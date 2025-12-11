Adapting a beloved book series for television is notoriously difficult, but Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has emerged as one of the rare adaptations praised by both longtime fans and newcomers. With Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premiering on Disney+ on December 11, 2025, the series continues to earn strong reviews for its faithfulness to Rick Riordan’s novels, expansive worldbuilding and standout cast.

Whether you’re catching up or diving straight into the new episodes, this complete Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 cast guide covers every major, recurring and guest character to help you navigate the world of Greek demigods, mythological monsters and Olympian gods with ease.

And you can watch Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as new episodes are released on Disney+ with DIRECTV!

DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment™ Genre Pack™ includes popular live channels streaming apps Disney+, Hulu Bundle & HBO Max with Ads for $29.99/mo. + tax for the first month.*

Cast & Characters of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Walker Scobell (The Adam Project, Secret Headquarters) stars as Percy Jackson, a seemingly ordinary teenager whose life is upended when he discovers he is a demigod, the half-mortal son of Poseidon, one of the Big Three Olympian gods. His mother, Sally Jackson, named him Perseus —after the only Greek hero who got a happy ending — hoping her son might share that fate. Sally raised Percy largely on her own, shielding him from both mortal and mythological dangers, and remains the person he loves and trusts most.

Despite his godliness, Percy’s childhood was anything but easy. ADHD and dyslexia made school difficult, and his tendency to see things no one else could made him a target for bullies. His first real friend was Grover Underwood, a seemingly awkward classmate who Percy later learns is his assigned protector — and one of the few people he knows will always have his back.

At home, things weren’t much better. Sally’s cruel husband, Gabe Ugliano, tormented Percy at every turn. What Percy eventually learns, though, is that the challenges he thought made him a misfit were actually indicators of his divine powers. Among those abilities are superhuman strength and reflexes, predictive dreaming, extreme willpower — even an affinity for Latin.

Eventually, he is sent to Camp Half-Blood for his safety, where he finds a community of kids like him — offspring of the Greek gods — and the beginnings of a destiny he never asked for. There he meets Annabeth Chase, with whom he initially clashes with, but together they learn to trust and challenge each other in ways that make them both stronger. And though Percy feels abandoned by his divine father, Poseidon, he slowly begins to recognize quiet signs of care from him, eventually culminating in a meeting on Mount Olympus.

Though often unsure of himself, Percy is fiercely loyal, protective and guided by a moral compass stronger than any weapon. He would sacrifice everything for the people he loves — and on more than one occasion, he almost has.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries portrays Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena and a seasoned Camp Half-Blood veteran. As the child of the goddess of wisdom and war strategy, Annabeth is exceptionally perceptive, analytical and always thinking several steps ahead. Born from a thought in Athena’s mind and given to her father as a gift, Annabeth was cherished at first — but after her father remarried, her stepmother came to see her as an inconvenience. Feeling unwanted and misunderstood, Annabeth ran away at seven years old, a sign of her deep self-reliance.

Like many demigods, she has ADHD, which heightens her battle awareness, and dyslexia, a sign her mind is wired for Ancient Greek. Her greatest strength, though, isn’t her knife wielding—it’s her intellect and strategic clarity, paired with a blunt honesty she also inherited from her divine mother. Annabeth’s longing to belong, her hesitancy to trust and her drive to prove herself stem as much from Athena’s demanding legacy as from her own mortal hardships.

As her relationships deepen — especially with Percy and her father — Annabeth begins to understand that wisdom is not only about strategy and strength, but also vulnerability, empathy and connection.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Grover Underwood, Percy Jackson’s first real friend and most loyal companion, is a kindhearted, trusting satyr whose life’s mission is to protect the people he cares about. Long before meeting Percy, Grover served as Thalia Grace’s satyr protector. When Thalia chose to turn back and sacrifice herself to hold off the monsters chasing her and her friends, Grover couldn’t stop her — an outcome that haunted him for years. Though Zeus intervened and saved Thalia by transforming her into a magical tree, Grover was still regarded as a failure.

Grover eventually earned a second chance when he was assigned to watch over Percy Jackson, a responsibility he accepted with immense seriousness. Despite his insecurities, Grover is deeply empathetic, emotionally perceptive and fiercely loyal, making him not only a determined protector but also an indispensable friend.

Grover’s satyr abilities give him unique strengths: Goat legs that allow him to run and climb with speed and ease (though disguising himself as human makes walking awkward), an enhanced sense of smell and the ability to speak to animals. He can read emotions and is able to cast a protective spell for vulnerable creatures. Like all satyrs, he ages at half the rate of a mortal, giving him more time to grow into the protector he strives to be.

Underneath his anxious exterior, Grover is brave, compassionate and unwaveringly devoted. He would do anything for Percy and Annabeth — not because it’s his duty, but because they are his family.

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Luke Castellan, a seasoned camper at Camp Half-Blood, is one of the most complex demigods Percy encounters. As the son of the Greek god Hermes, Luke is quick witted and charming with sharp instincts — but beneath those gifts lies a deep resentment toward the gods.

Luke grew up with his mortal mother, a seer whose constant visions slowly broke her mind. Watching her deteriorate left Luke angry and disillusioned, and he placed the blame on his absent father. Eventually, he ran away, where he met Thalia Grace, a forbidden child of Greek god Zeus. The two formed an immediate bond and survived together despite being constantly hunted by monsters.

After the attack that resulted in Thalia being transformed into a tree, Luke carried the weight of her loss — and what he saw as the cruelty of the Greek deities — with growing bitterness.

That bitterness made him vulnerable when Kronos, the Titan Lord, began whispering in his ear. Exploiting Luke’s anger, Kronos recruited him and guided him to steal both Hades’ Helm of Darkness and Zeus’ Master Bolt. Luke’s actions set the events of the first season into motion, though he firmly believes that it wasn’t his intent to hurt Percy, just show the incompetence of the gods. Even when fighting Percy, Luke is torn between genuine affection for his former friend and unwavering loyalty to Kronos. His anger, especially toward Hermes, remains one of his most defining wounds.

Luke is a hero, a friend and a villain all at once — a demigod shaped by pain and a conviction that the gods have failed their children. In many ways, he becomes the cautionary shadow behind every choice Percy and Annabeth must make.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Clarisse La Rue, daughter of Ares, arrives at Camp Half-Blood with combat on her mind — and in her blood — and a permanent chip on her shoulder. Born to the god of war and a mortal mother, she quickly established herself as one of the camp’s fiercest and most formidable demigods.

True to her lineage, Clarisse is brash, bold and proud to a fault. She thrives on competition and intimidation, often using both to assert her dominance among the campers. From the moment Percy arrives, she views him as a threat to her status. Convinced he’s lying about killing the Minotaur just to win kleos — glory — she challenges him, determined to prove herself superior. When Percy embarrasses her during a fight, her grudge deepens.

Clarisse’s fighting skills are exceptional, with extensive hand-to-hand combat training. She takes pride in her strength, discipline and warrior instincts, but beneath her hostile exterior, she is a demigod shaped by high expectations and the pressure to live up to the legacy of Ares.

Though often Percy’s adversary, Clarisse remains one of Camp Half-Blood’s most capable fighters —a warrior whose toughness and intensity make her impossible to ignore.

Daniel Diemer as Tyson (NEW for Season 2)

Daniel Diemer joins Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Tyson, Percy’s cyclops half-brother. While Rick Riordan’s novels depict Tyson as childlike and clumsy, the film adaptation emphasized his gentle, friendly and loyal nature. Season 2 continues in that spirit, positioning Tyson as a significant presence in Percy’s life and an emotional anchor within the story.

Born to Poseidon and an unnamed naiad, Tyson spent his early life abandoned, living on the streets of New York City, with no idea about his divine heritage. It wasn’t until an attack by a Sphinx that revealed he was the child of powerful parents — though not their names. Tyson’s life changed when Sally Jackson discovered him at a homeless shelter and took him in as a foster child. Kind, courageous and eager to belong, Tyson quickly forms a deep bond with his newfound brother.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Recurring Cast & Characters

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Virginia Kull plays Percy’s selfless mortal mother, whose love and protection grounded him in humanity even after he discovered his demigod identity, making her a key emotional anchor for his journey.

Courtney B. Vance as Zeus

The king of the Greek gods, Zeus is prideful and quick to anger, and his decisions cast a long shadow over Percy’s fate and the conflicts among gods and demigods. In the TV series, he is notably less in denial about Kronos’s return, revealing he had already suspected the Titan’s involvement even before Percy returned the lightning bolt.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus / Mr. D

The god of wine and the grumpy camp director of Camp Half-Blood, Dionysus was placed in this role as punishment from Zeus for pursuing an off-limits nymph. Forced to substitute soda for wine, he carries out his duties with a mix of reluctant responsibility and gruff humor that colors daily life at the camp.

Beatrice Kitsos as Alison Simms

Alison Simms, a daughter of Apollo, becomes disillusioned with Camp Half-Blood’s ideals, aligning herself with Luke Castellan, adding tension and shifting loyalties to Season 2.

Kevin Chacón as Chris Rodriguez (RECAST for Season 2)

A recast demigod, Chris Rodriguez — previously played by Andrew Alvarez — is a son of Hermes and Luke’s half-brother, whose return signals tighter drama and shifting alliances as he ultimately joins Kronos’ army alongside Luke.

Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace

Thalia Grace, a Greek demigod and daughter of Zeus, is known for her exceptional bravery — most notably sacrificing herself to protect Annabeth, Grover and Luke during a monster attack. She was saved only when Zeus transformed her into a pine tree, which now stands on Half-Blood Hill as the magical boundary that protects Camp Half-Blood.

As the daughter of one of the Big Three, she is considered one of the most powerful demigods of her generation, her abilities reflecting both her fierce spirit and her divine heritage.

Olive Abercrombie as Bianca DiAngelo

Another demigod, Bianca is the daughter of Hades.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Guest Cast & Characters

Here are other characters you can expect to see in the second season of Percy Jackson.

Sandra Bernhard as Anger, one of the three Gray Sisters

one of the three Gray Sisters Kristen Schaal as Tempest , one of the three Gray Sisters

, one of the three Gray Sisters Margaret Cho as Wasp, one of the three Gray Sisters

one of the three Gray Sisters Timothy Simons as Tantalus , a constantly hungry demigod working at Camp Half-Blood

, a constantly hungry demigod working at Camp Half-Blood Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe , a legendary sorceress

, a legendary sorceress Aleks Paunovic as Polyphemus , a monstrous cyclops

, a monstrous cyclops Adam Copeland as Ares, god of war

god of war Nick Boraine as Kronos , the antagonist Titan who threatens Olympus and Camp Half-Blood

, the antagonist Titan who threatens Olympus and Camp Half-Blood Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes , the messenger god

, the messenger god Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Percy’s godly father and god of the sea, storms, earthquakes, droughts, floods and horses, as well as one of the Big Three Greek gods

Stream Disney+ Shows on DIRECTV

Did you know that signing up for a DIRECTV Signature streaming package or the MyEntertainment™ Genre Pack™ gives you access to Disney+, Hulu Bundle at no extra cost? But that’s not all: with MyEntertainment you also get HBO Max with Ads!

Get started for free today to start watching Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 right now!

Frequently Asked Questions Who is playing Thalia Grace in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Thalia Grace, the forbidden child of Zeus is played by Tamara Smart. Is Tyson in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians? Tyson, Percy's half-brother, becomes a main character in Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.