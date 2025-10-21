The Diplomat Season 3: Everything to Know

The highly-anticipated third season of Netflix’s hit political drama, The Diplomat, is finally here, and Kate Wyler’s chaotic life as a seasoned U.S. diplomat is only getting more complicated. Season 2 left us with a shocking power grab that added new strains to both Kate’s work and home life. Season 3 explores these dynamics against a backdrop of fragile international relations and ever-deepening geopolitical crises.

Can’t wait to dig into The Diplomat Season 3, but need a quick refresher on the series? Here’s your complete guide to The Diplomat.

How to Watch ‘The Diplomat’

You can stream The Diplomat on Netflix. The third season premiered on Oct. 16, 2025.

What is ‘The Diplomat’ About?

The Diplomat is an American political thriller series on Netflix. Created by Debora Cahn, the series centers on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a veteran U.S. diplomat who is unexpectedly appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom amid mounting geopolitical crises.

Her new role forces her to navigate high-stakes diplomacy, complex alliances and a strained marriage with fellow diplomat Hal Wyler. The show focuses on international U.S. politics and crises, balancing storylines featuring diplomatic crisis management with personal drama while exploring themes of ambition and betrayal.

What Happened on ‘The Diplomat’ Seasons 1 and 2?

Season 1 of The Diplomat introduces Kate as she is abruptly appointed as Ambassador to the U.K. after a British warship is attacked in a terrorist plot, killing dozens of sailors. Kate finds herself forced to navigate the treacherous waters of international diplomacy while managing her unraveling marriage.

As she both builds alliances and clashes with British officials and leaders, she investigates the attack’s origins, uncovering possible Russian involvement. The season closes on a major cliffhanger, with a devastating car bombing that leaves multiple characters injured or dead and exposing deeper layers of political intrigue both in London and Washington.

Season 2 picks up after the bombing, with major characters either dead or seriously injured. Kate and her allies probe the conspiracy behind the attack, uncovering links to British political figures. In Washington, domestic power struggles intensify as the U.S. President learns that his Vice President, Grace Penn, was involved in the ship attack from Season 1, which leads to his inadvertent death and Penn’s rise to the presidency.

The season ends with Kate realizing that the presidency itself may now be entangled in the conspiracy she’s been trying to unravel.

What Is ‘The Diplomat’ Season 3 Be About?

Season 3 picks up where the second season left off, with Grace taking the oath of office as President of the United States and Kate’s husband Hal nominated as Vice President — a role she was gunning for. This makes Kate both U.K. Ambassador and Second Lady of the United States. The season focuses heavily on this dynamic and the subsequent betrayals and subterfuge that the new presidential duo engage in as they consolidate power.

The central plotline in Season 3 revolves around a disabled Russian nuclear sub and a stolen nuclear warhead, which sparks another political crisis for Kate to navigate.

‘The Diplomat’ Cast and Characters

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler: A seasoned career diplomat, U.K. Ambassador and now, Second Lady of the United States.

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler: Kate’s husband, also a career diplomat and now Vice President of the United States.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison: The U.K. Foreign Secretary. Kate harbors complex romantic feelings for Dennison.

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park: The CIA’s chief in London.

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford: Kate’s deputy at the U.S. Embassy in London.

Allison Janney as President/Vice President Grace Penn: The U.S. Vice President in the first two seasons, now the President of the United States following President Rayburn’s death in Season 2.

Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn: Grace’s husband and the First Gentleman.

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge: The British Prime Minister, who Kate often clashes with.

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘The Diplomat’?

Yep! Netflix has already renewed The Diplomat for a fourth season.

Frequently Asked Questions When did The Diplomat Season 3 come out? The Diplomat Season 3 premiered in October 2025. Who plays Kate Wyler on The Diplomat? Keri Russel plays Kate Wyler on The Diplomat.

