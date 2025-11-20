Wicked: For Good Cast Overview

What is this feeling? If it’s excitement, you’re not alone – after all, the new Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, is about to hit theaters! Just one year after Wicked, the Broadway musical turned blockbuster, captivated audiences, fans are eagerly awaiting Act II of Jon Chu’s adaptation.

Before you head down the yellow brick road to the theaters on Friday, November 21, though, you may need a refresher on the main players from the film. And we’ve got you covered, Thank Goodness!

Here’s your comprehensive guide to the cast of Wicked: Part 2, so you can step back into Oz feeling fully in the know.

‘Wicked: For Good’ Main Cast & Characters

Find everything you need to know about the main cast of Wicked Part 2 right here.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp a.k.a “Wicked Witch of the West”

Cynthia Erivo brings life to Elphaba Thropp, one of Wicked’s two central protagonists and one of the most complex figures in modern musical storytelling. Born with green skin, Elphaba spent her life navigating a world that treats her appearance as a flaw to be hidden or fixed. Her intelligence, dry wit and magical abilities contrast with insecurity shaped by years of ostracization and emotional neglect.

At Shiz University, where she accompanies her younger sister Nessarose, Elphaba’s brilliance becomes harder to ignore. Though mocked by her peers, she quickly reveals a natural talent for magic – so powerful, in fact, that it catches the attention of Madame Morrible. Above all, she desires to belong, to be seen and even entertains the hope that the Wizard of Oz might be able to “de-greenify” her so she can finally fit in.

Her unlikely friendship with Galinda (later Glinda) becomes one of her defining relationships. Beneath their early rivalry lies a deep bond that shapes both women, giving Elphaba her first moments of friendship true acceptance. Elphaba is deeply empathetic – often to her own detriment – and once she learns of the injustices being inflicted on the Animals of Oz, she cannot look away. Her decision to stand against the Wizard marks the moment she stops trying to fit in and instead embraces her own convictions, even if the world sees her as “wicked.”

Where Elphaba Stands in Act II (Part 2)

As Wicked: For Good picks up Elphaba’s story, she is no longer the misunderstood girl longing for approval. Instead, she is now the “Wicked Witch of the West,” a powerful, polarizing figure shaping the future of Oz. Audiences can expect the following themes in Act II:

Her fugitive status and the literal witch hunt for her after defying the Wizard.

The rift between her and Glinda, despite their love and admiration for one another.

Her determination to protect Fiyero and the Animals, showing how far she will go to defend those she loves.

Her struggle with being misunderstood and seen as a villain, even as she tries to do what she believes is right.

Her internal battle between hope and cynicism, as the consequences of her choices weigh heavily on her.

In Part 2, audiences will see Elphaba at her most powerful, but also her most emotionally exposed.

Cynthia Erivo is known for her Tony-winning performance as Celie in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple and her acclaimed portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet.

Ariana Grande as Galinda/Glinda Upland a.k.a. Glinda the Good

Ariana Grande brings charm and comedic levity to Galinda Upland – later known simply as Glinda – the second protagonist of Wicked. Born into privilege and adored by everyone around her, Glinda was raised to believe that popularity is her identity and purpose. She even says it herself: “It’s not about aptitude; it’s the way you’re viewed…” She arrives at Shiz University with confidence, but also with the insecurity that, underneath all the sparkle, piles of pink tule and her posse of followers, she may not be taken seriously.

Though she initially comes across as snobbish – obsessed with etiquette, appearances and social status – Glinda has many more layers. Her early choices, like pursuing Fiyero for his princely status or rejecting Boq to maintain her image, stem from a life of being told how she is “supposed” to behave.

Her relationship with Elphaba becomes a turning point for her. What begins as rivalry grows into a meaningful friendship, forcing Glinda to confront her values. Through Elphaba, she begins to understand empathy and becomes aware of the injustices facing Doctor Dillamond and the Animals of Oz. Glinda now starts to see that true goodness requires more than just looking the part.

Where Glinda Stands in Act II (Part 2)

As Wicked: For Good continues Glinda’s story, her character steps into a more complicated, emotionally charged role:

Her rise to fame as a public figure of Oz, as she learns how to use her influence, but also how that power can be manipulated by others.

Her friendship with Elphaba is tested, as both must decide whether to choose ambition or compassion.

Glinda grows more aware of her own complicity, pushing her to question what “goodness” truly means.

Her love life becomes more complicated, as she realizes the two people she loves most may have a connection she isn’t a part of.

She begins shaping her identity as “Glinda the Good,” a title that carries both privilege and immense pressure.

In Part 2, Glinda emerges as a woman torn between what she’s always known and what she is beginning to learn.

Ariana Grande is a Grammy-winning musical artist and best known theatrically for her breakout acting role as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon.

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Jonathan Bailey is Fiyero Tigelaar, a handsome Winkie prince. Fiyero comes to Shiz University in the middle of the year, bringing a wave of carefree energy as if he’s just dancing through life.

Yet behind Fiyero’s swagger is something more complex. Though he plays the part of the carefree aristocrat, he is far more perceptive and compassionate than he lets on. His attraction to Glinda feels logical from the outside, being two people accustomed from the same world, but there’s a disconnect. It’s not until he meets Elphaba, whose sharp intellect and authenticity challenge him in ways no one else ever has, that he begins to confront his own values. Their chemistry is immediate and impossible to ignore.

Fiyero’s growing feelings for Elphaba reveal qualities he keeps hidden: Empathy, courage and a desire to stand up for what’s right.

Where Fiyero Stands in Act II (Part 2)

As Wicked: For Good continues the story, Fiyero undergoes one of the most dramatic transformations in Oz:

He begins rejecting his privilege and care-free attitude, moving toward genuine moral conviction.

His love for Elphaba becomes a defining force, pushing him to take risks that seem out of character to those who don’t truly know him.

He becomes increasingly involved in rebellion, using his status and courage to protect Elphaba and the Animals of Oz.

His fate takes a darker turn, as his choice to stand with Elphaba makes him a target, shaping the iconic shift that Wicked fans know awaits him.

In Part 2, Fiyero’s arc becomes a story of bravery, sacrifice and self-discovery.

Jonathan Bailey is an English actor known for his standout roles in Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers. In 2025, he was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard

Jeff Goldblum embodies the Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a blend of charm and sly manipulation. Though Oz hails him as a “savior” figure whose face looms over the land through Wizomania, his grandeur is mostly smoke and mirrors. Behind the booming voice and theatrics is just an ordinary man terrified of being just that: ordinary. His obsession with power becomes the driving force behind nearly every choice he makes.

Beneath the charm and friendly face lies a master opportunist. He has carefully crafted a persona that keeps the citizens of Oz from understanding the truth that he is not magical at all. His insecurity pushes him to manipulate others – especially those with real power – into doing his bidding.

When Elphaba arrives, the Wizard assumes she shares his thirst for power. Instead, he accidently reveals his evil scheme: He is the architect behind the oppression of the Animals of Oz, using fear and propaganda to maintain control. His attempt to recruit Elphaba, and later to turn the world against her, stems from the same desperation that built his empire of illusions.

Where the Wizard Stands in Act II (Part 2)

As Wicked: For Good continues, the Wizard’s facade begins to crack:

His manipulation intensifies, as he doubles down on fear tactics to maintain control.

Elphaba’s rebellion exposes his vulnerability.

The truth of his past comes closer to the surface, cracking the legend he wrote for himself.

His desperation grows, making him increasingly dangerous.

In Wicked: Part Two, the Wizard stands at the center of Oz’s political and moral crossroads.

Jeff Goldblum is a celebrated actor known for starring in some of the highest-grossing films of all time, including Jurassic Park and Independence Day.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

In one of the most exciting performances of Wicked, Michelle Yeoh brings a new energy to Madame Morrible, the Dean of Sorcery Studies at Shiz. Also looking for a new opportunity to move up in the world, Morrible sees Elphaba and her powers as a way to get closer to the Wizard. Initially it appears that Morrible’s intentions are innocent, but as time moves on it her true intentions become clearer.

Ambitious to her core, Morrible immediately recognizes Elphaba’s immense potential and seizes on it as an opportunity to elevate her own standing. She flatters, manipulates and guides Elphaba, masking her true desire to harness Elphaba’s powers as a political weapon in service of the Wizard.

As Elphaba’s audience with the Wizard unfolds, the maternal facade cracks. Morrible openly joins the Wizard in outlining their plan to create an empire of surveillance – “spies in the skies” – who will report any “suspicious” Animal activity.

When Elphaba refuses to support their plan and makes her escape, Morrible wastes no time turning public sentiment against her. With theatrical zeal, she rallies the citizens of Oz, branding Elphaba the Wicked Witch, weaponizing propaganda to rewrite the narrative and paint herself – and the Wizard – as the heroes of the story.

Where Madame Morrible Stands in Act II (Part 2)

In Wicked: For Good, Morrible’s role becomes even more formidable:

Her transition into the Wizard’s right hand, using Glinda’s rising popularity as a tool to gain public approval.

Her new influence on Glinda and her attempt to turn her into a mouthpiece for her and the Wizard’s schemes.

Her smear campaign against Elphaba escalates, shaping the public’s perception.

Part 2 portrays Morrible as a full-fledged antagonist: charismatic and cunning. Madame Morrible’s transformation clearly shows that sometimes the greatest magic lies in the power to shape a narrative.

Michelle Yeoh is an award-winning actor with a distinguished four-decade career, celebrated for her work in Hong Kong action cinema and Chinese film, as well as her globally recognized performances in Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Marissa Bode brings emotional depth and authenticity to Nessarose Thropp, Elphaba’s younger sister and a character whose portrayal has been thoughtfully reimagined for the film adaptation. Nessarose was born paraplegic after her father forced his wife to overconsume milk flowers in hopes of preventing another green child, also leading to the death of his wife.

Nessarose grew up as the favored daughter in a fractured, loveless household, leading to a complex relationship with her sister grounded in Elphaba’s role as caretaker.

The film’s portrayal of Nessarose moves away from the more harmful elements traditionally associated with her character in earlier versions of Wicked. Rather than framing her disability as something to “fix”, Wicked: For Good positions Nessarose as a young woman navigating the same complexities of identity, autonomy and longing as anyone else in Oz.

At Shiz University, Nessarose’s world begins to shift. As Elphaba’s magical talents are embraced, Nessarose feels the spotlight slipping away. Her resentment doesn’t come from malice but from insecurity and fear of fading into the background. The film has and is expected to continue to grapple with this vulnerability with greater nuance.

Nessarose’s desire for love and acceptance also plays a key role in her arc. She hopes to find it with Boq, believing that romance might offer her the sense of normalcy she craves. But in the film, her romantic interests are handled with more sensitivity, focusing less on entitlement or desperation and more on her longing to be seen fully for who she is.

Where Nessarose Stands in Act II (Part 2)

With Part 2, Nessarose’s story takes on richer emotional texture:

Her relationship with Elphaba becomes increasingly strained, shaped by jealousy and their different paths.

She grapples with what independence truly means, pushing against the roles her father, society, and even Elphaba have cast her into.

Her arc avoids harmful tropes, focusing instead on her agency, emotional truth and nuanced motivations.

Her character shows how two sisters can go through the same struggles but deal with them in totally different ways.

In Wicked: For Good, Nessarose is no longer a symbol of tragedy nor a cautionary tale – she is a fully realized young woman looking to find her own place in Oz.

Marissa Bode is a lifelong performer whose most significant role to date is her portrayal of Nessarose in Wicked.

Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman

Ethan Slater plays Boq, the Munchkin whose journey at Shiz University is shaped by his desire to be seen. Overlooked for most of his life by his family, peers and the society that diminishes Munchkins as lesser, Boq arrives at Shiz hoping for a fresh start and a chance to finally belong.

Unlike many at Shiz, Boq does not recoil from Elphaba’s green skin or treat her as an outsider; he recognizes in her the same loneliness he feels himself.

Boq’s infatuation with Galinda becomes the driving force behind many of his choices. He is captivated by her beauty and charm immediately, despite the fact that she barely notices him – and certainly doesn’t bother learning his name. Rather than approaching her honestly, Boq tries desperately to mold himself into someone he thinks she will admire.

His growing fixation on Galinda pushes him to manipulate Nessarose, who genuinely likes him, by pretending to return her feelings in the hope that Galinda might finally pay attention to him. Though Boq’s intentions are rooted in loneliness rather than cruelty, his actions cause real hurt. His guilt quickly sets in, leaving him trapped between compassion for Nessarose and fear of admitting the truth.

Where Boq Stands in Act II (Part 2)

As Wicked: For Good picks up for the story’s its second half, Boq’s journey grows more emotionally turbulent:

He continues searching for acceptance but begins to confront the consequences of his attempts to win affection through deception.

His relationship with Nessarose becomes more complicated, shaped by her rising power and his inability to tell the truth.

He emerges as a figure caught between larger forces, a young man swept up in the political and personal turmoil unfolding across Oz.

In Part 2, Boq becomes an example of how ordinary people can be shaped – and sometimes warped – by the desire to be seen and valued.

Ethan Slater is an actor and singer recognized for his acclaimed stage work, including his award-winning performance as the title character in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Additional Cast & Characters in ‘Wicked Part 2’

Apart from the main characters of Wicked: For Good, there are a number of supporting characters to know:

Bowen Yang as Pfannee , a friend of Glinda’s from Shiz who becomes one of her assistants.

, a friend of Glinda’s from Shiz who becomes one of her assistants. Sharon D. Clarke as Dulcibear (voice), a talking brown bear who was once Elphaba and Nessarose’s nanny.

a talking brown bear who was once Elphaba and Nessarose’s nanny. Bronwyn James as ShenShen , one of Glinda’s friends from Shiz who later becomes her assistant.

, one of Glinda’s friends from Shiz who later becomes her assistant. Colman Domingo as Brrr the Cowardly Lion (voice)

Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, the head mistress at Shiz and Nessarose’s caretaker at school. Her character was created for the film.

the head mistress at Shiz and Nessarose’s caretaker at school. Her character was created for the film. Adam James and Alice Fearn as Glinda’s parents

Kerry Ellis in an Unknown Role

Bethany Weaver as Dorothy Gale, the one and only girl from The Wizard of Oz whose house drops on the “Wicked Witch of the East.”

Which Characters from ‘Wicked Part 1’ Are Not Returning to the Cast of ‘Wicked Part 2’?

The following characters were in Wicked Part 1 but are not expecting to be featured in the cast of Wicked Part 2.

Peter Dinklage and Luisa Guerreiro as Doctor Dillamond (voice and movement) , the only remaining Animal professor at Shiz before the Wizard’s plot to silence the Animals led to Dillamond’s end.

, the only remaining Animal professor at Shiz before the Wizard’s plot to silence the Animals led to Dillamond’s end. Andy Nyman as Governor Thropp , the father of Elphaba and Ness

, the father of Elphaba and Ness Courtney-Mae Briggs as Mrs. Thropp , the late mother of Elphaba and Nessa

, the late mother of Elphaba and Nessa Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik , a new professor at Shiz

, a new professor at Shiz Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as leading members of the Emerald City Players

Frequently Asked Questions Is Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? Yes, Dorothy will be a character in Wicked: For Good, portrayed by Bethany Weaver. Who is Bowen Yang in Wicked? Bowen Yang plays the role of Phanny in Wicked, one of Glinda's friends from school and later, one of her assistants.

