Sean Bobbitt – Hedda

Shabier Kirchner – Materialists

Documentary Nominations

Outstanding Documentary (Motion Picture)

Being Eddie

Fatherless No More

Left Behind

The Perfect Neighbor

Who in the Hell is Regina Jones?

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch – Number One on the Call Sheet

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Andre Gaines – Boo-Yah – A Portrait of Stuart Scott

Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole

Yemi Oyediran – King of Them All: The Story of King Records

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Number One on the Call Sheet

A Star Without A Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015

Great Migrations: A People on the Move

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Outstanding Short Form Documentary

Black Longevity

CIRILO, A Legacy Untold

Freeman Vines

Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within

The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Infant Health

Television Nominations – Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air

Beyond the Gates

Forever

Paradise

Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air

Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever

Morris Chestnut – Watson

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt

Lovie Simone – Forever

Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aisha Hinds – 9-1-1

Audra McDonald – The Gilded Age

Karen Pittman – Forever

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Mario Van Peebles – Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Angela Barnes – Ironheart

Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt

Jet Wilkinson – The Copenhagen Test

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – The Gilded Age

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Cynthia Adarkwa – The Pitt

Ajani Jackson – Law & Order

Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane – FBI

C.A. Johnson – The Beast in Me

Walter Mosley – The Lowdown

Television Nominations – Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Harlem

Survival of the Thickest

The Residence

The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

David Oyelowo – Government Cheese

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Vince Staples – The Vince Staples Show

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Giancarlo Esposito – The Residence

Josh Johnson – The Daily Show

Wendell Pierce – Elsbeth

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Edwina Findley – The Residence

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Jerrie Johnson – Harlem

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul Hunter – Government Cheese

Theodore Witcher – Demascus

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar – Hacks

Frida Perez – The Studio

Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary

Monique D. Hall – Sesame Street

Naomi Ekperigin – St. Denis Medical

Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Nominations

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

Straw

G20

Ironheart

Ruth & Boaz

Washington Black

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

Tyler Lepley – Ruth & Boaz

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Giancarlo Esposito – Please Don’t Feed the Children

Idris Elba – Heads of State

Taye Diggs – Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

Taraji P. Henson – Straw

Brandy Norwood – Christmas Everyday!

Dominique Thorne – Ironheart

Serayah – Ruth & Boaz

Viola Davis – G20

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Special

Glynn Turman – Straw

Jay Ellis – All Her Fault

Rockmond Dunbar – Straw

Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black

Ving Rhames – Dope Thief

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Special

Teyana Taylor – Straw

Angela Bassett – Zero Day

Lyric Ross – Ironheart

Marsai Martin – G20

Sherri Shepherd – Straw

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Olatunde Osunsanmi – Star Trek: Section 31

Alanna Brown – Ruth & Boaz

Nicole G. Leier – Trapped in the Spotlight

Tailiah Breon – Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story

Troy A. Scott – I’ll Never Let You Go

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Aireka Muse – Friends & Lovers

Jas Summers – Stay

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay

Michael Elliott and Cory Tynan – Ruth & Boaz

Roye Okupe and Brandon M. Easton – Iyanu: The Age of Wonders

Overall Acting Nominations

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Anika Noni Rose – The Mighty Nein

Ayo Edebiri – Big Mouth

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Graceyn Hollingsworth – Gracie’s Corner

Outstanding Guest Performance

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Murder in a Small Town

Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live

Janet Hubert – Bel-Air

Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Amanda Christine – It: Welcome to Derry

Blake Cameron James – It: Welcome to Derry

Jeremiah Felder – The Residence

Percy Daggs IV – Paradise

Reality and Variety Nominations

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show

House Guest

Sherri

Tamron Hall

The View

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Series or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Dancing with the Stars

Full Court Press

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Ready for Love

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

The Don Lemon Show

CNN NewsNight

Finding Your Roots

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm

Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News / Information (Series or Special)

Don Lemon – The Don Lemon Show

Abby Phillip – CNN NewsNight

Henry Louis Gates Jr. – Finding Your Roots

Scott Evans – House Guest

Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons

Tiny Desk Concerts Celebrates Black Music Month 2025

BET Awards 2025

HBCU Honors

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Outstanding Host in a Reality, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Kevin Hart – BET Awards 2025

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – Dancing with the Stars

Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank

Bozoma St. John and Jimmy Fallon – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Other Nomination Categories

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Kendrick Lamar

Michael B. Jordan

Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar

College GameDay

Glam Through The Ages

Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch

The Daily Show: After The Cut

Outstanding Animated Series

Gracie’s Corner

Ariel

Iyanu

Iwájú

Weather Hunters

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie’s Corner

Iyanu

Eyes of Wakanda

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Reading Rainbow

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart

Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Boarders

Haolu Wang – Black Mirror

Jas Summers – Stay

Tearrance Averelle Chisolm – Demascus

Costume Design, Make-up and Hairstyling Nominations

Outstanding Costume Design

Bel-Air – Queensylvia Akuchie

Highest 2 Lowest – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Love, Brooklyn – Missy Mickens

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Wicked: For Good – Paul Tazewell

Outstanding Make-up

All’s Fair – Kate Biscoe

Bel-Air – Alyssa Hudson

Chief of War – Christian Tinsley

Highest 2 Lowest – Ngozi Olandu Young

Sinners – Ken Diaz

Outstanding Hairstyling

All’s Fair – Valerie Jackson

Bel-Air – Terry Hunt

Beyond the Gates – Wankala L. Hinkson

Reasonable Doubt – Deaundra Metzger

Sinners – Shunika Terry

Stunt Nominations

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Sinners – Andy Gill

Butterfly – Yeonheon Jung

F1 – Gary Powell

G20 – Grant Powell

Shadow Force – Dartenea Bryant

Recording Nominations

Outstanding Album

Am I the Drama? – Cardi B

Beloved – Giveon

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Mutt Deluxe: Heel – Leon Thomas

SOS Deluxe: Lana – SZA

Outstanding New Artist

Monaleo

Elmiene

Lee Vasi

Madison McFerrin

Ravyn Lenae

Outstanding Male Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Giveon

Leon Thomas

Outstanding Female Artist

Cardi B

Alex Isley

Doechii

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

“Boots on the Ground (Remix)” – 803Fresh featuring Fantasia

“Chains & Whips” – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Malice

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

“Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey with The Clark Sisters

“Let Freedom Ring” – Travis Greene with Andra Day

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

“It Depends (Remix)” – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller and Usher

“Safe” – Cardi B featuring Kehlani

“Worst Behavior” – Kwn featuring Kehlani

“The Mood” – FLO

“Mutt (Remix)” – Leon Thomas featuring Chris Brown

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“It Depends” – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist

“Yes It Is” – Leon Thomas

“Bed of Roses” – Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“ErrTime” – Cardi B

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Chains & Whips” – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Malice

“Ride (Remix)” – Chance the Rapper featuring Do or Die and Twista

“Typa” – GloRilla

Outstanding International Song

“Is It” – Tyla

“In Our Sight” – Skip Marley

“Love” – Burna Boy

“With You” – Davido featuring Omah Lay

“You4Me” – Tiwa Savage

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Boots on the Ground” – 803Fresh

Escape Room – Teyana Taylor

“Folded” – Kehlani

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Score)

Boots

Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack

Marvel’s Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack)

One of Them Days (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack)

Highest 2 Lowest (Original Soundtrack)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series)

Wicked: For Good (The Soundtrack)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Tasha – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jekalyn X the Legends – Jekalyn Carr

Live at Maverick City – Maverick City Music

Only on the Road (Live) – Tye Tribbett

The Live Reunion: Washington D.C. – J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Do It Again” – Kirk Franklin

“Church” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard with John Legend

“Constant (Live)” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiulo

“Don’t Faint” – Jekalyn Carr

“Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey with The Clark Sisters

Outstanding Jazz Album

We Insist! 2025 – Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell

For Dinah – Ledisi

Beneath the Skin – Nnenna Freelon

Live-Action – Nate Smith

Griot Songs – Omar Thomas Large Ensemble

Watch all the biggest award shows — including the Actor Awards, the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards — live with DIRECTV. Plus, stream many of the year's top movies and hit TV shows on DIRECTV all in one place.

