9-1-1 Season 7: Release Date, Season 6 Recap

Fans of the popular first responder procedural drama, 9-1-1, were unsurprisingly disappointed to hear that Fox was not going to renew the show for a new season. But don’t worry, because although Fox may not have renewed, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting more of the heart-pounding, siren-blaring action we’ve come to love: ABC has picked the show up instead!

That’s right: 9-1-1 season 7 is just around the corner. Here’s your guide to the new season as we prepare to head back to Los Angeles with Athena, Bobby, Buck, Hen and the rest of the cast.

WHAT IS ‘9-1-1’ ABOUT?

In the same vein as other procedural dramas focusing on the emergency services community like Chicago Fire, FBI, Blue Bloods, and NYPD Blue, 9-1-1 chronicles the lives and trials of a group of close-knit firefighters, police officers, paramedics and dispatchers in Los Angeles, California.

Each episode follows the daily lives of each of the characters and features a variety of emergencies that they must respond to and navigate.

The show is known for its particularly out-of-the-box emergencies, with past episodes featuring incidents including a boa constrictor attack, an ice skate to the chest, rampaging zoo animals and an ill-fated viral video attempt in which a person’s head was encased in cement inside a microwave oven. Yes, you read that correctly.

WHEN DOES ‘9-1-1’ SEASON 7 COME OUT?

Season 7 of 9-1-1 was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA writers’ strikes, but new episodes will premiere on ABC (Check local listings for channel) on March 14, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Previous seasons have run for about 18 episodes.

WHERE CAN I WATCH ‘9-1-1’ SEASON 7?

You can catch every episode on ABC with DIRECTV. Check your local listings for channel numbers. You can also stream the new season on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s change that.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF ‘9-1-1’ SEASON 6?

Season 6 brought a few plot arcs home for us, many centered around love. Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) and Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) finally got to embark on their honeymoon (onboard that seemingly ill-fated cruise ship we mentioned earlier, of course) setting the stage for season 7, while Chimney and Maddie got engaged and Buck delivered a baby!

WHAT IS THE PLOT FOR ‘9-1-1’ SEASON 7?

The seventh season of 911 is sure to kick off with some major emergency drama. The very first episode appears set to confirm rumors swirling amongst the show’s dedicated fanbase that two of the leading characters, Bobby and Athena, may be on track for some serious misfortune involving a cruise ship disaster.

The pair boarded a boat for their honeymoon cruise in the finale of season 6, and promotional images and trailers for the new season show the two characters underwater after a terrorist attack aboard the cruise ship, while other members of the 118 suit up to go rescue them in a helicopter.

Another character, Hen, has been spotted wearing the Station 118 fire captain’s helmet. That’s Bobby’s role, and these teasers have led many to wonder if the two beloved characters might be killed off this season.

That, and the first episode is entitled “Abandon ‘Ships.”

Catch the new trailer right here:

WHICH CAST MEMBERS ARE RETURNING IN ‘9-1-1’ SEASON 7?

Most of the show’s much-loved cast members will return for season 7, albeit over at their new home, ABC.

Here’s a look at the returning cast for 9-1-1 season 7:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant Nash

Peter Krause as Robert “Bobby” Nash

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Díaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Díaz

Anirudh Pisharody will also return as Ravi Pannikar, and John Harlan Kim will reprise his role as Chimney’s brother, Albert Han.

Rockmon Dunbar’s character Michael Grant will not return.

‘9-1-1’ NEW CAST MEMBERS FOR SEASON 7

This season will also welcome some new faces to the cast. Rick Cosnett, who played various roles on FX’sThe Vampire DiariesandThe Flash,will step into the role of the cruise ship’s director, Julian Enes.

WHY DID FOX CANCEL ‘9-1-1’?

Producing a highly rated program like 9-1-1 carries a pretty hefty price tag, and that’s exactly why Fox cancelled the series after season 6: It was costing the network upwards of $10 million per episode. ABC is owned by Disney, which now has full ownership of the show.

9-1-1: Lone Star, the show’s Texas-based spinoff, will continue airing on Fox.

Frequently Asked Questions When did 9-1-1 first premiere? January 3, 2018 Did 9-1-1 get cancelled? 9-1-1 was cancelled by Fox after six seasons but was picked up by ABC for season 7. When is 9-1-1 back? The new season premieres March 14, 2024.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."