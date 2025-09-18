Just when you thought you couldn’t get enough football, it makes its way onto the big screen.

Him, the new sports horror movie from Jordan Peele’s Monkey Paw Productions, hits theaters Sept. 19, 2025. Director Justin Tipping brings Peele’s trademark twist of terror, as seen in blockbuster releases like Get Out, Us and Nope, to the gridiron.

One of the most highly anticipated new horror releases, Him made it onto the Black List in 2022, a collection of best unproduced screenplays. Now, it makes its debut.

Here’s your complete guide to watching the latest Jordan Peele horror film.

When will ‘Him’ be in theaters?

Him hits theaters on Sept.19, 2025. It will also be screened on IMAX in select locations.

What is ‘Him’ about?

Him is based on a simple question: “How far would you go to chase greatness? To become the best?”

It’s the question legendary quarterback Isaiah White puts to rising star Cameron Cade, who has idolized him his entire life.

A promising young quarterback, Cade accepts a dream invitation from White to train at his private compound, but things go off the rails when he finds out how far he must really go. Instead of realizing his lifelong dream, Cade finds himself trapped in a nightmare.

The film brings fans into the intensive life of a budding NFL star from the scouting combine and training camp to the very real horrors of chronic traumatic encephalopathy and brain trauma.

Cast of Jordan Peele’s ‘Him’

Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White, a legendary quarterback in the twilight of his career.

a legendary quarterback in the twilight of his career. Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade, a rising football star quarterback who, after an injury, seeks the mentorship of Isaiah White.

a rising football star quarterback who, after an injury, seeks the mentorship of Isaiah White. Julia Fox as Elsie White, Isaiah’s wife and a popular social media influencer.

Crew of Jordan Peele’s ‘Him’

Director: Justin Tipping

Justin Tipping Written by: Skip Bronkie, Zack Akers and Justin Tipping

Skip Bronkie, Zack Akers and Justin Tipping Produced by: Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jamal M. Watson

Watch the ‘Him’ Trailer

Here’s the official Him trailer for a sneak peek of what you’re in for:

