The BET Awards 2023, coined “Culture’s Biggest Night,” will be celebrating the 50 years of hip-hop while also honoring Black excellence across music, sports and entertainment.
The BET Awards 2023 will air LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The BET Awards were established in 2001 by BET Network to honor Black entertainers in music, film, sports and more. The annual award show is broadcast each year on the network. Since its inception, Beyonce has won the most, with 33, followed by Chris Brown who has 18 and Drake with 15. Besides presenting awards for achievements over the past year, the BET Awards also boasts exciting performances, calling relevant and iconic artists to the stage.
This year, Drake boasts the most nominations, including album of the year for Her Loss, best male hip-hop artist, best male R&B/Pop artist, best group with 21 Savage and the viewer’s choice award for “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage. GloRilla, 21 Savage and Lizzo also racked up numerous nods. Read on to see the full list of nominations, performances, how to watch and more.
How to Watch the BET Awards 2023
The BET Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
To watch on DIRECTV: Tune into BET on Ch. 329
Make sure you have DIRECTV so you can see the best talent up close and personal at the 2023 BET Awards. Subscribe now.
2023 BET Awards Performances
This year’s performances haven’t been announced yet, but the BET Awards 2022 boasted talent like Lizzo (playing her flute), Latto, Chance the Rapper, a tribute from Diddy, and a special appearance from Lil Kim. Check out Lizzo’s 2022 BET Awards performance.
BET Awards 2023 Nominations
Check out the full list of nominations below and make your picks on who will take home the awards this year.
Album of the Year
- ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT — GLORILLA
- BREEZY — CHRIS BROWN
- GOD DID — DJ KHALED
- HER LOSS — DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
- MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS — KENDRICK LAMAR
- RENAISSANCE — BEYONCÉ
- SOS — SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- ARI LENNOX
- BEYONCÉ
- COCO JONES
- H.E.R.
- LIZZO
- SZA
- TEMS
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- BLXST
- BRENT FAIYAZ
- BURNA BOY
- CHRIS BROWN
- DRAKE
- THE WEEKND
- USHER
Best Group
- CITY GIRLS
- DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
- DVSN
- FLO
- MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
- QUAVO & TAKEOFF
- WANMOR
Best Collaboration
- BIG ENERGY (REMIX) — LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED
- BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 — PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE
- CALL ME EVERY DAY — CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID
- CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP — KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK
- CREEPIN’ — METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
- F.N.F. (LET’S GO) — HITKIDD & GLORILLA
- TOMORROW 2 — GLORILLA & CARDI B
- WAIT FOR U — FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- CARDI B
- COI LERAY
- GLORILLA
- ICE SPICE
- LATTO
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- NICKI MINAJ
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- 21 SAVAGE
- DRAKE
- FUTURE
- J. COLE
- JACK HARLOW
- KENDRICK LAMAR
- LIL BABY
Video of the Year
- WE (WARM EMBRACE) — CHRIS BROWN
- 2 MILLION UP — PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49
- ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
- BAD HABIT — STEVE LACY
- FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW
- KILL BILL — SZA
- TOMORROW 2 — GLORILLA & CARDI B
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE
- BENNY BOOM
- BURNA BOY
- COLE BENNETT
- DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
- DIRECTOR X
- TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR
Best New Artist
- AMBRÉ
- COCO JONES
- DOECHII
- FLO
- GLORILLA
- ICE SPICE
- LOLA BROOKE
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- BLESS ME — MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN
- FINISHED (LIVE) — TAMELA MANN
- I’VE GOT JOY — CECE WINANS
- KINGDOM — MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE
- NEW — TYE TRIBBETT
- ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY — YOLANDA ADAMS
- THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2) — PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD
Viewer’s Choice Award
- BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ
- JIMMY COOKS — DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE
- KILL BILL — SZA
- FIRST CLASS — JACK HARLOW
- SUPER FREAKY GIRL — NICKI MINAJ
- ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
- LAST LAST — BURNA BOY
- WAIT FOR U — FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS
Best International Act
- AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
- AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)
- BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
- CENTRAL CEE (UK)
- ELLA MAI (UK)
- KO (SOUTH AFRICA)
- L7NNON (BRAZIL)
- STORMZY (UK)
- TIAKOLA (FRANCE)
- UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- ASAKE (NIGERIA)
- CAMIDOH (GHANA)
- FLO (UK)
- LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)
- MAUREEN (FRANCE)
- MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)
- PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)
- RAYE (UK)
- WERENOI (FRANCE)
BET Her
- ABOUT DAMN TIME — LIZZO
- BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2 — PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE
- BREAK MY SOUL — BEYONCÉ
- HER — MEGAN THEE STALLION
- LIFT ME UP BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY — RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
- PLAYERS — COI LERAY
- SPECIAL — LIZZO
Best Movie
- BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
- CREED 3
- EMANCIPATION
- NOPE
- THE WOMAN KING
- TILL
- WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
Best Actor
- AMIN JOSEPH
- BRIAN TYREE HENRY
- DAMSON IDRIS
- DANIEL KALUUYA
- DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.
- DONALD GLOVER
- MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Best Actress
- ANGELA BASSETT
- COCO JONES
- JANELLE JAMES
- JANELLE MONÁE
- KEKE PALMER
- VIOLA DAVIS
- ZENDAYA
YoungStars Award
- AKIRA AKBAR
- ALAYA HIGH
- DEMI SINGLETON
- GENESIS DENISE
- MARSAI MARTIN
- THADDEUS J. MIXSON
- DYLAN GILMER
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- ALEXIS MORRIS
- ALLYSON FELIX
- ANGEL REESE
- CANDACE PARKER
- NAOMI OSAKA
- SERENA WILLIAMS
- SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON
Sportsman of the Year Award
- AARON JUDGE
- BUBBA WALLACE
- GERVONTA DAVIS
- JALEN HURTS
- LEBRON JAMES
- PATRICK MAHOMES
- STEPHEN CURRY
Make sure you have DIRECTV, so you can see your favorite entertainers accept their awards live.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to watch BET Awards 2023?
Tune into BET on DIRECTV – Ch. 329 on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
What channel are the BET Awards?
On DIRECTV, BET is on Ch. 329
What are the BET Awards?
The BET Awards, Culture’s Biggest Night, is an annual award show honoring Black excellence in entertainment. The show is aired live on BET.
What time does the BET Awards come on?
The BET Awards 2023 is at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 25.
What does BET Awards stand for?
BET stands for Black Entertainment Television.
The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."