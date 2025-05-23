After a three-year hiatus, the American Music Awards (AMAs) return in full force with the 51st iteration, promising a night of unforgettable performances, star-studded appearances and fan-driven excitement. Dubbed “the largest fan-voted awards program” by Dick Clark Productions, the AMAs celebrate the artists, songs and albums that defined the year in music across genres.
This year’s ceremony will spotlight all the best artists from the year, from chart-topping favorites to breakout stars, along with special honors like the Icon Award. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch live from home, plus details on the host, nominees and what surprises might be in store.
Are the AMAs back?
Yes, they are! The last time fans watched their favorite artists win big at the American Music Awards was in November 2022, when the show aired on ABC. While the AMAs originally planned to return in fall 2024 for their 50th anniversary, those plans shifted—resulting in a special honoring the show’s history in October 2024 instead.
Now, the AMAs are officially back with a new date and the same great energy it’s always had.
When is the American Music Awards?
The 51st American Music Awards will take place on Monday, May 26th at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasting live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This marks the first time the AMAs will be held in the spring, rather than the traditional fall slot at the start of awards season.
How to Watch the American Music Awards
Music fans in the United States U.S. viewers can watch the AMAs live on CBS or stream the show with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription.
Who is hosting the AMAs?
The one and only Jennifer Lopez will be gracing the stage as the host of this year’s ceremony. J-Lo first hosted the event back in 2015 and is thrilled to be back again.
Who is performing at the AMAs?
While surprises are sure to be part of the night, here are some of the confirmed performers lighting up the stage:
- Jennifer Lopez
- Janet Jackson
- Rod Stewart
- Benson Boone
- Blake Shelton
- Gloria Estefan
- Gwen Stefani
- Lainey Wilson
- Reneé Rapp
2025 AMA Nominations
This year’s AMA nominations were released on April 23, with Kendrick Lamar securing the most nominations (10), followed by Post Malone (8), Billie Eilish (7), Chappell Roan (7) and Shaboozy (7). Not far behind with six awards each are Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.
Here’s a closer look at the top nominees competing for some of the most coveted fan-voted awards in music.
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
New Artist of the Year
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
Album of the Year
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the Year
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “Luther”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Marshmello and Kane Brown – “Miles on It”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Social Song of the Year
- Chappell Roan – “Hot to Go!”
- Djo – “End of Beginning”
- Doechii – “Anxiety”
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things
- Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX – Brat
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
- Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
- Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – “High Road”
- Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, the Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
- Gunna – One of Wun
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
- GloRilla – “TGIF”
- GloRilla and Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “Luther”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PartyNextDoor
- Usher
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
- Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
- PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4
- PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U
- SZA – Lana
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B Song
- Chris Brown – “Residuals”
- Muni Long – “Made for Me”
- SZA – “Saturn”
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
- Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma – Éxodo
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P – Incómodo
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny – “DTMF”
- FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – “Gata Only”
- Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”
- Shakira – “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots
- Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Song
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
- Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
- Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”
Favorite Rock Album
- Hozier – Unreal Unearth
- Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives
- The Marías – Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots – Clancy
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Charli XCX
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
- Hazbin Hotel
- Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- Ateez
- Jimin
- RM
- Rosé
- Stray Kids
Icon Award
This year’s Icon Award will be presented to Janet Jackson, honoring her profound global impact on pop music. Her signature sound and groundbreaking choreography helped shape the MTV era and make her a household pop star in the process.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Rod Stewart, the legendary British singer and songwriter known for his distinct voice and decades of chart-topping hits, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition celebrates his extraordinary career, influence and enduring success as one of the best-selling artists of all time.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the AMAs?
Monday, May 26th at 8 p.m. ET
Where can I watch the American Music Awards?
CBS or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Who is hosting the 2025 AMAs?
Jennifer Lopez
