Awards Season - Article

NAACP Image Awards 2026: How to Watch, Host & Nominees

NAACP Image Awards 2026: How to Watch, Host & Nominees

Awards season is in full swing. With the Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards already handed out — and the Academy Awards still ahead — another major celebration takes center stage this weekend: the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

The annual NAACP Image Awards honors outstanding achievements and performances by Black artists and creators across film, television, music and literature. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 NAACP Image Awards live, including the air date, host and nominations.

When is the 57th NAACP Image Awards?

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is presented annually by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

How to Watch the 2026 NAACP Image Awards Live

You can watch or stream the 2026 NAACP Image Awards live on BET and CBS. Find your local CBS channel here.

Who Is Hosting the Image Awards?

Actor, comedian and screenwriter Deon Cole will host the 57th NAACP Image Awards. A previous NAACP Image Awards nominee, Cole is known for his work in television and stand-up comedy. He also hosted the ceremony in 2025 and returns to lead this year’s celebration of Black excellence in entertainment.

2026 Image Awards Nominations

Find the full list of 2026 NAACP Image Awards nominees below. For categories announced ahead of the live broadcast, winners are noted in bold.

Motion Picture Nominations

Outstanding Motion Picture

  • Highest 2 Lowest
  • One of Them Days
  • Sarah’s Oil
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Elijah Bynum – Magazine Dreams
  • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
  • Lawrence Lamont – One of Them Days
  • R. T. Thorne – 40 Acres

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

  • André Holland – Love, Brooklyn
  • Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
  • Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife
  • Tyriq Withers – Him

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest
  • Damson Idris – F1
  • Jeffrey Wright – Highest 2 Lowest
  • Miles Caton – Sinners

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding International Motion Picture

  • Souleymane’s Story
  • 40 Acres
  • My Father’s Shadow
  • The Fisherman
  • The Secret Agent

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

  • Love, Brooklyn
  • 40 Acres
  • Magazine Dreams
  • Opus
  • Unexpected Christmas

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

  • ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
  • Miles Caton – Sinners
  • Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas
  • Tyriq Withers – Him

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – Sinners
  • Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams – One of Them Days
  • Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Dominic Coleman, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh – Wicked: For Good
  • Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest
  • Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke – A House of Dynamite

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

  • Zootopia 2
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Sneaks
  • The Bad Guys 2

Outstanding Character Voice Performance – Motion Picture

  • Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2
  • Anthony Mackie – Sneaks
  • Craig Robinson – The Bad Guys 2
  • Danielle Brooks – The Bad Guys 2
  • Lil Rel Howery – Dog Man

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

  • ADO
  • Before You Let Go
  • Best Eyes
  • Ella
  • Food for the Soul

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

  • ASALI: Power of the Pollinators
  • Black Man, Black Man
  • Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II
  • Jazzy Bells
  • Wednesdays with Gramps

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

  • Cassandra Mann – Unexpected Christmas
  • Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole
  • Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife
  • R. T. Thorne – 40 Acres
  • Rachael Abigail Holder – Love, Brooklyn

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
  • Nora Garrett – After the Hunt
  • Syreeta Singleton – One of Them Days
  • Walter Mosley and Nadia Latif – The Man in My Basement

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

  • Naya Desir-Johnson – Sarah’s Oil
  • Amari Price – The Knife
  • Estella K. Kahiha – The Woman in the Yard
  • Jahleel Kamara – Shadow Force
  • Peyton Jackson – The Woman in the Yard

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
  • Kira Kelly – Him
  • Martim Vian – Love, Brooklyn
  • Sean Bobbitt – Hedda
  • Shabier Kirchner – Materialists

Documentary Nominations

Outstanding Documentary (Motion Picture)

  • Being Eddie
  • Fatherless No More
  • Left Behind
  • The Perfect Neighbor
  • Who in the Hell is Regina Jones?

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

  • Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch – Number One on the Call Sheet
  • Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)
  • Andre Gaines – Boo-Yah – A Portrait of Stuart Scott
  • Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole
  • Yemi Oyediran – King of Them All: The Story of King Records

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

  • Number One on the Call Sheet
  • A Star Without A Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story
  • Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015
  • Great Migrations: A People on the Move
  • High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Outstanding Short Form Documentary

  • Black Longevity
  • CIRILO, A Legacy Untold
  • Freeman Vines
  • Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within
  • The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Infant Health

Television Nominations – Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Bel-Air
  • Beyond the Gates
  • Forever
  • Paradise
  • Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

  • Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
  • Jabari Banks – Bel-Air
  • Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever
  • Morris Chestnut – Watson
  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

  • Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
  • Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt
  • Lovie Simone – Forever
  • Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  • Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

  • Mario Van Peebles – Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  • Angela Barnes – Ironheart
  • Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt
  • Jet Wilkinson – The Copenhagen Test
  • Salli Richardson-Whitfield – The Gilded Age

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

  • Cynthia Adarkwa – The Pitt
  • Ajani Jackson – Law & Order
  • Bryce Ahart and Stephanie McFarlane – FBI
  • C.A. Johnson – The Beast in Me
  • Walter Mosley – The Lowdown

Television Nominations – Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood
  • David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
  • David Oyelowo – Government Cheese
  • Mike Epps – The Upshaws
  • Vince Staples – The Vince Staples Show

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Maya Rudolph – Loot
  • Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Residence
  • Josh Johnson – The Daily Show
  • Wendell Pierce – Elsbeth

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Edwina Findley – The Residence
  • Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
  • Jerrie Johnson – Harlem
  • Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest
  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Paul Hunter – Government Cheese
  • Theodore Witcher – Demascus

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

  • Aisha Muharrar – Hacks
  • Frida Perez – The Studio
  • Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary
  • Monique D. Hall – Sesame Street
  • Naomi Ekperigin – St. Denis Medical

Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special Nominations

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

  • Straw
  • G20
  • Ironheart
  • Ruth & Boaz
  • Washington Black

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

  • Tyler Lepley – Ruth & Boaz
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Please Don’t Feed the Children
  • Idris Elba – Heads of State
  • Taye Diggs – Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Special

  • Taraji P. Henson – Straw
  • Brandy Norwood – Christmas Everyday!
  • Dominique Thorne – Ironheart
  • Serayah – Ruth & Boaz
  • Viola Davis – G20

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Special

  • Glynn Turman – Straw
  • Jay Ellis – All Her Fault
  • Rockmond Dunbar – Straw
  • Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black
  • Ving Rhames – Dope Thief

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Special

  • Teyana Taylor – Straw
  • Angela Bassett – Zero Day
  • Lyric Ross – Ironheart
  • Marsai Martin – G20
  • Sherri Shepherd – Straw

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

  • Olatunde Osunsanmi – Star Trek: Section 31
  • Alanna Brown – Ruth & Boaz
  • Nicole G. Leier – Trapped in the Spotlight
  • Tailiah Breon – Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story
  • Troy A. Scott – I’ll Never Let You Go

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

  • Aireka Muse – Friends & Lovers
  • Jas Summers – Stay
  • Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay
  • Michael Elliott and Cory Tynan – Ruth & Boaz
  • Roye Okupe and Brandon M. Easton – Iyanu: The Age of Wonders

Overall Acting Nominations

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

  • Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
  • Anika Noni Rose – The Mighty Nein
  • Ayo Edebiri – Big Mouth
  • Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
  • Graceyn Hollingsworth – Gracie’s Corner

Outstanding Guest Performance

  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Murder in a Small Town
  • Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt
  • Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live
  • Janet Hubert – Bel-Air
  • Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

  • Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Amanda Christine – It: Welcome to Derry
  • Blake Cameron James – It: Welcome to Derry
  • Jeremiah Felder – The Residence
  • Percy Daggs IV – Paradise

Reality and Variety Nominations

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • House Guest
  • Sherri
  • Tamron Hall
  • The View

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Series or Game Show

  • Celebrity Family Feud
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • Full Court Press
  • Love & Marriage: Huntsville
  • Ready for Love

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

  • The Don Lemon Show
  • CNN NewsNight
  • Finding Your Roots
  • Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm
  • Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News / Information (Series or Special)

  • Don Lemon – The Don Lemon Show
  • Abby Phillip – CNN NewsNight
  • Henry Louis Gates Jr. – Finding Your Roots
  • Scott Evans – House Guest
  • Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

  • Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons
  • Tiny Desk Concerts Celebrates Black Music Month 2025
  • BET Awards 2025
  • HBCU Honors
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Outstanding Host in a Reality, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

  • Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
  • Kevin Hart – BET Awards 2025
  • Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – Dancing with the Stars
  • Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank
  • Bozoma St. John and Jimmy Fallon – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Other Nomination Categories

Entertainer of the Year

  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Doechii
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Michael B. Jordan
  • Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar
  • College GameDay
  • Glam Through The Ages
  • Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch
  • The Daily Show: After The Cut

Outstanding Animated Series

  • Gracie’s Corner
  • Ariel
  • Iyanu
  • Iwájú
  • Weather Hunters

Outstanding Children’s Program

  • Gracie’s Corner
  • Iyanu
  • Eyes of Wakanda
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • Reading Rainbow

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

  • Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart
  • Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Boarders
  • Haolu Wang – Black Mirror
  • Jas Summers – Stay
  • Tearrance Averelle Chisolm – Demascus

Costume Design, Make-up and Hairstyling Nominations

Outstanding Costume Design

  • Bel-Air – Queensylvia Akuchie
  • Highest 2 Lowest – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
  • Love, Brooklyn – Missy Mickens
  • Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
  • Wicked: For Good – Paul Tazewell

Outstanding Make-up

  • All’s Fair – Kate Biscoe
  • Bel-Air – Alyssa Hudson
  • Chief of War – Christian Tinsley
  • Highest 2 Lowest – Ngozi Olandu Young
  • Sinners – Ken Diaz

Outstanding Hairstyling

  • All’s Fair – Valerie Jackson
  • Bel-Air – Terry Hunt
  • Beyond the Gates – Wankala L. Hinkson
  • Reasonable Doubt – Deaundra Metzger
  • Sinners – Shunika Terry

Stunt Nominations

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

  • Sinners – Andy Gill
  • Butterfly – Yeonheon Jung
  • F1 – Gary Powell
  • G20 – Grant Powell
  • Shadow Force – Dartenea Bryant

Recording Nominations

Outstanding Album

  • Am I the Drama? – Cardi B
  • Beloved – Giveon
  • Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
  • Mutt Deluxe: Heel – Leon Thomas
  • SOS Deluxe: Lana – SZA

Outstanding New Artist

  • Monaleo
  • Elmiene
  • Lee Vasi
  • Madison McFerrin
  • Ravyn Lenae

Outstanding Male Artist

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Bryson Tiller
  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Leon Thomas

Outstanding Female Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Alex Isley
  • Doechii
  • SZA
  • Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

  • “Boots on the Ground (Remix)” – 803Fresh featuring Fantasia
  • “Chains & Whips” – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Malice
  • “For Good” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
  • “Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey with The Clark Sisters
  • “Let Freedom Ring” – Travis Greene with Andra Day

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

  • “It Depends (Remix)” – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller and Usher
  • “Safe” – Cardi B featuring Kehlani
  • “Worst Behavior” – Kwn featuring Kehlani
  • “The Mood” – FLO
  • “Mutt (Remix)” – Leon Thomas featuring Chris Brown

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

  • “It Depends” – Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
  • “Folded” – Kehlani
  • “Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist
  • “Yes It Is” – Leon Thomas
  • “Bed of Roses” – Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

  • “ErrTime” – Cardi B
  • “Anxiety” – Doechii
  • “Chains & Whips” – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Malice
  • “Ride (Remix)” – Chance the Rapper featuring Do or Die and Twista
  • “Typa” – GloRilla

Outstanding International Song

  • “Is It” – Tyla
  • “In Our Sight” – Skip Marley
  • “Love” – Burna Boy
  • “With You” – Davido featuring Omah Lay
  • “You4Me” – Tiwa Savage

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

  • “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA
  • “Anxiety” – Doechii
  • “Boots on the Ground” – 803Fresh
  • Escape Room – Teyana Taylor
  • “Folded” – Kehlani

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

  • Sinners (Original Motion Picture Score)
  • Boots
  • Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack
  • Marvel’s Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack)
  • One of Them Days (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

  • Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack)
  • Highest 2 Lowest (Original Soundtrack)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series)
  • Wicked: For Good (The Soundtrack)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

  • Tasha – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Jekalyn X the Legends – Jekalyn Carr
  • Live at Maverick City – Maverick City Music
  • Only on the Road (Live) – Tye Tribbett
  • The Live Reunion: Washington D.C. – J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

  • “Do It Again” – Kirk Franklin
  • “Church” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard with John Legend
  • “Constant (Live)” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiulo
  • “Don’t Faint” – Jekalyn Carr
  • “Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey with The Clark Sisters

Outstanding Jazz Album

  • We Insist! 2025 – Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell
  • For Dinah – Ledisi
  • Beneath the Skin – Nnenna Freelon
  • Live-Action – Nate Smith
  • Griot Songs – Omar Thomas Large Ensemble

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch or stream the NAACP Image Awards live?

The NAACP Image Awards can be watched or streamed live on BET or your local CBS affiliate channel.

What are the NAACP Image Awards?

The NAACP Image Awards are an annual awards ceremony presented by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) since 1967 to honor outstanding achievements by Black artists, entertainers and leaders in film, television, music and literature.

Who is hosting the 2026 NAACP Image Awards?

Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole is returning to host the 2026 Image Awards for the second time.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

