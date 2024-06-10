Indiana Fever 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch Caitlin Clark & the Fever

The Indiana Fever made its WNBA debut in 2000, just three years after the WNBA started. They play out of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as part of the Eastern Conference and share ownership with their NBA counterpart, the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Heat Quick Facts: Founding Season: 2000

Conference: Eastern Conference

Home Arena:Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Championships: 1 (2012)

2023 Finish: 13-27

How did the Indiana Fever do last season?

The Indiana Fever finished with a record of 13 wins and 27 losses, marking a slight improvement over the previous two seasons but still near the bottom of the standings. This season was considered a part of a rebuilding process, and despite the team’s struggles in the standings, there were able to leverage their low ranking into the first overall draft pick of superstar Women’s NCAA basketball player Caitlin Clark. Overall, the Fever’s season reflected ongoing efforts to build a competitive team through the development of young talent and strategic acquisitions​.

Indiana Fever Rivalries to Watch

Rivalries are nothing new to the world of sports, and there’s potentially one brewing between two teams in cities only a few hundred miles apart: the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

Both teams feature superstar talent in Caitlin Clark, the top-scoring NCAA player of all time, and Angel Reese, and the two share a heated rivalry already. Clark bore the brunt of the teams’ headbutting in their last matchup, when Sky player Chennedy Carter shoved her to the ground in the third quarter, drawing a foul.

Watch Clark and Reese go head-to-head on:

June 16 – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 12 p.m.

June 23 –Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 5 p.m.

August 30 – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6:30 p.m.

How to Watch the Indiana Fever

How to Watch the Indiana Fever