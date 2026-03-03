Stream the Oscar Buzz for Less: DIRECTV’s Award-Worthy Rental Deals

Awards season is officially here, and that means it’s the perfect time to catch up on the films everyone’s talking about. To celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood, DIRECTV is rolling out special discounted rental prices on some of this year’s most talked-about Oscar-nominated titles. From sweeping dramas to unforgettable character studies, these films earned their nominations for a reason, and now you can watch them from the best seat in the house: your couch.

If you’re looking for the full list of this year’s nominations and how to watch the ceremony, we’ve got you covered there too. Grab the popcorn and dive into these award-worthy picks while the savings last!

Stream the Standouts for Less

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: $6.99 $4.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/23 Nominations: 13 nominations

Paul Thomas Anderson delivers a bold, genre-blending story that mixes political intrigue, dark humor and explosive action. The film follows a burned-out revolutionary pulled back into a dangerous world of unfinished fights and uneasy alliances. Anderson’s knack for big, ambitious storytelling is on full display, and Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a magnetic performance that swings between frantic comedy and mounting paranoia. It’s the kind of ambitious crowd-grabber that’s fueled serious awards buzz.

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: $5.99 $3.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/16 Nominations: 16 nominations

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners blends period drama, supernatural horror and music into a moody Southern Gothic story set in the Jim Crow-era South. Michael B. Jordan delivers an impressive dual performance as twin brothers returning home to start over, only to find something darker waiting for them. Coogler builds the tension slowly, using blues-driven music and atmospheric visuals to create a world that feels both grounded and mythic. The result is a genre mashup that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable.

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: $19.99 $16.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/16 Nominations: 9 nominations

Director Josh Safdie brings his signature fast-paced style to an unlikely arena: the cutthroat world of mid-century table tennis. Timothée Chalamet plays a quick-talking hustler chasing fame in 1950s New York, loosely inspired by real ping-pong legend Marty Reisman. Safdie turns smoky clubs and underground tournaments into high-stakes battlegrounds, giving the film a scrappy energy that’s funny, chaotic and surprisingly inspiring.

‘Blue Moon’

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: $5.99 $4.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/23 Nominations: 2 nominations

Richard Linklater keeps things intimate in this character-driven drama set over the course of one long night in 1940s New York. The story centers on legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart as he reflects on his career and complicated relationships while the theater world celebrates the success of his former collaborator. Ethan Hawke brings warmth, wit and vulnerability to the role, grounding the film in a performance that captures both Hart’s brilliance and his quiet sense of loss.

DIRECTV Price: $5.99 $3.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/23 Nominations: 2 nominations

Jafar Panahi’s gripping drama begins with a seemingly small incident that quickly spirals into something much bigger. As the consequences ripple outward, the film digs into questions of justice, accountability and the unpredictable ways lives can collide. Panahi balances tension with dark humor, creating a story that keeps viewers hooked while gradually revealing deeper layers beneath the surface.

DIRECTV Price: $5.99 $4.99 Discount Dates: 3/3 – 3/16 Nominations: 4 nominations

Yorgos Lanthimos reunites frequent collaborators Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons for Bugonia, a darkly funny sci-fi satire that leans into the director’s signature brand of strange. The story follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who become convinced a powerful corporate executive is actually an alien plotting Earth’s destruction and decide to take matters into their own hands. Lanthimos plays the wild premise completely straight, turning the film into a sharp and funny look at paranoia, power and the strange things people choose to believe.

