‘Hacks’ Season 4 Watch Guide: Premiere, Cast, Plot & More

As the award-winning series Hacks returns for its highly anticipated fourth season on April 10, 2025, fans are eager to see how the dynamic between Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels evolves. With accolades including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and a nod for Jean Smart as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the show has set a high bar for itself. This season promises to delve deeper into Deborah’s late-night hosting gig and Ava’s burgeoning confidence, showcasing the complex power dynamics and toxic co-dependency that define their relationship. As the stakes rise, viewers are left questioning whether their path to success in the competitive world of late night lies solely with each other.

Find out everything you need to know about Hacks season 4.

When is ‘Hacks’ Season 4 Coming Out?

Hacks Season 4 is set to premiere on April 10, 2025 on Max. Fans of the series can look forward to more of the sharp humor and engaging storytelling that they’ve come to love.

Where to Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 4

Watch Hacks Season 4 on Max (formerly HBO Max) starting on April 10. Watch Hacks on HBO with your DIRECTV subscription, which also gives access to the Max app.

Get Max with DIRECTV to make sure you can watch Hacks season 4 as well as many other hit shows. Add Max now.

‘Hacks’ Season 4 Official Trailer

Watch the hilarious Hacks trailer to get prepped for forthcoming season.

What to Expect from ‘Hacks’ Season 4

In Season 4 of Hacks, we can anticipate an exhilarating continuation of the power struggle between Deborah and Ava, following the intense cliffhanger of Season 3. This season showcases Deborah stepping into her dream role as a late-night host, which introduces a host of new challenges and opportunities not only for herself but also for Ava and the rest of the crew. As Deborah navigates the complexities of her career in a male-dominated industry, Ava’s role as head writer will add another layer of intensity to the mix. With its vibrant ensemble of hilarious supporting characters, the season promises to deliver the depth and humor that fans have come to love. Critics have already dubbed it “the best comedy on TV,” and with its recent Emmy success, Hacks remains a must-watch for any appreciator of quick wit and sharp tongues.

‘Hacks’ TV Show Cast Returning and New

Returning characters

Jean Smart – Deborah Vance

Hannah Einbinder – Ava Daniels

Kaitlin Olson – DJ

Megan Stalter – Kayla Schaeffer

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Marcus

Poppy Liu – Kiki

Rose Abdoo – Josefina

Jane Adams – Nina Daniels

Christopher McDonald – Marty Ghilain

Paul W. Downs – Jimmy LuSaque Jr.

Mark Indelicato – Damien

Lorenza Izzo – Ruby

Johnny Sibilly – Wilson

Helen Hunt – Winnie Landell

Polly Draper – Diana

Rose Abdoo – Josefina

New additions

Julianne Nicholson

Bresha Webb

Michaela Watkins

Robby Hoffman,

Eric Balfour

Danny Jolles

Gavin Matts

Grover Whitmore

Jasmine Ashanti

Katy Sullivan

Matt Oberg

Sandy Honig

Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 4 on DIRECTV

Keep up with Deborah and Ava’s power struggle and all the antics that ensue with DIRECTV. Watch Hacks season 4 and many other Max originals when you subscribe to DIRECTV today.