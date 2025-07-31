Thanks to the eccentric mind of Tim Burton, the Addams Family have long been a staple in pop culture, captivating audiences with their peculiar charm, quirky personalities and uniquely heartwarming family bond. In 2022, Netflix re-introduced this beloved family to a new generation with the release of Wednesday, a young adult supernatural mystery/comedy centered on one of the most cherished members of the family: Wednesday Addams.

During the first season, fans watched as Wednesday went from terrorizing bullies at a “normie” school with piranhas to joining Nevermore Academy, a haven for “monstrous outcasts.” It’s there that Wednesday learns to — occasionally — let down her icy, gothic exterior to form genuine friendships, all while using her inherited psychic abilities to solve a long-cold murder mystery. Sound hard? Not for Wednesday.

The show was an instant hit, prompting a quick renewal, and now finally, after years of delays, the wait is over: Wednesday Season 2 debuts on Netflix on August 6th. This article has everything you need to know for the highly anticipated two-part premiere, including insights into the Wednesday Season 2 cast, new characters and the episode release schedule.

When Does Wednesday Season 2 Come Out?

The second season of the hit Netflix original Wednesday releases in two parts: the first installment on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025 and the second on Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025. You can watch the new episodes on Netflix after they drop.

Move over, Mean Girls. On Wednesdays, we watch Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

The new season of this The Addams Family spinoff will have eight episodes, with the first four being released in August, and the final four in September. Below is the episode release schedule, along with additional information about each episode.

Wednesday, August 6th: Part 1

Season 2, Episode 1: “Here We Woe Again” | Director: Tim Burton | Writer: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

| Tim Burton | Alfred Gough & Miles Millar Season 2, Episode 2 | “The Devil You Woe” | Director : Paco Cabezas | Writer : Matt Lambert

| : Paco Cabezas | : Matt Lambert Season 2, Episode 3 | “Call of the Woe” | Director : Paco Cabezas | Writer : Valentina Garza

| : Paco Cabezas | : Valentina Garza Season 2, Episode 4 | “If These Woes Could Talk” | Director: Tim Burton | Writer: Lauren Otero

Wednesday, September 3rd: Part 2

Season 2, Episode 5: Episode Name TBA | Director : Angela Robinson | Writer : Erika Vazquez & Siena Butterfield

Episode Name TBA | : Angela Robinson | : Erika Vazquez & Siena Butterfield Season 2, Episode 6: Episode Name TBA | Director : Angela Robinson | Writer : Alfred Gough & Miles Millar and Kayla Alpert

Episode Name TBA | : Angela Robinson | : Alfred Gough & Miles Millar and Kayla Alpert Season 2, Episode 7: Episode Name TBA | Director : Tim Burton | Writer : TBA

Episode Name TBA | : Tim Burton | : TBA Season 2, Episode 8: Episode Name TBA | Director: Tim Burton | Writer: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar & James Madejski

Wednesday Season 2 Cast List

Who will be joining Wednesday and the rest of the Addams family in season 2? Get the full Wednesday Season 2 cast list right here to make sure you’re caught up before the new episodes air.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams , the series’ titular character and student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is a sharp, witty young woman trying to figure out how to control her powers all while dealing with typical teen drama.

, the series’ titular character and student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday is a sharp, witty young woman trying to figure out how to control her powers all while dealing with typical teen drama. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother who will begin attending Nevermore Academy in season 2.

Wednesday’s younger brother who will begin attending Nevermore Academy in season 2. Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Wednesday’s right-hand man (literally).

Wednesday’s right-hand man (literally). Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Father of Wednesday and Pugsley and loving husband to wife Morticia.

Father of Wednesday and Pugsley and loving husband to wife Morticia. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Mother of Wednesday and Pugsley and wife to Gomez. In season 2, Morticia accepts a philanthropic position at Nevermore, leading her to move onto campus, much to Wednesday’s chagrin.

Mother of Wednesday and Pugsley and wife to Gomez. In season 2, Morticia accepts a philanthropic position at Nevermore, leading her to move onto campus, much to Wednesday’s chagrin. Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump (NEW!), the calculated maternal grandmother of Wednesday and Pugsley who Wednesday gets along with very well.

the calculated maternal grandmother of Wednesday and Pugsley who Wednesday gets along with very well. Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, driver of the Addams family.

driver of the Addams family. Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester , the eccentric, dark arts uncle of Wednesday and Pugsley.

, the eccentric, dark arts uncle of Wednesday and Pugsley. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s best friend at Nevermore Academy. The pair are polar opposites, with Enid being the colorful, cheery counterpart to Wednesday’s doom and gloom.

Wednesday’s best friend at Nevermore Academy. The pair are polar opposites, with Enid being the colorful, cheery counterpart to Wednesday’s doom and gloom. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, formerly known as a local barista, the conclusion of Season 1 reveals Tyler’s true identity: local serial killer. Tyler was placed at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility following the events of season 1.

formerly known as a local barista, the conclusion of Season 1 reveals Tyler’s true identity: local serial killer. Tyler was placed at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility following the events of season 1. Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, the most popular girl at Nevermore who also happens to be a siren. Initially clashing with Wednesday, the pair has since formed a truce with one another.

the most popular girl at Nevermore who also happens to be a siren. Initially clashing with Wednesday, the pair has since formed a truce with one another. Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, a Nevermore student and friend of Wednesday, who is expected to become Pugsley’s roommate in season 2.

a Nevermore student and friend of Wednesday, who is expected to become Pugsley’s roommate in season 2. Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, a Nevermore student and gorgon who hangs out with the Stoners. Ajax was Enid’s love interest in season 1.

a Nevermore student and gorgon who hangs out with the Stoners. Ajax was Enid’s love interest in season 1. Noah B. Taylor as Bruno (NEW!), a new Nevermore student.

a new Nevermore student. Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille (NEW!), a Nevermore student eager to build a friendship with Wednesday.

a Nevermore student eager to build a friendship with Wednesday. Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort (NEW!), the eccentric new principal of Nevermore Academy.

the eccentric new principal of Nevermore Academy. Billie Piper as Isadora Capri (NEW!), Nevermore’s new head of music.

Nevermore’s new head of music. Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff (NEW!), the longest tenured teacher at Nevermore.

the longest tenured teacher at Nevermore. Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Sheriff Ritchie Santiago, the newly appointed sheriff of Jericho.

the newly appointed sheriff of Jericho. Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, the former sheriff of Jericho who was fired. Galpin is also the father of town serial killer, Tyler.

the former sheriff of Jericho who was fired. Galpin is also the father of town serial killer, Tyler. Owen Painter as Slurp (NEW!), a new — undead — face at Nevermore.

a new — undead — face at Nevermore. Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn (NEW!), chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill.

chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill. Heather Matarazzo as Judi (NEW!), Dr. Fairburn’s executive assistant.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to the star-studded cast listed above, fans can also look forward to seeing Lady Gaga in the new season. To what extent she will be in the series is yet to be seen.

Season 2 Preview

A new school year brings Wednesday back to Nevermore Academy, but this time, she’ll have to balance friends, school solving mysteries and having her mother and brother nearby. That’s right, in the second season we will be seeing much more of Morticia and Pugsley, as Morticia accepts a job on campus and Pugsley begins his schooling at Nevermore.

Fans can also expect more complex storylines with darker undertones as Wednesday matures, as well as the expansion of lore around the Addams family, Nevermore and the town of Jericho. While the specific details of the new season are under wraps, we can tell you it’s not something you’re going to want to miss.

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer

Can’t wait to get a glimpse of the new season? You’re in luck, as Netflix has released multiple trailerd, plus the first six minutes of the new season on YouTube. Check them out below.

First, the official trailer:

The season 2 teaser trailer:

And the first six minutes of the second season:

Is Wednesday Getting Renewed for Season 3?

Yes! On July 23rd, 2025, prior to the release of season 2, Wednesday was renewed by Netflix. The platform hinted at plenty of exciting developments to come in its announcement, leaving fans assured that the latest season won’t be the last for our favorite outcast.

Find out what other shows have been renewed or cancelled in 2025!

Get Netflix Through DIRECTV!

Did you know you can integrate all of your streaming services — Netflix included — with your DIRECTV account? Watching all of your favorite shows, movies and sports doesn’t get easier than this.

Frequently Asked Questions When will Wednesday season 2 be released? Netflix is releasing Wednesday Season 2 in two parts, the first on Wednesday, August 6th and the second on Wednesday, September 3rd. Who are the new cast members of Wednesday Season 2? New cast members joining Wednesday Season 2 include: Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump Noah B. Taylor as Bruno Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort Billie Piper as Isadora Capri Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff Owen Painter as Slurp Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn Heather Matarazzo as Judi Lady Gaga as an unknown character Who is Lady Gaga playing in Wednesday Season 2? Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday Season 2 has yet to be announced, as of the last week of July 2025.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.