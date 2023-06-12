The BET Awards 2023, coined “Culture’s Biggest Night,” will be celebrating the 50 years of hip-hop while also honoring Black excellence across music, sports and entertainment.

The BET Awards 2023 will air LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The BET Awards were established in 2001 by BET Network to honor Black entertainers in music, film, sports and more. The annual award show is broadcast each year on the network. Since its inception, Beyonce has won the most, with 33, followed by Chris Brown who has 18 and Drake with 15. Besides presenting awards for achievements over the past year, the BET Awards also boasts exciting performances, calling relevant and iconic artists to the stage.

This year, Drake boasts the most nominations, including album of the year for Her Loss, best male hip-hop artist, best male R&B/Pop artist, best group with 21 Savage and the viewer’s choice award for “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage. GloRilla, 21 Savage and Lizzo also racked up numerous nods. Read on to see the full list of nominations, performances, how to watch and more.

How to Watch the BET Awards 2023

The BET Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

To watch on DIRECTV: Tune into BET on Ch. 329

2023 BET Awards Performances

This year’s performances haven’t been announced yet, but the BET Awards 2022 boasted talent like Lizzo (playing her flute), Latto, Chance the Rapper, a tribute from Diddy, and a special appearance from Lil Kim. Check out Lizzo’s 2022 BET Awards performance.

BET Awards 2023 Nominations

Check out the full list of nominations below and make your picks on who will take home the awards this year.

Album of the Year ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT — GLORILLA

BREEZY — CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID — DJ KHALED

HER LOSS — DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS — KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE — BEYONCÉ

SOS — SZA Best Female R&B/Pop Artist ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS Best Male R&B/Pop Artist BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER Best Group CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR Best Collaboration BIG ENERGY (REMIX) — LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 — PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

CALL ME EVERY DAY — CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP — KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

CREEPIN’ — METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

F.N.F. (LET’S GO) — HITKIDD & GLORILLA

TOMORROW 2 — GLORILLA & CARDI B

WAIT FOR U — FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS Best Female Hip Hop Artist CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ Best Male Hip Hop Artist 21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY Video of the Year WE (WARM EMBRACE) — CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP — PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO

BAD HABIT — STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL — SZA

TOMORROW 2 — GLORILLA & CARDI B Video Director of the Year A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR Best New Artist AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award BLESS ME — MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

FINISHED (LIVE) — TAMELA MANN

I’VE GOT JOY — CECE WINANS

KINGDOM — MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

NEW — TYE TRIBBETT

ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY — YOLANDA ADAMS

THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) — PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD Viewer’s Choice Award BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ

JIMMY COOKS — DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

KILL BILL — SZA

FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW

SUPER FREAKY GIRL — NICKI MINAJ

ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO

LAST LAST — BURNA BOY

WAIT FOR U — FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS Best International Act AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE) BET Her ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 — PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ

HER — MEGAN THEE STALLION

LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY — RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

PLAYERS — COI LERAY

SPECIAL — LIZZO Best Movie BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY Best Actor AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN Best Actress ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA YoungStars Award AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

DYLAN GILMER Sportswoman of the Year Award ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON Sportsman of the Year Award AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

Frequently Asked Questions How to watch BET Awards 2023? Tune into BET on DIRECTV – Ch. 329 on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. What channel are the BET Awards? On DIRECTV, BET is on Ch. 329 What are the BET Awards? The BET Awards, Culture’s Biggest Night, is an annual award show honoring Black excellence in entertainment. The show is aired live on BET. What time does the BET Awards come on? The BET Awards 2023 is at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 25. What does BET Awards stand for? BET stands for Black Entertainment Television.

