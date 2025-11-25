It’s time for the final chapter in the story of how a kid from West Philadelphia became prince of a town called Bel Air. The fourth and last season of Bel-Air premieres November 24, 2025, only on Peacock.

A tumultuous cliffhanger of a Season 3 finale opens up new opportunities for nearly every character on Bel-Air. This is your guide to see where every character stands heading into the show’s final season.

Cast & Characters of ‘Bel-Air’ Season 4

Here’s an in-depth look at each of the characters in the fourth season of the Bel-Air reboot.

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Just like the original, Will is a kid from West Philadelphia sent to Bel Air to live with his Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv. He’s just as charismatic and hotheaded as fans remember, which helps him quickly climb the social ranks of Bel Air Academy while ruffling the feathers of everyone else along the way.

At the end of Season 3, Will is at the top of his game. He’s in love with Lisa, the family is enjoying Hilary’s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard and he’s got a legit shot at starting a business with Carlton.

But it comes to a screeching halt at the end of the season when former associates of Geoffrey kidnap Will while the family is distracted by Hilary’s wedding. Now that’s some drama we weren’t expecting.

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

A hard-nosed lawyer, Uncle Phil is just as principled, humbled and loving as he was in the original. His own ambitions of raising a family and running for LA District Attorney are turned upside down when he bails Will out of jail and welcomes him into his home.

Throughout Season 3, Uncle Phil navigates a business in need of a financial win, a daughter getting married, his son’s drug problem and a reunion with a former flame that creates marital turbulence.

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

While raising a family with her husband and taking in her sister’s son after he was arrested, Aunt Viv is striving for a return to her first love: painting.

In Season 3, we see Viv focus on her career and eventually accept the prestigious Neeman Artistic Fellowship. Now with a career in the arts finally coming into focus, just one fact threatens to derail it: she’s pregnant.

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Carlton Banks is the prodigal son, raised in the immense shadow of his father with everything he could ever want. With his book smarts and affability, it feels like the world is his oyster.

Carlton is initially jostled when Will lands in Bel Air. With academic and athletic pressure already piling up, he now has to contend with a threat to his place on the social hierarchy.

The pressure on Carlton continues to mount throughout the show. An escalating drug problem eventually lands Carlton in rehab at the end of Season 2. There he meets Amira.

Their romance buds throughout Season 3 before meeting a heartbreaking end after Amira relapses, exposing the web of lies she had built.

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

The eldest daughter of Phil and Vivian, Hilary Banks is a culinary influencer and aspiring entrepreneur. Hilary shrugs at the conventional paths to success.

She dropped out of college, earning condemnation from her parents. Unrelenting, she went and joined an influencer house.

After a rocky relationship with Will’s friend Jazz throughout Season 1 and 2, Hilary eventually falls back in the arms of her ex, Lamarcus. They quickly accelerate the relationship with a wedding in Martha’s Vineyard booked for the end of the season.

Despite her love for Lamarcus and the excitement of her wedding, Hilary can’t shake Jazz. In order to start her marriage on solid footing, Hilary admits to Lamarcus that she spent time with Jazz, and even dropped her engagement ring at his apartment.

Though they were able to reconcile and follow through on the marriage, tragedy strikes when Lamarcus collapses at the start of their honeymoon.

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Ashley is the youngest of the Banks family. She’s smart, passionate and justice-oriented. A middle schooler when Will arrives, Ashley shares a special bond with her older cousin who encourages her to maximize her potential.

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson

The role of Geoffrey takes on a new modern approach in Bel-Air. A house manager by title but a fixer in actuality, Geoffrey handles the logistics and behind the scenes work of the Banks operation.

Sometimes that means getting his hands dirty. But as we learn throughout Season 3, that type of wet work is not new to the Londoner. The search for his son leads him to cross paths once again with the gang life he tried to leave across the pond.

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Lisa has known the Banks family as long as she can remember. She and Carlton had a thing that didn’t really pan out, but she is pulled headlong back into the family with Will’s arrival.

Will and Lisa instantly hit it off before becoming more than friends, then broken up then more than friends again. Now they’re in a full-on relationship to close out Season 3.

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

A Compton native, Jazz befriends Will as soon as he lands in LA. As a driver and record store employee, Jazz doesn’t run in the same circles as Will’s wealthy family. But as Will’s best friend, he starts getting pulled into the Banks’ orbit.

Before long, Jazz and Hilary develop feelings for each other and begin a relationship-ish. They don’t define it as such and they don’t tell many people, weary of what the Banks family will think.

Season three ended with Hilary getting married, but not before leaving her ring at Jazz’s house when pre-wedding jitters took hold. Now, with Hilary married, Jazz must start fresh.

April Parker Jones as Viola “Vy” Smith

Despite not talking to her for years, Vy’s first phone call when Will gets in trouble is to her sister Viv and her husband Phil.

She is hoping that they can pull some string to get him out of the immediate trouble and longer term, she hopes they can take him in to keep him out of trouble.

Though it probably kept him safe and might have even saved his life, Vy can’t help but feel conflicted about it. She doesn’t feel like she’s done raising her son, and with Will’s dad out of the picture, she doesn’t want Will to feel abandoned again.

Entering Season four, Vy has a new man in her life, which doesn’t land easy with Will. An already tricky situation between a mother and son is made even more difficult by the bi-coastal relationship.

New Cast Members for ‘Bel-Air’ Season 4

Along with the characters above, there are a few new faces expected in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air.

Tyra Banks

While much is unknown about her specific role, Tyra Banks is slated to return in a different role than the one she played in the original series.

In the sitcom, Banks played Jackie, Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philly. In Bel-Air, she’ll play a former college classmate of Aunt Viv who is reluctant to reunite with her.

Janet Hubert

The Aunt Viv from the original show, there’s not much known about the role Hubert will play in Bel-Air. What we do know is that she enters Hilary’s life in some way that brings her closer to the Banks family.

Caroline Chikezie as Dominique Warren

Dominique Warren is the leader of Geoffrey’s former London gang. With Geoffrey’s past catching up to him, it’s bound to come to a head in the final season.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Bel Air season 4 premiere? The fourth and final season of Bel Air premieres on Peacock November 24. Is Bel Air season 4 the final season? Yes, the fourth season of Bel Air will be its last. Who plays Will Smith in the new Bel Air? Jabari Banks plays the role of Will Smith in the new Bel Air.

