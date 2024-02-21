2024 Oscar Nominated Movies: Must-See Films to Watch Now

Delve into the world of cinematic excellence as we unveil the top five films from 2023 with the most Oscar nominations. Learn more about these Oscar nominated movies, including where to watch them before the Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.

2023 was a huge success for cinema, featuring a blend of traditional summer blockbusters and compelling 3-hour epics that captured a wide audience’s attention.

One standout success story was the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer, which continued to shine bright at the Oscars with an impressive 21 nominations between them (13 for Oppenheimer and 8 for Barbie).

And while there certainly were some snubs this year in terms of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie being left off the short lists for Best Director and Best Lead Actress, respectively, their movie is still making history.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer secured coveted spots in the Best Picture category, competing with eight other remarkable contenders, including Martin Scorsese’s three-hour epic, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon made history with multiple nominations, elevating Martin Scorsese to new heights with his 10th nomination, breaking the deadlock with Steven Spielberg as the most nominated director of all time. Additionally, Lily Gladstone’s nomination marked a groundbreaking moment, as she became the first Native American to ever receive an Oscar nomination.

With so many outstanding films released in 2023, you’ll want to catch as many as you can before the Oscars on March 10. Find out where you can watch the top Oscar nominated movies now.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ (13 NOMINATIONS)

Nominated For: Best Picture, Directing, Lead Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup & Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Sound, Writing (adapted screenplay)

Oppenheimer ranked third for 2023’s highest-grossing films, bring in nearly one billion dollars, and now sits at the top of the list of Oscar nominated movies. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) life, from before creating the atomic bomb to events that unfolded following the war, expertly using visuals and audio to build tension, creating a cinematic masterpiece.

A blockbuster success, it tackles themes of fame, politics and morality, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

‘POOR THINGS’ (11 NOMINATIONS)

Nominated For: Best Picture, Directing, Lead Actress (Emma Stone), Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup & Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Writing (adapted screenplay)

Meet Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the strange Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), who has quite a few similarities to that of Frankenstein. Soon after coming back to life, Bella sets off on the adventure of a lifetime around the world. And while she herself may not have much knowledge, lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) sure does, making him the perfect companion to tag along.

There’s no denying that this film is wildly fun and over the top by any standards. And bolstered by the acclaimed performances of Emma Stone, who already won a Golden Globe for the performance, and Mark Ruffalo, you’ll be a poor thing if you don’t catch this on-screen adventure.

‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ (10 NOMINATIONS)

Nominated For: Best Picture, Directing, Lead Actress (Lily Gladstone), Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Production Design, Original Song

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is a chilling adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 gripping book, based off a real-life tragedy that before this was mostly unknown by the majority of Americans.

In this cinematic journey, Scorsese tells the story of the “Reign of Terror” that came over the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, as white settlers began to realize the potential wealth under the tight knit Native community.

With incredible performances from Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film brings to light the personal stories woven into the fabric of the Osage Nation’s struggle for justice amid systemic issues and indiscriminate violence.

Scorsese’s storytelling captures a dark chapter in American history, creating an engaging narrative everyone should be aware of. Killers of the Flower Moon is a compelling exploration of an Indigenous community’s fight against injustice.

‘BARBIE’ (8 NOMINATIONS)

Nominated For: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Costume Design, Production Design, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Original Song (two nominations)

2023’s biggest blockbuster, drawing in a staggering $1.5 billion at the global box office, was by far one of the most watched and talked about films in years. Barbie, played by the versatile Margot Robbie, takes you on an unforgettable journey from Barbieland to the real world and back again.

What follows is a hilarious, moving and incredibly insightful film that resonated with audiences across the board. After leaving the seemingly perfect world of Barbieland, Barbie and Ken start to face real world truths they never could have imagined.

Don’t miss out on the incredible performances by this world-renowned cast in the biggest hit of the year, where Barbie’s journey transcends the screen to explore themes of self-discovery and challenging societal norms to make Barbieland, and the real world, better for everyone.

‘MAESTRO’ (7 NOMINATIONS)

Nominated For: Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Cinematography, Makeup & Hairstyling, Sound, Writing (Original Screenplay)

Maestro is an extraordinary story of love, following the deep, yet complex bond between American composer Leonard Bernstein, portrayed by Bradley Cooper, and his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan.

Their performances earned them each an Oscar nomination for Best Lead, helping to transform this poignant story into a film everyone can enjoy. At its heart, Maestro is an emotional portrayal of family and love that spans a lifetime.

The film engages with the complications that come with fame, and balancing ones private and public self. And with seven nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, it’s certainly a must-watch for everyone that enjoys romance or music.

Frequently Asked Questions Which films were nominated for the most Oscars in 2024? The movies with the most Oscar nominations this year include 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Barbie' and 'Maestro.' Which movies were nominated for Best Picture in 2024? The nominees for Best Picture are 'American Fiction,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'Barbie,' 'The Holdovers,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Maestro,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Past Lives,' 'Poor Things' & 'The Zone of Interest.' When are the Oscars this year? The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET.

