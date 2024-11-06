Let’s face it: we’ve all had moments where the 9 to 5 slog feels impossible to get through, staring at the clock, endlessly waiting for the end of the day to roll around. But what if you had the opportunity to split your consciousness in a way so you didn’t have to spend an additional second thinking about the office, and vice versa while at work? Would you do it?

That’s exactly the question Ben Stiller’s Apple TV+ show Severance sets out to explore, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the show’s return to get one step closer to getting answers. Keep reading this article to get everything you need to know for the upcoming release of season 2 of Severance, including its release date, cast and official teaser trailer.

When Does ‘Severance’ Season 2 Come Out?

Fans of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Severance have long been waiting for the second season to be released, and that moment is nearly here: Apple TV has officially announced the release date for Severance season 2 as Friday, January 17, 2025.

When you have DIRECTV, you can sign in to Apple TV and find all your favorite content on one interface!

Shop Packages

How Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Be Released?

Following the trend of the majority of Apple TV’s original series including the latest season of Silo, the 10-episode season 2 of Severance will likely be released on a weekly basis, rather than all at once.

The first season was released weekly, with the exception being the season premiere, in which two episodes were released. While we can’t say for sure, fans can expect the second season to follow suit.

What Do We Know About ‘Severance’ Season 2?

Attention! This section will contain information from the first season of Severance!

Not much about the second season of this critically acclaimed TV show is known, but there are a few things fans can expect based on the end of season one. For instance, Mark, Helly and Irving’s “innies” briefly gained consciousness in the outside world, marking a moment of no return.

Apple’s official synopsis states these actions will lead to “the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Fans can also expect much of the season to take place outside of Lumon, the mysterious and seemingly dangerous organization in charge of workplace severance, giving us a glimpse into other characters’ personal lives and reasoning for undergoing the medical procedure.

Hopefully, other mysteries from season 1 are addressed, as well, such as the weird symbolism and baby goats surrounding Lumon, as well as the role Ms. Casey plays in everything.

The only way to find out? Mark your calendars so you’re ready for the Severance season 2 premiere on January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

‘Severance’ Season 2 Cast & Character Guide

Here’s a look at the talented ensemble cast of Severance we expect to return for season 2.

And while director Ben Stiller and others involved in the show’s development have yet to discuss new cast members for the second season, fans hope to get some insight as the premiere draws closer.

This cast list will be updated as more information is revealed.

Main Cast

Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a former history professor who chose to become a severed worker at Lumon Industries working in the “Macrodata Refinement” division. Mark’s “outie” is grieving the death of his wife, which greatly influenced his decision to undergo the controversial treatment.

a former history professor who chose to become a severed worker at Lumon Industries working in the “Macrodata Refinement” division. Mark’s “outie” is grieving the death of his wife, which greatly influenced his decision to undergo the controversial treatment. Zach Cherry as Dylan George , one of Mark’s severed co-workers, who initially enjoys his job due to the company perks (i.e., the waffle party).

, one of Mark’s severed co-workers, who initially enjoys his job due to the company perks (i.e., the waffle party). Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, a new severed employee who replaces Petey, a co-worker of Mark Scout and Dylan George who unexpectedly stops showing up for work.

a new severed employee who replaces Petey, a co-worker of Mark Scout and Dylan George who unexpectedly stops showing up for work. John Turturro as Irving Bailiff, another one of Mark’s severed co-workers in Macrodata Refinement, who is obsessed with following company rules and protocol.

another one of Mark’s severed co-workers in Macrodata Refinement, who is obsessed with following company rules and protocol. Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey , the wellness counselor on the severed floor of Lumon.

, the wellness counselor on the severed floor of Lumon. Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman, a severed employee from another department, Optics and Design, who forms a friendly relationship with Irving in Macrodata Refinement.

a severed employee from another department, Optics and Design, who forms a friendly relationship with Irving in Macrodata Refinement. Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, the unsettling supervisor on Mark’s severed floor at Lumon, who does the bidding of Harmony Cobel.

the unsettling supervisor on Mark’s severed floor at Lumon, who does the bidding of Harmony Cobel. Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel , the manager of the severed floor Mark and his co-workers are on at Lumon. On the outside, Cobel takes on a false identity as Mrs. Selvig, Mark’s next-door neighbor.

, the manager of the severed floor Mark and his co-workers are on at Lumon. On the outside, Cobel takes on a false identity as Mrs. Selvig, Mark’s next-door neighbor. Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale, Mark’s sister who is pregnant, and acts as one of Mark’s closest confidantes.

Mark’s sister who is pregnant, and acts as one of Mark’s closest confidantes. Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale, Devon’s husband and Mark’s brother-in-law, an aspiring self-help author.

Recurring Cast

Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer, the severed worker who mysteriously disappeared and was replaced by Helly.

the severed worker who mysteriously disappeared and was replaced by Helly. Nikki M. James as Alexa, Devon’s midwife

Devon’s midwife Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie , a Public Relations worker at Lumon Industries and speaker for the omniscient Board.

, a Public Relations worker at Lumon Industries and speaker for the omniscient Board. Nora Dale as Gabby Arteta, the wife of Senator Angelo Arteta, a huge supporter of severance. Gabby herself underwent severance to avoid the pain of childbirth, and the difficulties that come with raising children.

the wife of Senator Angelo Arteta, a huge supporter of severance. Gabby herself underwent severance to avoid the pain of childbirth, and the difficulties that come with raising children. Marc Geller as Kier Eagan, the assumed deceased founder of the cult-like Lumon Industries. Eagan himself is glorified and worshiped within the company through sculptures, paintings, recordings and other strange and unsettling memorabilia.

the assumed deceased founder of the cult-like Lumon Industries. Eagan himself is glorified and worshiped within the company through sculptures, paintings, recordings and other strange and unsettling memorabilia. Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta, a Lumon-backed government official who supports legalizing the severance procedure and husband of severed Gabby Arteta.

a Lumon-backed government official who supports legalizing the severance procedure and husband of severed Gabby Arteta. Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan, the current CEO of Lumon Industries.

‘Severance’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Now that you’ve reacquainted yourself with the characters of Ben Stiller’s award-winning sci-fi thriller, check out the official teaser trailer released by Apple TV+.

Watch Apple TV+ Through Your DIRECTV Account

Did you know DIRECTV customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ from satellite or internet connected Gemini devices? That’s right, you can dive into award-winning Apple Original series like Severance and Silo without switching inputs or remotes!

Get started with DIRECTV today!

Frequently Asked Questions When is 'Severance' season two coming out? Severance season two will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, 2025. How many episodes of 'Severance' season 2 are there? 10 episodes Who stars in Severance? Apple TV+'s Severance stars an ensemble cast including Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and others.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.