Andor Season 2: Release Date, Cast & More

Andor is finally returning for its highly anticipated second and final season on Disney+, nearly three years after the Star Wars prequel series first premiered. Conceived of by creator Tony Gilroy, Andor explores the rise of the Rebellion through the eyes of Cassian Andor and the ordinary citizens caught in the crossfire of galactic oppression. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, this gritty political thriller takes a grounded, character-driven approach to the Star Wars universe, examining the brutal realities of life under the Empire’s rule.

Unlike traditional Star Wars stories centered on Jedi and the Force, Andor focuses on surveillance, resistance and authoritarian control, offering a lens on how rebellion is born in the shadows of tyranny. While fans are eager for the 12-episode second season, the announcement that it will also be the series’ last adds a bittersweet note to the excitement.

Here’s everything you need to know about Andor Season 2, including what to expect from the story, returning characters and how it connects to the larger Star Wars saga.

What is the ‘Andor’ Season 2 Release Date?

Andor Season 2 is coming out on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This season of Andor will be released in episode batches of three, starting April 22 and running through May 13. Each three episodes make up an arc for the season, which is broken up into four:

April 22, 2025 : Episodes 1-3

: Episodes 1-3 April 29, 2025 : Episodes 4-6

: Episodes 4-6 May 6, 2025: Episodes 7-9

Episodes 7-9 May 13, 2025: Episodes 10-12

What Time is ‘Andor’ Season 2 Coming Out?

There has not been an official announcement as to when each batch of episodes will be released, but if Disney+ follows its usual schedule, new episodes will be dropped at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch ‘Andor’ Season 2?

You can watch the new season of Andor and the first on the Disney+ streaming service.

Did you know you could get 40 popular entertainment channels, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic with Ads for just $34.99/mo. + tax with DIRECTV’s MyEntertainment Genre Pack? Get started today, no annual contract!

Will there be a season 3 of ‘Andor’?

Andor will conclude at the end of season 2, so there will not be a third season for fans to look forward to.

What to expect of ‘Andor’ Season 2?

Andor continues its journey in Season 2 by weaving together political intrigue, covert espionage and the personal sacrifices that drive a rebellion. Set during the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One, the season is uniquely structured into four three-episode arcs—each representing a key year in the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

Fans can expect to see Cassian Andor fully step into his role as a rebel leader. After enduring systemic oppression and brutal prison labor in Season 1, Cassian becomes deeply involved in high-risk missions under the strategic guidance of Luthen Rael. Meanwhile, Senator Mon Mothma takes on a more active role, carefully maneuvering through the galaxy’s political landscape as she balances her public duties with secret efforts to fund and organize the Rebellion.

ISB officer Dedra Meero is also expected to intensify her pursuit of insurgent activity, reflecting the Empire’s increasingly oppressive control and the growing sparks of resistance. Season 2 will also feature the return of several fan-favorite characters, helping to bridge the show’s storyline with the broader Star Wars canon.

Above all, Andor Season 2 continues to explore the psychological and emotional costs of rebellion. With its mature storytelling and focus on the human side of resistance, the final season stands out as a bold and compelling chapter in the Star Wars saga—one that delves into the moral ambiguity and courage required to challenge tyranny in a galaxy on the brink.

Cast of ‘Andor’

The second season of Andor will see the return of several beloved characters, as well as some intriguing new additions. The cast, comprised of talented actors, is set to bring the rich, complex world of Star Wars to life once again. Here’s a look at the full cast of the acclaimed Disney+ series, Andor.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Seasons 1 & 2), the resourceful and reluctant hero, whose journey continues as he moves from indifferent into the rebellion against the Empire.

as Cassian Andor (Seasons 1 & 2), the resourceful and reluctant hero, whose journey continues as he moves from indifferent into the rebellion against the Empire. Alan Tudyk as K-2SO (Season 2), the reprogrammed Imperial droid known for his blunt honesty and unexpected loyalty, whose introduction marks a turning point in Cassian’s evolution as a rebel.

as K-2SO (Season 2), the reprogrammed Imperial droid known for his blunt honesty and unexpected loyalty, whose introduction marks a turning point in Cassian’s evolution as a rebel. Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael (Seasons 1 & 2), the enigmatic character with deep connections across the galaxy, who plays a pivotal role in the rebellion’s strategy.

as Luthen Rael (Seasons 1 & 2), the enigmatic character with deep connections across the galaxy, who plays a pivotal role in the rebellion’s strategy. Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma (Seasons 1 & 2), the political leader striving to galvanize the movement against the oppressive regime while dealing with her personal struggles.

as Mon Mothma (Seasons 1 & 2), the political leader striving to galvanize the movement against the oppressive regime while dealing with her personal struggles. Kyle Soller as Syril Karn (Seasons 1 & 2), a dedicated and ambitious Imperial officer whose motivations become increasingly complex as the series progresses.

as Syril Karn (Seasons 1 & 2), a dedicated and ambitious Imperial officer whose motivations become increasingly complex as the series progresses. Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen (Seasons 1 & 2), a skilled mechanic and close ally to Andor, known for her resilience and resourcefulness.

as Bix Caleen (Seasons 1 & 2), a skilled mechanic and close ally to Andor, known for her resilience and resourcefulness. Denise Gough as Dedra Meero (Seasons 1 & 2) , the ambitious and methodical ISB officer whose obsession with control and order makes her one of the Rebellion’s most dangerous adversaries.

, the ambitious and methodical ISB officer whose obsession with control and order makes her one of the Rebellion’s most dangerous adversaries. Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor (Season 1) , Cassian’s adoptive mother and a fierce believer in justice, whose quiet defiance of the Empire leaves a lasting legacy.

, Cassian’s adoptive mother and a fierce believer in justice, whose quiet defiance of the Empire leaves a lasting legacy. Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha (Seasons 1 & 2) , the hardened rebel operative tasked with executing key missions, balancing her revolutionary ideals with personal sacrifice.

, the hardened rebel operative tasked with executing key missions, balancing her revolutionary ideals with personal sacrifice. Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz (Seasons 1 & 2) , a quiet but ruthless insurgent committed wholly to the cause, whose icy demeanor masks deep emotional complexity.

, a quiet but ruthless insurgent committed wholly to the cause, whose icy demeanor masks deep emotional complexity. Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki (Seasons 1 & 2) , Luthen’s sharp and calculating associate, operating behind the scenes to ensure the rebellion’s most secretive operations stay on track.

, Luthen’s sharp and calculating associate, operating behind the scenes to ensure the rebellion’s most secretive operations stay on track. Robert Emms as Supervisor Lonni Jung (Season 1) , a high-ranking ISB officer living a dangerous double life, torn between duty and conscience as an undercover asset.

, a high-ranking ISB officer living a dangerous double life, torn between duty and conscience as an undercover asset. Ben Miles as Tay Kolma (Season 1) , a trusted confidant of Mon Mothma who helps her navigate the treacherous waters of galactic politics and financial rebellion.

, a trusted confidant of Mon Mothma who helps her navigate the treacherous waters of galactic politics and financial rebellion. Alex Lawther as Karis Nemik (Season 1) , the young, idealistic rebel and manifesto writer whose philosophical beliefs inspire those around him long after his death.

, the young, idealistic rebel and manifesto writer whose philosophical beliefs inspire those around him long after his death. Duncan Pow as Melshi (Season 1) , a fellow prisoner and eventual ally of Cassian, whose escape marks a significant step toward organized rebellion.

, a fellow prisoner and eventual ally of Cassian, whose escape marks a significant step toward organized rebellion. Dave Chapman as B2EMO (Season 1), the loyal, glitchy droid with a heart, whose emotional depth and devotion to the Andor family make him a quiet standout.

Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Andor’

Check out the Season 2 trailer for Andor:

Watch ‘Andor’ & More on DIRECTV

For just $34.99/mo. + tax, MyEntertainment customers can get over 40 channels ranging from the best cooking shows on Food Network to the latest nature documentaries on Discovery and so much more.

You may be thinking: 40 channels for just $34.99 a month? That can’t be true. With the MyEntertainment Genre Pack, it is — and that’s not all! In addition to the more than 40 popular entertainment channels, customers will also get access to Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic with Ads for no additional cost, which means you can stream Andor anytime, anywhere.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Andor season 2 come out? Andor Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Three episodes will be released each week until the finale on May 13th. Where can I watch Andor Season 2? You can watch Andor season 2 on Disney+. How many episodes is Andor Season 2? 12

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.