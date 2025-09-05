The highly anticipated Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is nearly here, and fans can’t wait to return to the halls of the historic Arconia for more mysteries, laughs and shocking twists. This award-winning comedy-drama, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, blends the true-crime obsession with the podcasting craze, delivering a modern “whodunit” that has gripped fans worldwide.

Each season has introduced new suspicious deaths and an ever-growing roster of iconic guest stars, making the Upper West Side apartment building the ultimate backdrop for murder, mayhem and star-studded cameos. With Season 5 diving into another shocking murder investigation amid New York’s hidden criminal underworld, viewers are eager to see how the beloved trio of sleuths tackle their most dangerous mystery yet.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere.

When Does ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Premiere?

Get ready for more amateur sleuthing, heartwarming antics and plenty of laughs because Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

Where Can I Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

Those looking to watch Only Murders in the Building can do so on Hulu. That means you either need a Hulu subscription, or if you’re a bundle subscriber, you can watch with Hulu on Disney+.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Release Schedule

If you’ve been patiently — or impatiently, like us — waiting for the Season 5 premiere of OMITB, you’re in luck: The first three episodes of Season 5 will be released on Sept. 9.

From there, new episodes will be released every Tuesday. Below is the official episode release schedule for Season 5:

Season 5, Episode 1: "Nail in the Coffin" | Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 2: "After You" | Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 3: "Rigor" | Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 4: TBA | Tuesday, Sept. 16

Season 5, Episode 5: TBA | Tuesday, Sept. 23

Season 5, Episode 6: TBA | Tuesday, Sept. 30

Season 5, Episode 7: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 7

Season 5, Episode 8: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 14

Season 5, Episode 9: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 21

Season 5, Episode 10: TBA | Tuesday, Oct. 28

‘OMITB’ Season 5 Cast Members: New & Returning

The following cast list may have some spoilers for those not caught up on the show, so tread lightly!

First up, we have the iconic trio that started it all:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage , a semi-retired actor known for his role on the 90s crime drama, Brazzos.

, a semi-retired actor known for his role on the 90s crime drama, Brazzos. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam , a Broadway director struggling financially before becoming the director of the trio’s podcast.

, a Broadway director struggling financially before becoming the director of the trio’s podcast. Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a quiet young artist living in her aunt’s unit at the Arconia who initially teams up with Charles and Oliver to solve a murder in their building.

Other recurring characters expected to return include:

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris , an eccentric theater lover from the Arconia who frequently involves himself in the trio’s sleuthing.

, an eccentric theater lover from the Arconia who frequently involves himself in the trio’s sleuthing. Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin , a struggling actress whose career took off thanks to Oliver’s play, leading to a romantic involvement with him.

, a struggling actress whose career took off thanks to Oliver’s play, leading to a romantic involvement with him. Jackie Hoffman as Uma Helle r, the nosy Arconia resident known for her sharp tongue and blunt commentary.

r, the nosy Arconia resident known for her sharp tongue and blunt commentary. Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams , the skeptical NYPD detective who often butts heads with the amateur sleuths.

, the skeptical NYPD detective who often butts heads with the amateur sleuths. Teddy Coluca as Lester the Doorman , the beloved longtime doorman of the Arconia and the victim of this season’s murder investigation.

, the beloved longtime doorman of the Arconia and the victim of this season’s murder investigation. Richard Kind as Vince Fish, a bold New Yorker with questionable ties and a witty demeanor.

a bold New Yorker with questionable ties and a witty demeanor. Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas, a deli owner and Arconia resident whose past dealings tied him to a murder plot.

a deli owner and Arconia resident whose past dealings tied him to a murder plot. James Caverly as Theo Dimas, Teddy’s deaf son who communicates through American Sign Language and carries secrets of his own.

Teddy’s deaf son who communicates through American Sign Language and carries secrets of his own. Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio, a glamorous and wealthy power player introduced in Season 4 with ties to the Caccimelio family empire.

a glamorous and wealthy power player introduced in Season 4 with ties to the Caccimelio family empire. Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley, Charles’s patient therapist who offers guidance as chaos unfolds around the trio.

Charles’s patient therapist who offers guidance as chaos unfolds around the trio. Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula, the Arconia’s catty mailroom clerk known for gossiping while peddling Gut Milk.

the Arconia’s catty mailroom clerk known for gossiping while peddling Gut Milk. Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio, the Dry-Cleaning King of New York.

Regarding guest stars, anticipate some beloved favorites making a comeback, along with several new iconic personalities joining the mix:

Renée Zellweger as Camila White, one of the richest people in the world.

one of the richest people in the world. Christoph Waltz as Bash Steed , one of the richest people in the world.

, one of the richest people in the world. Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug, one of the richest people in the world.

one of the richest people in the world. Dianne Wiest as Lorraine

Jermaine Fowler in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Beanie Feldstein in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Keegan-Michael Key in an undisclosed role.

Where Did Season 4 Leave Off?

More spoilers ahead!

Season 4 concluded with the squad finally uncovering the latest killer, but as we know with this group, trouble is never far behind. But before new trouble arrives, Oliver and Loretta have a lovely wedding in the courtyard of the Arconia just before she heads off to New Zealand for filming.

It’s later that day when Sofia Caccimelio, Nicky’s wife, comes to the building to ask the group for help finding her husband, who has mysteriously gone missing. Seemingly randomly, Sofia notes that the doorman isn’t at his usual post. When Charles and Mabel tell Sofia “no” — after all, they only investigate murders in the building — she ominously says: “What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building.”

Seconds later, they see Lester — the beloved doorman — dead in the courtyard.

What to Expect from Season 5 of ‘OMITB’

Season 5 is expected to mainly focus on the murder investigation of Lester the doorman, but of course there are plenty of side plots to dig into as well. The official Season 5 synopsis is as follows:

“After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer

Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu with DIRECTV

Frequently Asked Questions Is there going to be Only Murders in the Building season 5? Yes! The fifth season of Only Murders in the Building comes out on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 on Hulu. Is the Arconia a real building? The Arconia - the apartment building in which Only Murders in the Building takes place - is a fictional building, although the exterior of the building is a real luxury building in the Upper West Side: the Belnord.

