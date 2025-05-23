After a three-year hiatus, the American Music Awards (AMAs) return in full force with the 51st iteration, promising a night of unforgettable performances, star-studded appearances and fan-driven excitement. Dubbed “the largest fan-voted awards program” by Dick Clark Productions, the AMAs celebrate the artists, songs and albums that defined the year in music across genres.

This year’s ceremony will spotlight all the best artists from the year, from chart-topping favorites to breakout stars, along with special honors like the Icon Award. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch live from home, plus details on the host, nominees and what surprises might be in store.

Are the AMAs back?

Yes, they are! The last time fans watched their favorite artists win big at the American Music Awards was in November 2022, when the show aired on ABC. While the AMAs originally planned to return in fall 2024 for their 50th anniversary, those plans shifted—resulting in a special honoring the show’s history in October 2024 instead.

Now, the AMAs are officially back with a new date and the same great energy it’s always had.

When is the American Music Awards?

The 51st American Music Awards will take place on Monday, May 26th at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasting live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This marks the first time the AMAs will be held in the spring, rather than the traditional fall slot at the start of awards season.

How to Watch the American Music Awards

Music fans in the United States U.S. viewers can watch the AMAs live on CBS or stream the show with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription.

Who is hosting the AMAs?

The one and only Jennifer Lopez will be gracing the stage as the host of this year’s ceremony. J-Lo first hosted the event back in 2015 and is thrilled to be back again.

Who is performing at the AMAs?

While surprises are sure to be part of the night, here are some of the confirmed performers lighting up the stage:

Jennifer Lopez

Janet Jackson

Rod Stewart

Benson Boone

Blake Shelton

Gloria Estefan

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson

Reneé Rapp

2025 AMA Nominations

This year’s AMA nominations were released on April 23, with Kendrick Lamar securing the most nominations (10), followed by Post Malone (8), Billie Eilish (7), Chappell Roan (7) and Shaboozy (7). Not far behind with six awards each are Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.

Here’s a closer look at the top nominees competing for some of the most coveted fan-voted awards in music.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “Miles on It”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan – “Hot to Go!”

Djo – “End of Beginning”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Favorite Female Country Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel featuring Jessie Murph – “High Road”

Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Gunna – One of Wun

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla and Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “Luther”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PartyNextDoor

Usher

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller

PartyNextDoor – PartyNextDoor 4

PartyNextDoor and Drake – Some Sexy Songs 4 U

SZA – Lana

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Muni Long – “Made for Me”

SZA – “Saturn”

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P – Incómodo

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “DTMF”

FloyyMenor and Cris MJ – “Gata Only”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Óscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”

Shakira – “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Twenty One Pilots

Zach Bryan

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Myles Smith – “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier – Unreal Unearth

Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives

The Marías – Submarine

Twenty One Pilots – Clancy

Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel

Moana 2 (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast)

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

Ateez

Jimin

RM

Rosé

Stray Kids

Icon Award

This year’s Icon Award will be presented to Janet Jackson, honoring her profound global impact on pop music. Her signature sound and groundbreaking choreography helped shape the MTV era and make her a household pop star in the process.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rod Stewart, the legendary British singer and songwriter known for his distinct voice and decades of chart-topping hits, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition celebrates his extraordinary career, influence and enduring success as one of the best-selling artists of all time.

