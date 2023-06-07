The 76th Tony Awards ceremony is all about drama, and we’re not just talking about the Broadway performances being honored during a three-hour show that starts June 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The Awards are named for actress, director and producer, Antoinette Perry, who led the American Theatre Wing from 1940 to 1946. Her most famous work was directing the play Harvey, which later was turned into a Jimmy Stewart movie.

This year’s Tony Awards started making headlines long before the red carpet was primped. The Writers Guild of America is on strike, which throws a wrench into the ceremony because it is a scripted event. The script was complete when the WGA went on strike on May 2 — the same day the Tony Award nominees were announced. Though the words were ready, the WGA asked producers to put on an unscripted show in deference to the strike. While the WGA reached a deal with producers to allow the event to continue, the WGA asked members not to attend the event in New York City. The WGA also asked nominated members to pre-record acceptance speeches or have a non-union member accept the award.

This year’s nominees include popular names, Sara Bareilles (Into the Woods), Josh Groban (Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) and Ben Platt (Parade), as well as veteran choreographer, Susan Stroman (New York, New York). J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) and Alex Newell (Shucked) became the first two non-binary nominees for performances in the same year. Notably, non-binary performer, Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), asked to be excluded from consideration because the Tony Awards only have gendered categories.

Anything could happen this year. It’s an unscripted show. There’s tension. There’s intrigue. What can you expect beyond the drama? Singing, dancing and spectacle only Broadway can deliver.

The Tony Awards Host — Ariana DeBose

DeBose will reprise her role as host of the awards from last year. DeBose is no stranger to the stage, with a Tony nomination for her work in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The 32-year-old won an Oscar for her role as Anita in West Side Story in 2021. Her other Broadway credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale and Pippin.

Biggest Star — Jessica Chastain

As with anything at an awards show, the title of “biggest star” is debatable. Chastain is undoubtedly in the conversation, fresh off winning an Oscar for her role in 2022’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She also won a Golden Globe for her 2013 role in Zero Dark Thirty.

Chastain was nominated for a Tony for her star turn in A Doll’s House. The Sacramento native spends most of the play seated in a chair, including during the famous Tarantella dance scene. She told Variety that the decision to stay mostly seated was to echo the constrictions her character faced as a wife and a mother.

‘Some Like It Hot’ Stays Hot

Based on the number of nominees, this year’s top play was the musical version of Some Like It Hot, the 1959 film featuring Marilyn Monroe. The play scored 13 nominations to lead all Broadway shows. Ain’t No Mo‘ and Leopoldstadt both had six nominations, tying for the most this year by a play. KPOP, a musical about Korean pop music, had 24 newcomers to Broadway in its production, the most of any show this past season.

In Memoriam

The Tony Awards will honor a pair of legends who made it big in nearly every show business way. Angela Lansbury, who died last October, made her name as a host of the Tony Awards, taking the lead on five telecasts. Lansbury had one of the most-awarded careers in show business history, with one Oscar, six Tony Awards and six Golden Globes. The longtime Murder She Wrote star was also nominated a stunning 18 times for an Emmy Award and once for a Grammy.

And, of course, the Tony Awards will remember Harry Belafonte, who died in April. He also had a varied show business career, winning three Grammy Awards, an Emmy and a Tony. He won a lifetime achievement Oscar statuette, giving him all major acting awards in the Western Hemisphere. Belafonte was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Kennedy Center honor in 1989.

Rare Honors

Among performers, only four have won all four major show business awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Helen Hayes and Rita Moreno were the first to complete the grand slam in 1977. Hayes’ last award was a Grammy, which she earned for her spoken word performance of Great American Documents. Moreno completed the slam with an Emmy for a guest appearance on The Muppet Show in 1977, and she won again in 1978 for an appearance on The Rockford Files.

Setting Records

The all-time record-holder for most Tony Awards for performances is Audra McDonald, who locked down six different awards in four different categories. Lansbury won five competitive awards and received a lifetime achievement Tony. Julie Harris also won five awards and a lifetime achievement nod.

Picking Favorites

Did you have some favorite Broadway shows from the past season? You can bet on your instincts.

Josh Groban is a 4-1 bet to win a cluttered best actor category, according to some betting sites. Justin Cooley is a 7-2 favorite for singing in the musical Kimberly Akimbo. And Jodie Comer (Prima Facie) is a 49-20 favorite in the best actress in a play category, just ahead of Chastain’s 3-1 odds.

But there are no dead-certain picks at the Tony Awards, except this: There will be singing, dancing and … flubbed lines. There’s still that writers’ strike to contend with, after all.

Full List of Tony Awards Nominees

Best New Play Ain’t No Mo’ Between Riverside and Crazy Cost of Living Fat Ham Leopoldstadt Best New Musical & Juliet Kimberly Akimbo Continue reading the main story New York, New York Shucked Some Like It Hot Best Play Revival A Doll’s House The Piano Lesson The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Topdog/Underdog Best Musical Revival Camelot Into the Woods Parade Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Leading Actor in a Play Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman Best Leading Actress in a Play Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House Jodie Comer, Prima Facie Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976 Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders Best Leading Actress in a Musical Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo Lorna Courtney, & Juliet Micaela Diamond, Parade Best Leading Actor in a Musical Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods Ben Platt, Parade Colton Ryan, New York, New York Best Featured Actor in a Play Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’ Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt David Zayas, Cost of Living Best Featured Actress in a Play Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’ Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living Kara Young, Cost of Living Best Featured Actor in a Musical Kevin Cahoon, Shucked Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot Jordan Donica, Camelot Alex Newell, Shucked Best Featured Actress in a Musical Julia Lester, Into the Woods Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet Best Direction of a Play Saheem Ali, Fat Ham Jo Bonney, Cost of Living Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’ Max Webster, Life of Pi Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden, Parade Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot Jack O’Brien, Shucked Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo Best Book of a Musical David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo Robert Horn, Shucked Matthew López and Amber Ruffin,Some Like It Hot David West Read, & Juliet David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York Best Original Score Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon Shucked, music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark Some Like It Hot, music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Best Choreography Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot Susan Stroman, New York, New York Jennifer Weber, & Juliet Jennifer Weber, KPOP Best Orchestrations John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo Jason Howland, Shucked Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York Best Scenic Design of a Play Miriam Buether, Prima Facie Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol Best Scenic Design of a Musical Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Scott Pask, Shucked Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot Best Costume Design of a Play Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham Brigitte Reiffensutel, Leopoldstadt Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’ Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar Best Costume Design of a Musical Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot Susan Hilferty, Parade Jennifer Moeller, Camelot Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP Paloma Young, & Juliet Donna Zakowska, New York, New York Best Sound Design of a Play Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’ Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie Best Sound Design of a Musical Kai Harada, New York, New York John Shivers, Shucked Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods Gareth Owen, & Juliet Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Lighting Design of a Play Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol Best Lighting Design of a Musical Ken Billington, New York, New York Lap Chi Chu, Camelot Heather Gilbert, Parade Howard Hudson, & Juliet Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street