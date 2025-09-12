‘The Morning Show’: Your Guide to Season 4

Apple TV+’s flagship drama The Morning Show has never shied away from weighty topics: media scandals, corporate power plays and the shifting role of journalism in modern culture. On paper, those might sound like the kind of issues best left to Sunday op-eds, but thanks to the show’s sharp wit and powerhouse performances, they’ve been transformed into binge-worthy television.

Now, with Season 4 set to premiere on September 17, fans are eager to see how the story evolves. The series has consistently raised the stakes with each installment, and anticipation is high that Season 4 will deliver its most explosive chapter yet. From cast to upcoming subterfuge, we have everything you need to get ready for The Morning Show season 4!

Where to Watch ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

The fourth season of The Morning Show premieres on Wednesday, September 17 on Apple TV+, with new episodes released every Friday.

DIRECTV customers can sign up for Apple TV+ and add it to their account by going to their DIRECTV Account page.

Season 4 Trailer

Where ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Left Off

(Spoiler alert!)

Season 3 concluded with UBA entering a transformative merger with NBN, courtesy of Alex Levy’s astute strategy. The negotiations were fraught with secrecy, high-stakes deals and the looming presence of billionaire Paul Marks. Speaking of Marks, the newsroom also faced a public reckoning when a hack effectively shut down UBA’s control room and cut its live feed. The hack resulted in the leaked personal footage of Bradley Jackson, and that wasn’t the end of her troubles. Jackson found herself entangled in a personal and legal crisis after covering for her brother Hal’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection, leading to an FBI investigation. Alex was positioned closer than ever to the center of UBA’s shifting power structure, but by the finale, the network’s future was uncertain, and so were the fates of its anchors and producers.

What to Expect from ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

Season 4 will pick up in the aftermath of the UBA–NBN merger, with the series exploring the fallout from this seismic shift. Corporate consolidation will likely test the newsroom’s culture, creating both opportunities and rivalries. Themes of truth, trust, and misinformation are expected to take center stage, with storylines tackling timely issues such as deepfakes, conspiracies and the fragility of public trust in media institutions. For the characters, the stakes have never been higher. Bradley must navigate the legal and professional consequences of her decisions, while Alex faces the pressure that comes with wielding greater influence inside the merged network. Executive Cory Ellison’s ambitions also remain a wild card, as his manipulative charm continues to shape the company’s trajectory.

‘The Morning Show’ Cast

The show’s cast is arguably its greatest among many assets. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon bring Emmy and Oscar-winning gravitas to their roles, while Billy Crudup has won two Emmys (2020 and 2024) for his scene-stealing role as Cory Ellison. A simple glance at the other power-house names on this list, and it’s easy to understand why the cast is as decorated as it is dynamic.

Returning Cast

• Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra “Alex” Levy

• Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

• Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

• Mark Duplass as Chip Black

• Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

• Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

• Greta Lee as Stella Bak

• Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

New Cast Members

• Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy, Alex’s father

• Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, a powerful European figure

• Aaron Pierre as Miles, an acclaimed visual artist

• William Jackson Harper as Ben, Head of Sports at UBA

• Boyd Holbrook as Brodie, a provocative podcaster and talk show host

Watch ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 on Apple TV+ With DIRECTV

Can’t wait to see what’s in store for the UBA team? Make sure to watch Apple TV+’s The Morning Show with DIRECTV.

Learn how to add Apple TV+ to your DIRECTV account here.

Don’t have a DIRECTV account yet? Let’s fix that!