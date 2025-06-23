Get ready to start salivating, screaming and stressing over the finest details of each and every plate: FX has cooked up another helping of the breakout series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, and we can’t wait to see what Carmy and his crew have cooked up in Season 4!

The Bear’s highly anticipated fourth season premieres on FX on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Here’s your complete guide to watching the new season, and a quick refresher of the story so far!

When Does ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Come Out?

The Bear Season 4 will air on June 25, 2025. You can watch it

How to Watch ‘The Bear’: Streaming Info

This time, FX is dropping all 10 episodes at once, so you can watch the entirety of The Bear Season 4 right away — plus each of the past three seasons — on Hulu.

‘The Bear’ Season 4 Full Cast

Here’s a look at the cast for the new season:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto. Carmy is an award-winning chef who left his hot-shot job in New York City to return to Chicago and take over his late brother Michael’s Chicago restaurant and turns it into a fine dining establishment called The Bear, the show’s namesake.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Carmy’s brother’s best friend and the manager of the restaurant. In later seasons, he takes on a more professional role, becoming in the restaurant’s maitre d’hotel.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Carmy’s professionally trained sous-chef who becomes a key leadership presence in the kitchen.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus, one of The Bear’s pastry chefs.

Liza Colón Zayas as Tina, one of The Bear’s chefs.

Abby Ellisott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Carmy and Michael’s sister.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, the restaurant’s reliable handyman.

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, one of The Bear’s veteran chefs and a calming, collected presence in the kitchen.

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy, Carmy’s rich uncle who loans him the money he needs to keep the restaurant afloat — on the condition that he pays every cent back.

Molly Gordon as Claire, Carmy’s girlfriend.

Chris Witaske as Pete, Natalie’s fiancé who is often at odds with her family.

Adam Shapiro as Chef Adam, a chef who offers Sydney a job at his new restaurant, forcing her into a difficult decision.

Will Poulter as Chef Luca

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto, the Berzatto siblings’ mother prone to dramatic mood swings and erratic behavior.

What Happened in ‘The Bear’ Season 3?

With The Bear’s soft launch an unexpected success considering how off-the-rails things went during the event at the end of Season 2 — including Carmy being locked in a walk-in freezer for most of the service — Season 3 focuses on Carmy and crew’s quest for a positive review from the Chicago Tribune, which would help legitimize the eatery.

Despite The Bear’s successful opening, there’s more tension in the back of the house than ever before. Carmy, on the outs with Claire after an emotional outburst and stuck in a treacherous spiral of perfectionism, has begun to seek culinary excellence at any cost.

Sydney, the restaurant’s most creative mind, appears to be Carmy’s ticket to achieving his goal, but he seems unable to see it through his fog of hyper-focused obsession. Carmy offers her a partnership stake in The Bear, but it’s less lucrative than a standing job offer she has on the table to work at a new restaurant under Chef Adam, Carmy’s rival.

Meanwhile, each of The Bear’s team members struggles with personal issues. They begin to question their loyalty to Carmy and consider whether The Bear is the right place to continue their careers.

The finale episode left us with a double-cliffhanger: Sydney has a panic attack over her future and rushes out of an after party for the closing of Ever, a restaurant owned by Carmy’s friend Terry, while Carmy reads the Tribune review on his phone.

What Will ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Be About?

Season 4 is expected to be the most emotionally charged season yet in a show known for its deep and emotional overtones, set against a backdrop of the stressful environments rampant in the restaurant industry.

Carmy now has the Tribune’s restaurant review in hand, but he has just months left before his funding runs out to turn The Bear into a profitable success.

Sydney was last seen freaking out over whether to leave the restaurant to join a rival’s staff or stick with Carmy and try to make a name for herself by making The Bear famous.

Those two plotlines both pose serious threats to what Carmy and Sydney have built on their own, but the rest of The Bear crew continues to struggle in their own ways, too. Any piece of the puzzle that keeps The Bear’s stoves alight could fall out of place at any moment, it seems.

‘The Bear’ Season 4 Trailer

