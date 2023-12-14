Have you ever wanted to start a new TV show but haven’t, because the thought of committing to 3 or 5 or 10 seasons is just too daunting? You’re certainly not alone. Sometimes you just want to put something on, binge a few episodes and be done with it by the end of the weekend! And that’s exactly what you can do with limited series. This list will go over the top 9 new limited series to stream right now.

This list will be continuously updated as new limited series air to ensure you’re the first to know about the best content to watch.

WHAT IS A LIMITED SERIES?

A limited series, also called a miniseries or mini-series, is a TV show with a predetermined number of episodes that tells a complete story. Instead of a typical TV series which ends seasons on cliffhangers, limited series start and complete its story in one full season.

9 BEST LIMITED SERIES TO WATCH

If you’re looking for the next show to get obsessed with, you’re in the right place. This selection of new limited series has something for everyone. Find the best miniseries to check out below.

‘A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD’

Release Date: November 14, 2023

Genre: Thriller; Mystery

No. of Episodes: 7

Where to Watch: Hulu

This FX miniseries is the talk of the town, and for good reason. A Murder at the End of the World takes audiences’ favorite aspects of true crime and mixes in just the right amount of TV drama. Featuring the young Emma Corrin, this compelling crime drama limited series makes Gen Zer’s feel right at home, while still making the script and story relatable for TV watchers of all ages. You won’t want to stop watching as Darby uses every trick she knows to solve this mysterious murder.

‘FELLOW TRAVELERS’

Release Date: October 29, 2023

Genre: Historical Romance; Political Thriller

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: SHOWTIME

Limited series are the perfect medium for book adaptations, as seen from Fellow Travelers. Based on Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name, the new miniseries follows the romantic relationship between two political staffers during an era where their love was outlawed. Spanning multiple decades, this unique love story has its fair share of twists and turns that have enthralled watchers from the very first episode. We wouldn’t be surprised if it is remembered as one of the most popular historical dramas of recent years.

‘THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER’

Release Date: October 12, 2023

Genre: Horror; Thriller; Drama

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

Spooky season is always an exciting time for limited series, and this year’s The Fall of the House of Usher was no exception. This 8-episode series is one of the best Netflix miniseries in recent years, and compares to the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. Based on a short story by Edgar Allen Poe, this haunting drama takes Poe’s gothic elements and brings them into the 21st Century, mixing them in with corporate greed and criminal investigations. It’s the perfect recipe for a horror masterpiece you won’t forget.

‘BODIES’

Release Date: October 19, 2023

Genre: Crime; Drama; Science Fiction

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another exemplary use of the limited series format, Netflix’s Bodies is a unique and authentic story that has totally captivated audiences. Based on a comic series from 2014, this top tier drama interweaves four different timelines as they all attempt to solve the same murder in London. From the 1890s all the way to post-apocalyptic 2050, the show’s riveting storytelling has drawn audiences in, and for good reason. With stellar cast performances and just the right amount of mind-boggling time travel, this is one of the most binge worthy shows of 2023.

‘THE CROWDED ROOM’

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Genre: Drama; Psychological Thriller

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

A fascinating dramatization of life in the 1970s for those with mental illness, The Crowded Room buckles audiences in for a rollercoaster of emotions that lasts all ten episodes. With Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried as two of the lead characters, it’s hard not to give this miniseries rave reviews. The story follows a man who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting, but it doesn’t follow a typical crime drama format. Instead, the episodes dive into the childhood of the main character, showing audiences how we came to be what he is today.

‘A SMALL LIGHT’

Release Date: May 1, 2023

Genre: Historical Drama

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: National Geographic

A Small Light tells the inspiring true story of Miep Gies, who had a critical role in hiding and protecting the Frank family during World War II. This limited television series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its emotional storytelling and strong cast performances. Creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan add even more context and depth to the well-known story of Anne Frank, creating a captivating and thought-provoking tale that will stick with you long after the series is finished.

‘TRANSATLANTIC’

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Genre: Historical Drama

No. of Episodes: 7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Based on the 2019 novel ‘The Flight Portfolio’ and inspired by a true story, this limited series is one of the best TV shows out right now. Transatlantic follows an American journalist living in France during the beginnings of World War II who risks it all to help more than 2,000 refugees escape the occupied territory. And while the show’s premise is by no means an easy thing to watch, the creators do a fantastic job of balancing such a serious topic with optimism, style and grace.

‘WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS’

Release Date: May 1, 2023

Genre: Political Drama

No. of Episodes: 5

Where to Watch: Max (HBO)

This HBO mini series is a quick watch for anyone looking for a good laugh while still learning something about US history. This five-episode limited release takes viewers down memory lane back to the Nixon’s Watergate Scandal. Once you start watching, though, you’ll find the pieces of the story you wouldn’t believe. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play the two main Plumbers, who were the men tasked by the White House to investigate press leaks like the Pentagon Papers. It might not be the best mini series of all time, but it certainly is a one of a kind series you won’t be able to stop watching.

‘TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS’

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Genre: Drama; Comedy

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to Watch: Hulu

Kathryn Hahn is a star in this limited series adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ which tells the story of an advice columnist who feels like she can’t even get her own life together. And while the plot’s complex narratives may feel a bit chaotic sometimes, it’s that authenticity that makes this show what it is. That, along with the vast array of emotions portrayed on the screen make Tiny Beautiful Things a show that will make you laugh, cry and everything in between.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a limited series? A limited series is a TV show consisting of a single season with a set number of episodes that completes an entire story arc. What is the difference between a limited series and a miniseries? Both limited series and miniseries refer to a show with a set number of episodes that tells a complete story arc. While they are typically used interchangeably, they are sometimes differentiated by the series' length (limited series are longer than miniseries). What are some of the best limited series to watch right now? A few of the most popular new limited series to watch now include 'Fellow Travelers,' 'A Small Light' and 'A Murder at the End of the World.'

