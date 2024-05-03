2024 WNBA Guide: TV Schedule, How to Watch & More

The WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) is the premier women’s professional basketball league in the world, featuring the best basketball players from the United States and around the globe. The league’s 2024 season is just about to tip off, and with star power like Caitlin Clark entering the league this year for the Indiana Fever, it’s set to be a spectacle of logo-3’s, slam dunks and layups like no other.

Are you a die-hard women’s basketball fan, or just getting into the sport? Follow along to find out how to watch, explore the WNBA schedule and more.

2024 WNBA Season TV Schedule

View all of the upcoming WNBA games below, including information of what channel to tune into to watch live. All times shown in ET.

How to Watch WNBA Games

There are several options for watching WNBA games. Most games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

WNBA on DIRECTV

Find your channels below and check the schedule above to find out when your favorite teams are playing.

With access to the latest in sports tools you’ll be immersed in the game, whether it be with Sports Mode or keeping up with live WNBA scores. Find out more about these exciting features.

From the regular season to the finals, make sure you can watch your games with DIRECTV.

WNBA Teams

There are currently 12 teams in the WNBA, divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

New York Liberty

Washington Mystics

Western Conference

Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx

Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm.

Recent WNBA Champions

Of those teams, here are the ones who have managed to pull off a league championship title:

2023: Las Vegas Aces

2022: Las Vegas Aces

2021: Chicago Sky

2020: Seattle Storm

2019: Washington Mystics

2018: Seattle Storm

2017: Minnesota Lynx

2016: Los Angeles Sparks

2015: Minnesota Lynx

2014: Phoenix Mercury

2013: Minnesota Lynx

Top Players in the League

The WNBA is home to some of the most talented basketball players in the world, including reigning Breanna Stewart, legendary scorer Diana Taurasi, rising star A’ja Wilson, dunk queen Brittney Griner and all-time leading NCAA scorer Caitlin Clark.

Key Dates to Know

Here are some of the biggest dates in the WNBA 2024 season fans should be aware of:

May 3: Pre-season games begin

May 12: Last possible date for pre-season games

May 13: Final roster cut-down

May 14: Start of regular season

June 1-13: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

June 25: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 18-21: All-Star break

July 20: WNBA All-Star Game

July 21- August 14: Olympic break (Since the 2024 Olympics take place this summer and some players participate in the games, the WNBA will take a brief break during that time)

August 20: Trade deadline

September 19: End of regular season

September 22: WNBA playoffs begin

October 20: Last possible finals date

Frequently Asked Questions

How many WNBA teams are there?

There are 12 teams. See them all above.

How much do WNBA players make?

On average, WNBA players made $102,751 in 2022 according to NBA Connecticut.

How many dunks in WNBA history?

As of June 2023, there were only 33 dunks in the WNBA’s history, 23 of which belong to Brittney Griner, according to ESPN.

When does the WNBA season start?

The 2024 WNBA season starts on May 14, 2024.

Who is the WNBA logo?

Although there’s no official word, the female athlete featured in the WNBA logo is popularly thought to be the silhouette of Sue Bird.

How many games in WNBA season?

There are 40 games in the 2024 WNBA regular season.

Get DIRECTV to make sure you can catch the best women’s basketball action this season.

