WNBA MVPs: Every Year’s MVP Winner

Each season in each sport, one player’s performance reaches a level that can turn the season’s tide in favor of their team, making their presence so valuable to the club’s campaign that there’s a coveted award to honor them: the Most Valuable Player award.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is no different: the league has named an MVP every year since its inaugural season in 1997. Curious which players, past and present, have earned the distinction of being named WNBA MVPs? Here’s the full list.

How is the WNBA MVP Winner Determined?

So, who, exactly, decides which player rises to the level of most valuable player?

The WNBA MVP is determined by a panel of sportswriters through a voting process. Each panel member ranks their top five choices, and points are awarded to each player for the position on each ballot they are entered on: 10 for first, 7 for second, 5 for third, 3 for fourth, 1 for fifth. The player with the most total points wins the award.

WNBA MVPs: 1997 – Present

Here’s every player to receive the MVP award in the history of the WNBA.

2024 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

– A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2023 – Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

– Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty 2022 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

– A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2021 – Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

– Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun 2020 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

– A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2019 – Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

– Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics 2018 – Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

– Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm 2017 – Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

– Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx 2016 – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

– Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks 2015 – Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky

– Elena Delle Donne, Chicago Sky 2014 – Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

– Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx 2013 – Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

– Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks 2012 – Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

– Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun 2011 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

– Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever 2010 – Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

– Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm 2009 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

– Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury 2008 – Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

– Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks 2007 – Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

– Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm 2006 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

– Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2005 – Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct)

– Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct) 2004 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

– Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2003 – Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

– Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm 2002 – Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct)

– Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct) 2001 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

– Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2000 – Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct)

– Sheryl Swoopes, Houston Comets (defunct) 1999 – Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs (defunct)

– Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs (defunct) 1998 – Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets (defunct)

– Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets (defunct) 1997 – Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets (defunct)

WNBA MVP Repeat Winners

Some WNBA players have been so dominant that they’ve won not just one, but two or even three WNBA MVP awards. Here’s the list of repeat WNBA MVP winners.

Player MVP Awards A’ja Wilson 3 Lauren Jackson 3 Lisa Leslie 3 Sheryl Swoopes 3 Breanna Stewart 2 Elena Delle Donne 2 Candace Parker 2 Cynthia Cooper 2

Which Player Has Earned the Most WNBA MVP Votes in a Single Season?

With 67 sportswriters on the voting panel, the highest number of votes a player can receive towards the WNBA MVP award is 670. Only two players have ever pulled off the feat of getting all 67 first-place votes in league history: Cynthia Cooper in 1997, the WNBA’s first season, and A’ja Wilson in 2024.

Has Caitlin Clark Ever Won WNBA MVP?

No, Caitlin Clark has never won a WNBA MVP award, but she came in fourth in the voting her rookie year.

Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions Who has won the most WNBA MVP awards? A'ja Wilson, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes are all tied at 3 for the most WNBA MVPs. Did Caitlin Clark win WNBA MVP? No, Caitlin Clark has not won WNBA MVP, but she did come in fourth in 2024. How is the WNBA MVP decided? A panel of 67 sportswriters decides via a voting process.

