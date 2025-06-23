The world’s fastest sport, Formula 1 racing, is arguably more popular right now than it’s ever been, and we’re about to get a star-studded deep dive into the minds and lives of the drivers bold enough to get behind the wheel of a vehicle that can top out at more than 230 miles per hour.

F1: The Movie, Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 racing thriller hits theaters on June 27, 2025. If you’re ready for some seriously fast-paced action on the track, this article will give you everything you need to know to buckle up and brace yourself for one of the year’s most highly anticipated films.

And if you need another reason to expect F1 to be a high-speed adrenaline rush of a film, here’s one: It’s directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who gave us Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise’s mind-blowing follow-up to the iconic 1986 jet fighter film Top Gun. Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful and highest-paid F1 drivers, is also a producer. This production team is certainly no stranger to satiating our need for speed on the big screen.

You can watch F1 racing all season long on DIRECTV!

When Does ‘F1’ Come Out?

F1 will be released on June 27, 2025 in theaters around the United States.

What Will ‘F1’ Be About?

F1 will follow the story of Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a retired Formula 1 driver who was at his peak in the 1990s. After a serious crash forces him into retirement and into a career as a cab driver, gambler and part-time racer, Hayes is asked by former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) to dive back into F1 as a driver for his worst-in-the-sport team, Apex, and a mentor to their rookie prodigy, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Throughout the film, Hayes’ old-school, hard-edge style clashes with Pearce’s modern, technology-first approach to F1 racing, bringing the younger driver and his older mentor into constant conflict as they’re forced to team up and hit the Grand Prix circuit to save the team, which has failed to earn a single point in multiple seasons.

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Cast

Here’s a look at the full cast of Brad Pitt’s F1 movie:

Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who gets back behind the wheel to mentor an up-and-coming prodigy as a favor to an old friend.

as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who gets back behind the wheel to mentor an up-and-coming prodigy as a favor to an old friend. Damson Idris as Joshua “Noah” Pearce, hotshot driver and rookie for the Apex racing team.

as Joshua “Noah” Pearce, hotshot driver and rookie for the Apex racing team. Kerry Condon as Kate McKenna, Apex’s technical director and Sonny’s love interest.

as Kate McKenna, Apex’s technical director and Sonny’s love interest. Javier Bardem as Ruben Cervantes, the owner of Apex and Sonny’s friend and former F1 teammate who convinces him to come out of retirement.

as Ruben Cervantes, the owner of Apex and Sonny’s friend and former F1 teammate who convinces him to come out of retirement. Tobias Menzies as Peter Banning, a member of Apex’s board of directors who is trying to convince Cervantes to sell the team.

as Peter Banning, a member of Apex’s board of directors who is trying to convince Cervantes to sell the team. Kim Bodnia as Kaspar Molinski, the Apex’s principal (in F1, a team’s top leader and strategist).

as Kaspar Molinski, the Apex’s principal (in F1, a team’s top leader and strategist). Abdul Salis as Dodge Dowda, Apex’s chief mechanic.

as Dodge Dowda, Apex’s chief mechanic. Callie Cooke as Jodie, a mechanic and tyre gunner for Apex.

as Jodie, a mechanic and tyre gunner for Apex. Shea Whigham as Chip Hart, the owner of a rival racing team.

as Chip Hart, the owner of a rival racing team. Joseph Balderrama as Rico Fazio

as Rico Fazio Sarah Niles as Bernadette Pearce, Joshua’s mother.

as Bernadette Pearce, Joshua’s mother. Samson Kayo as Cashman

Will Any Real Formula 1 Drivers Be in ‘F1’?

Yep! All of the active drivers and teams in the 2025 Formula 1 season will make appearances as themselves in F1, including:

Max Verstappen

Sergio Pérez

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz Jr.

George Russell

Lewis Hamilton

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hülkenberg

Daniel Ricciardo

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

Liam Lawson

Alexander Albon

Logan Sargeant

‘F1’ Trailer

Check out the F1 trailer ahead of the movie’s premiere this week!

Watch Formula One on DIRECTV

Don’t miss out on all of the action on the track during the year’s Formula 1 races as you get ready to watch Brad Pitt’s F1!

Sign up for DIRECTV and start watching now.

Frequently Asked Questions Will real F1 drivers be in the F1 movie? Yes, all of the active F1 drivers will be in the F1 movie. Was F1 filmed during any real F1 races? Yes, filming for the movie was done during real events, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Did Brad Pitt drive an actual F1 car? Yes, Pitt drove a modified F1 car on real F1 racetracks during the filming of F1.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.