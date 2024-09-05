It’s been an exciting year in professional women’s basketball. We saw NCAA all-time scorer Caitlin Clark drafted to the WNBA with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever and make an immediate impact. We also saw the seventh overall pick, Angel Reese, land on the Chicago Sky and an immediate rivalry spring up between the two.

Clark, for her part, has been credited with single-handedly sparking a surge in popularity for women’s basketball, both at the collegiate level and in the WNBA — a phenomenon known as the “Caitlin Clark Effect.” That’s why it was a bit surprising to see her rookie salary set at just $76,500, not including marketing, sponsorship and endorsement revenue.

So that begs the question: How much do the top players in the WNBA make on average? Here’s a breakdown of the average salary of a WNBA player, plus a full list of every player’s salary, so you can see how much your favorite WNBA star makes each year.

How Does Compensation Work in the WNBA?

Unlike their counterparts in the NBA, where players split revenue with their franchises 50-50, players in the WNBA receive on average about 10% of their team’s revenue.

Each WNBA team also has to comply with the league’s salary cap, the maximum amount of money it can spend to attract talent and pay players. That figure is currently set at around $1.45 million per team.

Each team must spend a minimum of that number, currently about $1.2 million. If they don’t meet the minimum by the end of the regular season, they must pay players additional salary until it is met.

Which WNBA Teams Pay Players the Most?

Let’s take a look at which teams currently spend the most in player payroll and which spend the least:

WNBA Salaries by Player, 2024

Now that we know which teams are the biggest spenders, let’s take a look at which players make the most per season.

Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard of the Dallas Wings, the team that has the highest payroll but one of the worst records this season, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm and Kahleah Copper and veteran player Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury round out the top five on this list.

What about some of the league’s top-performing players this season? Some of them, like A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Napheesa Collier are high up on the list, but a few are a bit further down the pecking order, including Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

Here’s the full list.

Player Team 2024 Salary Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings $241,984 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm $241,984 Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury $241,984 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury $234,936 Natasha Howard Dallas Wings $234,350 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun $218,000 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun $212,000 Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever $212,000 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx $208,219 Skylar Diggins-Smith Seattle Storm $208,219 Kayla McBride Minnesota Lynx $208,000 Marina Mabrey Connecticut Sun $208,000 Breanna Stewart New York Liberty $205,000 Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm $204,500 Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever $202,154 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty $202,000 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces $200,000 Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics $200,000 Cheyenne Parker Atlanta Dream $200,000 DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun $200,000 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces $200,000 Natasha Cloud Phoenix Mercury $200,000 Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces $196,267 Teaira McCowan Dallas Wings $195,700 Azura Stevens Los Angeles Sparks $195,000 Satou Sabally Dallas Wings $195,000 Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty $194,670 Brittney Sykes Washington Mystics $190,000 Jonquel Jones New York Liberty $190,000 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream $185,000 Jordin Canada Atlanta Dream $185,000 Myisha Hines-Allen Minnesota Lynx $180,200 Betnijah Laney New York Liberty $180,000 Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx $175,000 Katie Lou Samuelson Chicago Sky $175,000 Stefanie Dolson Washington Mystics $169,950 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces $169,000 Dearica Hamby Los Angeles Sparks $160,000 Isabelle Harrison Chicago Sky $160,000 Mercedes Russell Seattle Storm $160,000 Rebecca Allen Phoenix Mercury $155,000 Aerial Powers Atlanta Dream $155,000 Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm $154,500 Sophie Cunningham Phoenix Mercury $150,000 Alanna Smith Minnesota Lynx $150,000 Brianna Turner Chicago Sky $150,000 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury $150,000 Nia Coffey Atlanta Dream $142,500 Kia Nurse Los Angeles Sparks $141,500 Moriah Jefferson Chicago Sky $140,000 Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm $139,050 Tiffany Mitchell Connecticut Sun $135,000 Elizabeth Williams Chicago Sky $130,000 Tina Charles Atlanta Dream $125,000 Astou Ndour Connecticut Sun $125,000 Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx $125,000 Kalani Brown Dallas Wings $125,000 Rae Burrell Los Angeles Sparks $120,000 Natisha Hiedeman Indiana Fever $115,000 Karlie Samuelson Minnesota Lynx $115,000 Stephanie Talbot Los Angeles Sparks $110,000 Alysha Clark Las Vegas Aces $110,000 Kayla Thornton Las Vegas Aces $100,000 Diamond DeShields Los Angeles Sparks $100,000 Kiah Stokes Washington Mystics $100,000 Layshia Clarendon Seattle Storm $97,850 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Minnesota Lynx $97,100 Damiris Dantas Washington Mystics $97,100 Tyasha Harris New York Liberty $95,000 Rachel Banham Washington Mystics $94,000 Megan Gustafson Las Vegas Aces $90,000 Lindsay Allen Las Vegas Aces $89,302 Aari McDonald Chicago Sky $88,000 Tiffany Hayes Indiana Fever $85,690 Michaela Onyenwere Seattle Storm $80,943 NaLyssa Smith Las Vegas Aces $80,943 Rhyne Howard Las Vegas Aces $80,943 Shakira Austin Indiana Fever $80,340 Lexie Brown Los Angeles Sparks $78,469 Dana Evans Seattle Storm $78,469 DiJonai Carrington Phoenix Mercury $77,669 Lexie Hull Phoenix Mercury $76,535 Caitlin Clark Dallas Wings $76,535 Cameron Brink Seattle Storm $76,535 Chennedy Carter Indiana Fever $76,535 Kamilla Cardoso Washington Mystics $76,535 Kennedy Burke Seattle Storm $76,535 Rickea Jackson Las Vegas Aces $76,535 Stephanie Soares Connecticut Sun $76,535 Sydney Colson Dallas Wings $76,535 Temi Fagbenle Atlanta Dream $75,792 Victoria Vivians New York Liberty $75,792 Aliyah Boston Phoenix Mercury $75,792 Diamond Miller Phoenix Mercury $74,398 Maddy Siegrist Connecticut Sun $73,439 Kierstan Bell Phoenix Mercury $73,439 Aaliyah Edwards Indiana Fever $73,439 Alissa Pili Washington Mystics $73,439 Angel Reese Chicago Sky $72,727 Jacy Sheldon Seattle Storm $72,727 Grace Berger Los Angeles Sparks $72,727 Haley Jones Indiana Fever $72,727 Laeticia Amihere Las Vegas Aces $72,727

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the highest paid WNBA player? Jackie Young is the highest paid WNBA player, with a $504,000 total contract. Which WNBA team has the highest payroll? The Dallas Wings have the highest payroll in the WNBA. What is the current WNBA salary cap? The WNBA salary cap for 2024 is about $1.4 million.

