Fourteen years ago (if you can believe it), Black Mirror made its debut and immediately pulled viewers into its dark, irresistible dystopian world. The very first episode remains one of the most unforgettable moments in television history, setting the tone for a series that would challenge, unsettle and captivate audiences around the globe. Since then, Black Mirror has released dozens of thought-provoking episodes, ranging from slightly unrealistic to completely unhinged.

The beauty of the anthology format is that even if every story doesn’t resonate, there’s almost always an episode that will pull you in and leave you questioning the world around you. Now, after just a two-year wait—a quick turnaround for such an ambitious production—Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical masterpiece returns with brand-new, mind-bending episodes for Season 7.

Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date

The brand-new season of Black Mirror will be released on Netflix on April 10th, 2025.

What Time Will Black Mirror Be Released?

The entire seventh season of Black Mirror will be available for streaming on Netflix starting at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 10.

How Many Episodes of Black Mirror Season 7?

The new season of Black Mirror will have six independent episodes — including a sequel to arguably the show’s most popular episode — which is one more than the previous season had. Here’s a spoil-free overview of each of the upcoming episodes:

“Common People” (Season 7 Episode 1)

Cast: Chris O’Down, Rashida Jones, Traccee Ellis Ross

What would you do to keep your loved one alive? That’s exactly the dilemma Mike is faced with when his wife, Amanda, faces a critical medical crisis and the solution lies in a mysterious system known as Rivermind.

“Bête Noire” (Season 7 Episode 2)

Cast: Siena Kelly, Michael Workéyè, Rosy McEwen

Maria, an exec with a mind for culinary magic, has her dream job. When an old classmate, Verity, comes in for a focus group session, Maria immediately notices something strange about her — what’s even stranger? No one else seems to notice anything is off about Verity.

“Hotel Reverie” (Season 7 Episode 3)

Cast: Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Harriet Walter

When A-list celebrity, Brandy Friday, takes on an exceptionally immersive remake of a classic romance movie, she discovers that following the script to the T is her only ticket back to reality.

“Plaything” (Season 7 Episode 4)

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson Joyce, Michele Austin, Will Poulter, Asim Chaudhry

Set in a near-future London, “Plaything” centers on Cameron, an eccentric gamer fixated on a mysterious video game from the 1990s. His arrest for a brutal unsolved murder reveals an astonishing surprise to the investigators.

“Eulogy” (Season 7 Episode 5)

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Patsy Ferran

A deeply emotional episode of the new season, “Eulogy” explores the journey of a lonely man who — using a groundbreaking technological program — can revisit moments from his past by stepping into photographs, granting him crucial insights into one of the most challenging periods of his life.

“USS Callister: Into Infinity” (Season 7 Episode 6)

Cast: Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond

The show’s first sequel episode, “U.S.S Callister: Into Infinity” brings audiences back to the USS Callister after the death of Robert Daly, its cruel, masochistic captain. Now, with Captain Nanette Cole at the helm, the crew discovers their problems are just beginning.

Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer

Can’t wait for season 7? Check out the official Black Mirror trailer for the new season right here:

Frequently Asked Questions When does Black Mirror Season 7 come out? April 10th, 2025 at 3 a.m. ET How many episodes does Black Mirror Season 7 have? Six Episodes Who is the creator of Black Mirror? Charlie Brooker

