If there is one gift to get yourself this holiday season, it’s a ticket to Marty Supreme.

Written and directed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems, Good Time), Marty Supreme tells the loose biographical story of Marty Reisman, the real-life table tennis champion from the 50s, 60s and 70s, at an electrifying pace.

The film drops viewers into 1950s New York where Marty Mauser, played by Timothée Chalamet, is desperate to get out of his uncle’s shoe shop and make a name for himself in the world of ping pong. As everyone in his life will soon find out, he’ll stop at nothing to make it.

Early screenings of the film have earned rave reviews with Chalamet’s performance described as “career-defining.” The intensity that defines a Safdie movie experience is in full force in this period comedy-drama.

Here, we’re serving up a comprehensive look at the full cast and characters of Marty Supreme, so you know exactly who’s who before the opening serve.

‘Marty Supreme’ Release Date

Marty Supreme hits theaters on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Plot of ‘Marty Supreme’

Marty Supreme follows the story of Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis player in 1950s New York who will do whatever it takes to be great.

The film is loosely based on the real life story of table tennis champion Marty Reisman. Reisman was an American table tennis phenom from Manhattan known for hustle and showmanship in the 1950s and 60s. He eventually served as one half of a ping pong duo that would open for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Director and co-writer Josh Safdie received Reisman’s autobiography from his wife and executive producer on the film, Sara Rossein.

Cast and Characters of ‘Marty Supreme’

Marty Supreme features a mix of A-list actors, up and coming talents and 140 non-actors including Kevin O’ Leary of Shark Tank, former NBA stars Tracy McGrady and Kemba Walker, rapper Tyler the Creator and French highwire artist Philippe Petit.

Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown, Dune, Lady Bird, Call Me by Your Name) stars as Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis champion hellbent on achieving greatness.

Marty starts out as a shark, hustling players for money by pretending to be a poor player before upping the stakes and revealing his true prowess.

Marty has no shortage of doubters on his quest for greatness, but he has the support of his buddy Wally (Okonma) and Rachel, his lifelong best friend who is married—and also having an affair with Marty.

That assuredness captures the attention of Kay Stone, a wealthy actress and socialite with whom he forms a romantic connection. That then lands him in the orbit of Kay’s husband, Milton Rockwell, who takes his own interest in Marty.

The character and story of Marty Mauser are loosely inspired by real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman, with a few tweaks and plenty of theatrical flair along the way.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Kay Stone

Gwyneth Paltrow (Iron Man 3, The Royal Tenenbaums, Shakespeare in Love) co-stars as Kay Stone, a wealthy actress turned socialite who is charmed by Marty Supreme’s confidence and drive.

Stone is in a loveless marriage as the trophy wife to Milton Rockwell (O’Leary), a business tycoon. She begins a casual romantic relationship with Marty when their paths cross at a London Ritz hotel.

Odessa A’zion as Rachel Mizler

Odessa A’zion (I Love LA, Hellraiser) co-stars as Rachel, Marty’s best friend since childhood. Rachel works in a pet store, is married and is also cheating on her husband with Marty, who she views as a way out of her unhappy marriage.

Kevin O’Leary as Milton Rockwell

Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank) co-stars as Milton Rockwell, a business tycoon in the pen market. He’s married to former actress Kay Stone in a largely loveless marriage meant merely to uphold a public image.

Rockwell is tickled by Marty’s showmanship and bravado and attempts to use Marty’s natural salesmanship to his own advantage.

Tyler Okonma as Wally

Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler the Creator) plays Wally, Marty’s best pal and an NYC taxi driver. Wally is one of the few true believers in Marty and a frequent collaborator in Marty’s shark schemes.

Abel Ferrara as Ezra Mishkin

Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant, King of New York) a crook who meets Marty at a New York dive hotel and mistakenly trusts him to take his beloved dog to the vet.

Fran Drescher as Rebecca Mauser

Fran Drescher (The Nanny, The Beautification and the Beast) co-stars as Rebecca Mauser, Marty’s overbearing mother. Rebecca sees no path to success for Marty’s crazy ping pong dreams and wants him to keep the stable retail job he has with his uncle.

Frequently Asked Questions When does 'Marty Supreme' hit theaters? Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25, 2025. Is 'Marty Supreme' based on a true story? Marty Supreme is loosely based on the real life story of Marty Reisman, an American ping pong champion known for his showmanship and bravado in 1950s New York.

