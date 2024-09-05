DIRECTV support icon

WNBA - Article

2024 WNBA Payroll: Who are the Highest-Paid WNBA

2024 WNBA Payroll: Who are the Highest-Paid WNBA

It’s been an exciting year in professional women’s basketball. We saw NCAA all-time scorer Caitlin Clark drafted to the WNBA with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever and make an immediate impact. We also saw the seventh overall pick, Angel Reese, land on the Chicago Sky and an immediate rivalry spring up between the two.

Clark, for her part, has been credited with single-handedly sparking a surge in popularity for women’s basketball, both at the collegiate level and in the WNBA — a phenomenon known as the “Caitlin Clark Effect.” That’s why it was a bit surprising to see her rookie salary set at just $76,500, not including marketing, sponsorship and endorsement revenue.

So that begs the question: How much do the top players in the WNBA make on average? Here’s a breakdown of the average salary of a WNBA player, plus a full list of every player’s salary, so you can see how much your favorite WNBA star makes each year.

How Does Compensation Work in the WNBA?

Unlike their counterparts in the NBA, where players split revenue with their franchises 50-50, players in the WNBA receive on average about 10% of their team’s revenue.

Each WNBA team also has to comply with the league’s salary cap, the maximum amount of money it can spend to attract talent and pay players. That figure is currently set at around $1.45 million per team.

Each team must spend a minimum of that number, currently about $1.2 million. If they don’t meet the minimum by the end of the regular season, they must pay players additional salary until it is met.

Which WNBA Teams Pay Players the Most?

Let’s take a look at which teams currently spend the most in player payroll and which spend the least:

Team Total Cap Cap Space
Dallas Wings $1,486,123 -$22,923
Seattle Storm $1,462,496 $704
New York Liberty $1,458,716 $4,484
Minnesota Lynx $1,455,294 $7,906
Connecticut Sun $1,452,268 $10,932
Atlanta Dream $1,448,844 $14,356
Las Vegas Aces $1,428,910 $34,290
Phoenix Mercury $1,399,423 $63,777
Indiana Fever $1,396,695 $66,505
Los Angeles Sparks $1,347,122 $116,078
Washington Mystics $1,310,809 $152,391
Chicago Sky $1,292,657 $170,543

WNBA Salaries by Player, 2024

Now that we know which teams are the biggest spenders, let’s take a look at which players make the most per season.

Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard of the Dallas Wings, the team that has the highest payroll but one of the worst records this season, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm and Kahleah Copper and veteran player Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury round out the top five on this list.

What about some of the league’s top-performing players this season? Some of them, like A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Napheesa Collier are high up on the list, but a few are a bit further down the pecking order, including Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner.

Here’s the full list.

Player Team 2024 Salary
Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings $241,984
Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm $241,984
Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury $241,984
Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury $234,936
Natasha Howard Dallas Wings $234,350
Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun $218,000
Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun $212,000
Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever $212,000
Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx $208,219
Skylar Diggins-Smith Seattle Storm $208,219
Kayla McBride Minnesota Lynx $208,000
Marina Mabrey Connecticut Sun $208,000
Breanna Stewart New York Liberty $205,000
Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm $204,500
Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever $202,154
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty $202,000
A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces $200,000
Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics $200,000
Cheyenne Parker Atlanta Dream $200,000
DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun $200,000
Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces $200,000
Natasha Cloud Phoenix Mercury $200,000
Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces $196,267
Teaira McCowan Dallas Wings $195,700
Azura Stevens Los Angeles Sparks $195,000
Satou Sabally Dallas Wings $195,000
Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty $194,670
Brittney Sykes Washington Mystics $190,000
Jonquel Jones New York Liberty $190,000
Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream $185,000
Jordin Canada Atlanta Dream $185,000
Myisha Hines-Allen Minnesota Lynx $180,200
Betnijah Laney New York Liberty $180,000
Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx $175,000
Katie Lou Samuelson Chicago Sky $175,000
Stefanie Dolson Washington Mystics $169,950
Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces $169,000
Dearica Hamby Los Angeles Sparks $160,000
Isabelle Harrison Chicago Sky $160,000
Mercedes Russell Seattle Storm $160,000
Rebecca Allen Phoenix Mercury $155,000
Aerial Powers Atlanta Dream $155,000
Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm $154,500
Sophie Cunningham Phoenix Mercury $150,000
Alanna Smith Minnesota Lynx $150,000
Brianna Turner Chicago Sky $150,000
Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury $150,000
Nia Coffey Atlanta Dream $142,500
Kia Nurse Los Angeles Sparks $141,500
Moriah Jefferson Chicago Sky $140,000
Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm $139,050
Tiffany Mitchell Connecticut Sun $135,000
Elizabeth Williams Chicago Sky $130,000
Tina Charles Atlanta Dream $125,000
Astou Ndour Connecticut Sun $125,000
Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx $125,000
Kalani Brown Dallas Wings $125,000
Rae Burrell Los Angeles Sparks $120,000
Natisha Hiedeman Indiana Fever $115,000
Karlie Samuelson Minnesota Lynx $115,000
Stephanie Talbot Los Angeles Sparks $110,000
Alysha Clark Las Vegas Aces $110,000
Kayla Thornton Las Vegas Aces $100,000
Diamond DeShields Los Angeles Sparks $100,000
Kiah Stokes Washington Mystics $100,000
Layshia Clarendon Seattle Storm $97,850
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Minnesota Lynx $97,100
Damiris Dantas Washington Mystics $97,100
Tyasha Harris New York Liberty $95,000
Rachel Banham Washington Mystics $94,000
Megan Gustafson Las Vegas Aces $90,000
Lindsay Allen Las Vegas Aces $89,302
Aari McDonald Chicago Sky $88,000
Tiffany Hayes Indiana Fever $85,690
Michaela Onyenwere Seattle Storm $80,943
NaLyssa Smith Las Vegas Aces $80,943
Rhyne Howard Las Vegas Aces $80,943
Shakira Austin Indiana Fever $80,340
Lexie Brown Los Angeles Sparks $78,469
Dana Evans Seattle Storm $78,469
DiJonai Carrington Phoenix Mercury $77,669
Lexie Hull Phoenix Mercury $76,535
Caitlin Clark Dallas Wings $76,535
Cameron Brink Seattle Storm $76,535
Chennedy Carter Indiana Fever $76,535
Kamilla Cardoso Washington Mystics $76,535
Kennedy Burke Seattle Storm $76,535
Rickea Jackson Las Vegas Aces $76,535
Stephanie Soares Connecticut Sun $76,535
Sydney Colson Dallas Wings $76,535
Temi Fagbenle Atlanta Dream $75,792
Victoria Vivians New York Liberty $75,792
Aliyah Boston Phoenix Mercury $75,792
Diamond Miller Phoenix Mercury $74,398
Maddy Siegrist Connecticut Sun $73,439
Kierstan Bell Phoenix Mercury $73,439
Aaliyah Edwards Indiana Fever $73,439
Alissa Pili Washington Mystics $73,439
Angel Reese Chicago Sky $72,727
Jacy Sheldon Seattle Storm $72,727
Grace Berger Los Angeles Sparks $72,727
Haley Jones Indiana Fever $72,727
Laeticia Amihere Las Vegas Aces $72,727

So, there you have it: Everything you ever wanted to know about 2024 WNBA salary figures for the current WNBA season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest paid WNBA player?

Jackie Young is the highest paid WNBA player, with a $504,000 total contract.

Which WNBA team has the highest payroll?

The Dallas Wings have the highest payroll in the WNBA.

What is the current WNBA salary cap?

The WNBA salary cap for 2024 is about $1.4 million.

