Whether you realize it or not, many of your favorite comedy films have likely been shaped by the comedic genius of Seth Rogen. From his early, grassroots days with Superbad and Pineapple Express to hits like Neighbors, The Interview and Long Shot, his films have been celebrated for their unhinged yet authentic humor and their ability to seamlessly balance outrageous comedy with deeper, more serious themes.

Now, comedy fans are in for another treat with Rogen’s latest project, The Studio, premiering Wednesday, March 26, on Apple TV+.

Don’t have DIRECTV? It’s easy to sign up and stream today! Plus, access your favorite streaming apps all within your DIRECTV experience.

Created by Rogen and his longtime friend and creative partner (and frequent on-screen collaborator) Evan Goldberg, as well as Peter Huyck, Frida Perez and Alex Gregory, this new workplace comedy is packed with cringeworthy moments — seriously, a lot of them — and boasts an all-star cast that will leave you wondering just how many friends Rogen has in Hollywood.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Studio so you’re ready to hit play the moment March 26th rolls around.

When Does ‘The Studio’ Come Out?

The first two episodes of the new Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio, will be released on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025. After the series’ initial premiere, fans can expect new episodes every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

Where Can I Watch Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’?

Fans can stream The Studio on Apple TV+.

What is ‘The Studio’ About?

At its core, The Studio isn’t just about filmmaking — it’s about the people behind the scenes, their insecurities, ambitions and everything in between. This series masterfully unpacks the chaotic, often messy process of making movies.

Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, a struggling Hollywood movie studio. For entertainment lovers, the show offers a hilariously exaggerated look at the complexities of modern filmmaking.

A devoted movie-lover, Remick is torn between his passion for meaningful storytelling and the harsh reality of keeping the studio financially afloat—creating plenty of internal conflict to drive the show’s plot. On top of that, his desperate attempts to be accepted as one of the “cool kids” in the writers’ room only add to the cringeworthy (and highly entertaining) moments.

With its use of long takes reminiscent of The Bear’s famous 18-minute one-shot, The Studio pulls viewers directly into the action—whether it’s a scene brimming with stress and chaos or one of the rare moments of heartfelt sentimentality.

‘The Studio’ Cast & Characters

If for some reason you aren’t yet bought in on The Studio becoming your next favorite show, the unmatched cast list should do enough to convince you:

Seth Rogen as Matt Remick , the new head of Continental Studios who describes himself as “the most talent-friendly studio executive in all of Hollywood.”

, the new head of Continental Studios who describes himself as “the most talent-friendly studio executive in all of Hollywood.” Catherine O’Hara as Patty Leigh , Remick’s mentor and creative collaborator.

, Remick’s mentor and creative collaborator. Ike Barinholtz as Sal Seperstein , the VP of production at Continental Studios who always says yes to a party.

, the VP of production at Continental Studios who always says yes to a party. Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn, Remick’s determined protégé and studio intern.

Remick’s determined protégé and studio intern. Kathryn Hahn as Maya, Continental’s head of marketing.

As mentioned previously, fans can also expect a host of other A-list actors to be featured throughout the show’s ten episodes. Most will be playing exaggerated versions of themselves (usually skewing toward negative exaggerations) and will include stars ranging from Paul Dano and Steve Buscemi to Charlize Theron and Olivia Wilde.

Initial Reception for ‘The Studio’

The Studio made its world premiere at SXSW, where it was met with overwhelmingly positive early reviews. Critics and audiences alike have praised the show’s sharp writing, unique concept and stand out cast, calling it a fresh and hilarious take on the inner workings of Hollywood. With this level of buzz, expect The Studio to be one of the most talked-about comedies of the year.

Connect Your Apple TV+ Account to DIRECTV

Did you know you can connect all your streaming services to your DIRECTV account, making it easier than ever to access all of your favorite shows and movies with just a click of a button?

Learn more about how to do that here and sign up for DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions What is Seth Rogen's new show about? Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' is a new comedy on Apple TV+ that follows Matt Remick (Rogen), the new head of legacy film studio Continental Studio, providing a hilariously exaggerated look at the complexities of modern filmmaking. When does The Studio premiere on Apple TV+? Wednesday, March 26th Who is in The Studio? Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.