Every league has them: Those players who are so electrifying, so sensational to watch, that they become household names in their chosen sport. The WNBA has plenty of these players, and many of them have been major drivers of the league’s growing popularity in recent years.

But which WNBAers are the absolute best-of-the-best? Here’s our list of the top 10 best WNBA players right now.

Don’t forget, you can watch WNBA every day, all season long on DIRECTV!

The 10 Best WNBA Players Right Now

So, which players are truly dominating the WNBA right now? Let’s take a look:

1. Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx

2025 Stats: 23.2 PPG, 3.3 APG, 51.7% FG, 34.2% 3P, 94.6% FT

Napheesa Collier has evolved into the cornerstone of the Lynx franchise, combining elite two-way skills with relentless consistency. A gifted scorer and rebounder, Collier can punish defenses in the paint with her strength and footwork, while also stretching the floor with a reliable outside shot. A multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, Collier is an adept shot blocker, and she’s the clear favorite for MVP this season after serving as the runner-up to A’ja Wilson in 2024.

2. A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

2025 Stats: 22.3 PPG, 3.2 APG, 48.2% FG, 23.1% 3P, 82.4% FT

Speaking of A’ja Wilson, the three-time MVP, two-time league champion and 2018 first-overall pick is a generational talent in the league if there ever was one. Her scoring touch around the rim, face-up game and defensive timing make her one of the most feared players in the WNBA. She’s the backbone of the Aces’ championship dynasty, setting the tone with her effort, communication and intensity. Whether acting as a defensive terror, sinking mid-range jumpers or leading fast breaks, Wilson impacts every facet of the game whenever she steps on the court.

3. Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty

2025 Stats: 19.7 PPG, 3.9 APG, 47.5% FG, 20.6% 3P, 82.1% FT

Few players are as complete as Breanna Stewart. She’s a matchup nightmare thanks to her blend of size, agility and skill. She can shoot from deep, post up and facilitate offense from the high post, all while serving as a defensive anchor. Stewart is also known for her leadership on and off the court, providing stability and championship experience to a loaded Liberty roster. Her ability to adapt to different game plans makes her a coach’s dream.

4. Alyssa Thomas – Phoenix Mercury

2025 Stats: 15.2 PPG, 3.7 APG, 51.7% FG, 0% 3P, 69% FT

Alyssa Thomas is the WNBA’s ultimate utility player. Despite significant shoulder injuries that have forced her to play with torn labrums, she has reinvented her game and become a dominant force through sheer will and sky-high basketball IQ. She runs the offense like a point forward, excels in transition and rebounds at an elite level, often leading the league in that category. Thomas’s toughness and court awareness allow her to dictate pace and outwork her opponents night after night. She’s also one of the highest paid players in the league.

5. Sabrina Ionescu – New York Liberty

2025 Stats: 18.7 PPG, 5.5 APG, 37.9% FG, 31.1% 3P, 93.5% FT

A dynamic and creative guard, Sabrina Ionescu is an all-around threat that plays with confidence and flair. Her court vision and playmaking instincts allow her to generate offense both for herself and her teammates. Ionescu is also one of the league’s top perimeter shooters, capable of pulling up from deep or knocking down clutch threes in late-game situations. She often operates as the connector in the Liberty’s offense, blending scoring with tempo control and competitive fire. She’s one of the most recognized names in basketball and, along with teammate Breanna Stewart, she took home the WNBA title last season.

6. Allisha Gray – Atlanta Dream

2025 Stats: 18.4 PPG, 4 APG, 43.8% FG, 42% 3P, 81.4% FT

Allisha Gray brings grit and athleticism to the Dream’s backcourt. A quietly consistent scorer and lockdown defender, Gray thrives in transition and on dribble drives. She’s also an underrated shooter and rebounder for her size, making her a versatile two-way guard. Often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player, Gray plays with intensity and is critical to Atlanta’s defensive schemes.

7. Satou Sabally – Phoenix Mercury

2025 Stats: 19.1 PPG, 2.6 APG, 39.0% FG, 30.9% 3P, 82.5% FT

Standing 6’4” and displaying consistently impressive mobility, Satou Sabally has all the tools to be a perennial All-Star. She can create her own shot, crash the boards and defend both perimeter players and post threats. Her versatility is key to Phoenix’s lineup, allowing them to run positionless basketball and exploit mismatches. Though injuries have slowed her at times and her defensive play has been inconsistent, Sabally’s ceiling remains sky-high and her production this season shows she’s ready to dominate.

8. Aliyah Boston – Indiana Fever

2025 Stats: 15.6 PPG, 3.7 APG, 56.3% FG, 22.2% 3P, 80% FT

2023’s Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston has displayed a level of maturity and skill early in her WNBA career more characteristic of a league veteran. Dominant in the post, she uses precise footwork, patience and timing to finish around the rim and create space against bigger defenders. On defense, her positioning and strength make her a solid anchor, often controlling the glass and deterring drives. As the Fever’s frontcourt cornerstone, Boston brings steadiness and efficiency, already developing strong chemistry with the team’s young core, including teammate and fellow former first overall pick Caitlin Clark.

9. Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever

2025 Stats: 16.5 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.7% FG, 27.9% 3P, 82% FT

Speaking of Caitlin Clark, arguably no player has had a bigger impact on the league in her first seasons. Clark’s entrance into the league as the Indiana Fever’s first rounder in 2024 saw interest in women’s professional basketball explode, turning the WNBA into one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.

Clark possesses seemingly unlimited range, routinely drawing defenses out to half court to create space and opportunities for teammates. Her elite vision, passing and three-point shooting make her one of the most dangerous players on the court, and her competitive drive is second to none. She shattered numerous rookie-season records and remains a force, despite injury sidelining her for significant stretches of the 2025 season.

10. Skylar Diggins – Seattle Storm

2025 Stats: 17.5 PPG, 5.8 APG, 43.2% FG, 38.2% 3P, 78.9% FT

Skylar Diggins combines elite scoring instincts with high-level decision-making and leadership. Whether she’s hitting mid-range pull-ups or setting up teammates with perfectly timed passes, Diggins controls the pace of the game. Her defensive tenacity and clutch gene make her invaluable in tight contests, and her return to the court this season reestablishes her as one of the league’s premier guards.

Other Top Active WBNA Players

These 10 WNBA players are true standouts, but the league has no shortage of talent. Here are a few of the other best WNBA players to watch for on the court right now.

Nneka Ogwumike – Seattle Storm – 17.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, 51% FG, 34.2% 3P, 84.5% FT

– Seattle Storm – 17.1 PPG, 2.3 APG, 51% FG, 34.2% 3P, 84.5% FT Kelsey Plum – Los Angeles Sparks – 20.1 PPG, 5.8 APG, 39.7% FG, 35.8% 3P, 91.5% FT

– Los Angeles Sparks – 20.1 PPG, 5.8 APG, 39.7% FG, 35.8% 3P, 91.5% FT Paige Bueckers – Dallas Wings – 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, 44.9% FG, 32.8% 3P, 84.4% FT

– Dallas Wings – 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, 44.9% FG, 32.8% 3P, 84.4% FT Jackie Young – Las Vegas Aces – 15.8 PPG, 4 APG, 43.6% FG, 30.3% 3P, 90.5% FT

– Las Vegas Aces – 15.8 PPG, 4 APG, 43.6% FG, 30.3% 3P, 90.5% FT Kelsey Mitchell – Indiana Fever – 19.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, 46.5% FG, 36.6% 3P, 74.7% FT

– Indiana Fever – 19.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, 46.5% FG, 36.6% 3P, 74.7% FT Rhyne Howard – Atlanta Dream – 16.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 39.4% FG, 30.4% 3P, 80% FT

– Atlanta Dream – 16.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 39.4% FG, 30.4% 3P, 80% FT Kayla McBride – Minnesota Lynx – 14.4 PPG, 3 APG, 41.6% FG, 37.7% 3P, 92.7% FT

– Minnesota Lynx – 14.4 PPG, 3 APG, 41.6% FG, 37.7% 3P, 92.7% FT Angel Reese – Chicago Sky – 14 PPG, 1.4 APG, 46.2% FG, 0% 3P, 57.4% FT

– Chicago Sky – 14 PPG, 1.4 APG, 46.2% FG, 0% 3P, 57.4% FT Dearica Hamby – Los Angeles Sparks – 17.2 PPG, 3.7 APG, 53.7% FG, 30.3% 3P, 61.3% FT

– Los Angeles Sparks – 17.2 PPG, 3.7 APG, 53.7% FG, 30.3% 3P, 61.3% FT Gabby Williams – Seattle Storm – 14 PPG, 3.1 APG, 44.4% FG, 31.4% 3P, 87.0% FT

Watch WNBA on DIRECTV

So, there you have it: Everything you ever wanted to know about 2025 WNBA salary figures for the current WNBA season.

Ready to catch all the hoops, hits, fouls and free throws as the 2025 WNBA regular season ramps up? Sign up for DIRECTV and start watching today.

Frequently Asked Questions Who are some of the best WNBA players right now? Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are considered the WNBA's top players right now. Which WNBA teams are the best right now? The Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Phoenix Mercury are considered the WNBA's best teams right now.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.