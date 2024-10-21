It’s easy to be a Florida sports fan with FanDuel Sports Sun in your DIRECTV channel rotation. Featuring professional and collegiate sports coverage of teams based in cities like Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee, FanDuel Sports Network Sun shows some of your favorite highlights, analysis and real-time game coverage in one place.

As a DIRECTV customer you can tune into FanDuel Sports Network Sun to stay up to date with teams like:

Note: FanDuel Sports Network Sun show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s change that!

Shop packages

Where to watch FanDuel Sports Network Sun

You can watch FanDuel Sports Network Sun on channel 653 on DIRECTV. Remember, you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to access the FanDuel Sports Network Sun on your TV or smart devices.

Note: The FanDuel Sports Network Sun channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FanDuel Sports Network Sun streaming

Gone are the days when you had to be stuck in front of your TV to watch your favorite sports shows. You can access the FanDuel Sports Network Sun live stream on your TV or smart device with DIRECTV. Using your DIRECTV login credentials, you can sign into the DIRECTV website or thru the DIRECTV app to watch shows on FanDuel Sports Network Sun on the go.

Is FanDuel Sports Network Sun on other channels?

DIRECTV shows the FDSN Sun on channel 653. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch FanDuel Sports Network Sun? You can watch FanDuel Sports Sun on channel 653 on DIRECTV. You’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to tune into the FDSN network. Does DIRECTV have FanDuel Sports Sun ? Yes, DIRECTV features FDSN Sun on channel 653.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.