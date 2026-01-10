The 2026 awards season is just heating up, and TV and film lovers everywhere are eagerly waiting to find out which content from 2025 will be crowned the best of the best. The recent Critics Choice Awards offered a sneak peek of potential winners, but the competition is still wide open. Up next is the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, set to take place on Sunday, January 11.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune and in see who takes top honors in international film and television this year, including when and where to watch the 2026 Golden Globes and a complete list of the nominees.

How to Watch the 2026 Golden Globes?

The 2026 Golden Globes will take place live on Sunday, January 11 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. You can watch the ceremony live on CBS (Check local listings here) or stream it on Paramount+.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser is back to host the 2026 Golden Globes for the second year in a row. After winning audiences over last year with her sharp wit and bold humor, it’s no surprise to see her back on the stage again.

Which Movies and TV Shows Got the Most Golden Globe Nominations in 2026?

One Battle After Another garnered the most nominations in this year’s Golden Globes film categories with nine, followed by Sentimental Value (8) and Sinners (7). For Television, The White Lotus came in at six nominations, followed by the limited series, Adolescence, with five.

Find the full list of films and series with multiple nominations here.

In 2026, the Golden Globes will make history as the first major entertainment awards show to recognize the best podcast, offering this hugely popular medium a larger spotlight for the first time.

2026 Golden Globe: The Complete List of Nominees

Here’s a list of all the 2026 Golden Globe nominations in TV, movies and other categories. Did any of your favorite movies, shows, actors or actresses make the cut?

We also make note of any films and series that have already won awards this season in comparable categories.

Golden Globe Film Nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (Critics Choice Best Picture)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters (Critics Choice Best Animated Film)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil) (Critics Choice Best Foreign Language Film)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Train Dreams – Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier

Frankenstein – Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein

The Smashing Machine – Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr

Sinners – Michael B. Jordan as Elijah “Smoke” Moore / Elias “Stack” Moore

The Secret Agent – Wagner Moura as Marcelo Alves / Armando Solimões / Fernando Solimões

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere – Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Hamnet – Jessie Buckley as Agnes Shakespeare (Critics Choice Best Actress)

Die My Love – Jennifer Lawrence as Grace

Sentimental Value – Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg

After the Hunt – Julia Roberts as Alma Imhoff

Hedda – Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler

Sorry, Baby – Eva Victor as Agnes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marty Supreme – Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser (Critics Choice Best Actor)

Jay Kelly – George Clooney as Jay Kelly

One Battle After Another – Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson / “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun

Blue Moon – Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart

No Other Choice – Lee Byung-hun as Yoo Man-su

Bugonia – Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

One Battle After Another – Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

Frankenstein – Jacob Elordi as The Creature (Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor)

Hamnet – Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare

One Battle After Another – Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

Jay Kelly – Adam Sandler as Ron Sukenick

Sentimental Value – Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

The Smashing Machine – Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples

Sentimental Value – Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp

Wicked: For Good – Ariana Grande as Galinda “Glinda” Upland

Sentimental Value – Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Weapons – Amy Madigan as Gladys (Critics Choice Best Supporting Actress)

One Battle After Another – Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Best Director

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (Critics Choice Best Director)

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Best Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (Critics Choice Best Adapted Screenplay)

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (Critics Choice Best Original Screenplay)

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Best Original Score

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson (Critics Choice Best Score)

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Sirāt – Kangding Ray

Hamnet – Max Richter

F1 – Hans Zimmer

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Original Song

“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters (Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy) (Critics Choice Best Song)

“I Lied to You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams (Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner)

Golden Globe TV Nominations

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Paradise – Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins (Hulu)

Andor – Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Disney+)

Slow Horses – Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb (Apple TV)

Task – Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis (HBO Max)

Severance – Adam Scott as Mark Scout / Mark S. (Apple TV)

The Pitt – Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (HBO Max) (Critics Choice Best Drama Actor)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Matlock – Kathy Bates as Madeline Kingston / Madeline “Matty” Matlock (CBS)

Severance – Britt Lower as Helena Eagan / Helly R. (Apple TV)

MobLand – Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan (Paramount+)

The Last of Us – Bella Ramsey as Ellie (HBO Max)

The Diplomat – Keri Russell as Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Netflix)

Pluribus – Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka (Apple TV) (Critics Choice Best Drama Actress)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Nobody Wants This – Adam Brody as Noah Roklov (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building – Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Chad Powers – Glen Powell as Russ Holliday / Chad Powers (Hulu)

The Studio – Seth Rogen as Matt Remick (Apple TV) (Critics Choice Best Actor in a Comedy Series)

Only Murders in the Building – Martin Short as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

The Bear – Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (FX on Hulu)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Nobody Wants This – Kristen Bell as Joanne Williams (Netflix)

The Bear – Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu (FX on Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora (Hulu)

Poker Face – Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale (Peacock)

Wednesday – Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

Hacks – Jean Smart as Deborah Vance (HBO Max) (Critics Choice Best Actress in a Comedy Series)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (Netflix) (Critics Choice Best Limited Series)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Narrow Road to the Deep North – Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans (Prime Video)

Black Mirror – Paul Giamatti as Phillip Connarty (Netflix)

Adolescence – Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller (Netflix) (Critics Choice Best Actor in a Limited Series)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story – Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein (Netflix)

Black Rabbit – Jude Law as Jake Friedkin (Netflix)

The Beast in Me – Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Beast in Me – Claire Danes as Agatha “Aggie” Wiggs (Netflix)

Black Mirror – Rashida Jones as Amanda Waters (Netflix)

Long Bright River – Amanda Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Peacock)

All Her Fault – Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine (Peacock) (Critics Choice Best Actress in a Limited Series)

Dying for Sex – Michelle Williams as Molly Kochan (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend – Robin Wright as Laura Sanderson (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Adolescence – Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller (Netflix) (Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series)

The Morning Show – Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison (Apple TV)

The White Lotus – Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett (HBO Max)

The White Lotus – Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff (HBO Max)

Severance – Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick (Apple TV) (Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

Adolescence – Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress on Television

The White Lotus – Carrie Coon as Laurie Duffy (HBO Max)

Adolescence – Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston (Netflix) (Critics Choice Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series)

Hacks – Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

The Studio – Catherine O’Hara as Patty Leigh (Apple TV)

The White Lotus – Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff (HBO Max)

The White Lotus – Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea (HBO Max)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais: Mortality – Ricky Gervais (Netflix)

The Second Best Night of Your Life – Brett Goldstein (HBO Max)

Acting My Age – Kevin Hart (Netflix)

Is Anyone Else Seeing This? – Bill Maher (HBO Max)

Night Thoughts – Kumail Nanjiani (Hulu)

PostMortem – Sarah Silverman (Netflix)

Other Golden Globe Nominations & Awards

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang with Amy Poehler (Spotify)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

SmartLess (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

Carol Burnett Award

The Carol Burnett Award was created in 2019 and is presented to someone who has made outstanding contributions to television on and off the screen. The 2026 honoree is Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award

The Cecil B. DeMille award has now been presented to 70 honorees considered to be Hollywood’s greatest talents. Helen Mirren was this year’s honoree.

Films and Series with Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

Movies with Multiple Nominations

Movie Category Distributor Number of Nominations One Battle After Another Musical/Comedy Warner Bros. 9 Sentimental Value Drama Neon 8 Sinners Drama Warner Bros. 7 Hamnet Drama Focus Features 6 Frankenstein Drama Netflix 5 Wicked: For Good Musical/Comedy Universal Pictures 5 It Was Just an Accident Drama Neon 4 Bugonia Musical/Comedy Focus Features 3 KPop Demon Hunters Animated Netflix 3 Marty Supreme Musical/Comedy A24 3 No Other Choice Musical/Comedy Neon 3 The Secret Agent Drama Neon 3 Avatar: Fire and Ash Drama Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2 Blue Moon Musical/Comedy Sony Pictures Classic 2 F1 Drama Warner Bros./Apple Original Films 2 Jay Kelly Musical/Comedy Netflix 2 Sirāt Drama Neon 2 The Smashing Machine Drama A24 2 Tain Dreams Drama Netflix 2 Weapons Drama Warner Bros. 2 Zootopia 2 Animated Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2

TV Series with Multiple Nominations

Series Category Network Number of Nominations The White Lotus Drama HBO Max 6 Adolescence Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Netflix 5 Only Murders in the Building Musical/Comedy Hulu 4 Severance Drama Apple TV 4 The Bear Musical/Comedy FX on Hulu 3 The Beast in Me Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Netflix 3 Black Mirror Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Netflix 3 Hacks Musical/Comedy HBO Max 3 Nobody Wants This Musical/Comedy Netflix 3 The Studio Musical/Comedy Apple TV 3 All Her Fault Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Peacock 2 The Diplomat Drama Netflix 2 Dying for Sex Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Hulu (FX) 2 The Girlfriend Limited/Anthology/Made for TV Prime Video 2 The Pitt Drama HBO Max 2 Pluribus Drama Apple TV 2 Slow Horses Drama Apple TV 2

Frequently Asked Questions Who is hosting the Golden Globes? Nikki Glaser is back for the second year in a row to host the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. Which film got the most Golden Globe nominations this year? Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another garnered nine nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes. Which television series had the most Golden Globe nominations in 2026? The White Lotus was nominated for six Golden Globe awards in 2026, the most of any series.

