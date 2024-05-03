2024 WNBA Guide: TV Schedule, How to Watch & More

The WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) is the premier women’s professional basketball league in the world, featuring the best basketball players from the United States and around the globe. The league’s 2024 season is just about to tip off, and with star power like Caitlin Clark entering the league this year for the Indiana Fever, it’s set to be a spectacle of logo-3’s, slam dunks and layups like no other.
Are you a die-hard women’s basketball fan, or just getting into the sport? Follow along to find out how to watch, explore the WNBA schedule and more.
2024 WNBA Season TV Schedule
View all of the upcoming WNBA games below, including information of what channel to tune into to watch live. All times shown in ET.
How to Watch WNBA Games
There are several options for watching WNBA games. Most games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.
WNBA on DIRECTV
Find your channels below and check the schedule above to find out when your favorite teams are playing.
- ESPN – Ch. 206
- ESPN2 – Ch. 209
- ABC – Find your local network
- CBS – Find your local network
- NBA TV
WNBA Teams
There are currently 12 teams in the WNBA, divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.
Eastern Conference
- Atlanta Dream
- Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever
- New York Liberty
- Washington Mystics
Western Conference
- Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Minnesota Lynx
- Phoenix Mercury
- Seattle Storm.
Recent WNBA Champions
Of those teams, here are the ones who have managed to pull off a league championship title:
2023: Las Vegas Aces
2022: Las Vegas Aces
2021: Chicago Sky
2020: Seattle Storm
2019: Washington Mystics
2018: Seattle Storm
2017: Minnesota Lynx
2016: Los Angeles Sparks
2015: Minnesota Lynx
2014: Phoenix Mercury
2013: Minnesota Lynx
Top Players in the League
The WNBA is home to some of the most talented basketball players in the world, including reigning Breanna Stewart, legendary scorer Diana Taurasi, rising star A’ja Wilson, dunk queen Brittney Griner and all-time leading NCAA scorer Caitlin Clark.
Key Dates to Know
Here are some of the biggest dates in the WNBA 2024 season fans should be aware of:
May 3: Pre-season games begin
May 12: Last possible date for pre-season games
May 13: Final roster cut-down
May 14: Start of regular season
June 1-13: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Tournament
June 25: WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship
July 18-21: All-Star break
July 20: WNBA All-Star Game
July 21- August 14: Olympic break (Since the 2024 Olympics take place this summer and some players participate in the games, the WNBA will take a brief break during that time)
August 20: Trade deadline
September 19: End of regular season
September 22: WNBA playoffs begin
October 20: Last possible finals date
Frequently Asked Questions
How many WNBA teams are there?
There are 12 teams. See them all above.
How much do WNBA players make?
On average, WNBA players made $102,751 in 2022 according to NBA Connecticut.
How many dunks in WNBA history?
As of June 2023, there were only 33 dunks in the WNBA’s history, 23 of which belong to Brittney Griner, according to ESPN.
When does the WNBA season start?
The 2024 WNBA season starts on May 14, 2024.
Who is the WNBA logo?
Although there’s no official word, the female athlete featured in the WNBA logo is popularly thought to be the silhouette of Sue Bird.
How many games in WNBA season?
There are 40 games in the 2024 WNBA regular season.
