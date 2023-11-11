Watch NBA Games Live on NBA TV with DIRECTV

Die-hard NBA fans deserve the best basketball coverage all year long. The best way to get that? NBA TV is a good place to start. In this post, you’ll find out how to watch NBA games live with NBA TV and get more information about the content NBA Channel has to offer.

HOW CAN I WATCH OR STREAM NBA GAMES LIVE?

The NBA basketball season runs from October to April, with games being played nearly every day. After all, 30 NBA teams playing 82 games each in the regular season is a lot of games –1,230, to be exact.

Thanks to NBA TV (also known as NBA Channel) and other streaming options, fans now have the chance to watch more games than ever before.

With DIRECTV, you can watch the most NBA games live. The CHOICE™ Package, and above, all come with access to your regional sports networks as well as NBA TV, so you can easily watch the games that matter to you.

If you’re looking for even more NBA streaming, keep reading to get the up-to-date information on pairing your DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM account with NBA League Pass.

WHAT IS NBA TV?

NBA TV is a pay television network that offers 24/7 NBA content, from live games to featured shows and replays of classics games. And while the channel started out as a live TV cable network, cord cutters are now able to access the channel’s programming through streaming, too.

NBA TV will air 130 exclusive games live (regional sports networks will also air the games) over the course of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Those games span from the In Season Tournament to the NBA playoffs and are ones that you won’t find nationally televised on ESPN, ABC, TNT or even NBA League Pass.

WHAT OTHER CONTENT IS ON NBA CHANNEL?

In addition to the 130 live games available on NBA TV, there are also hundreds of other programs scheduled on the channel throughout the day. They don’t call it 24/7 NBA coverage for nothing!

The network includes tons of NBA related content including game analyses, highlights and commentary. Some of the most popular basketball programs you can watch with DIRECTV, apart from live game streaming, are listed below:

NBA Gametime Live

NBA TV Marquee Matchup

Best of Crunchtime

High Tops

There are also NBA TV originals which include series, documentaries, interviews and more. Some of the top original NBA shows are listed below:

Basketball Stories

Ready or Not (Parts 1 & 2)

Kobe Bryant: Throughout the Years

Allen Iverson: The Answer

Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers

NBA TV + NBA LEAGUE PASS

There isn’t a one stop shop for every NBA game of the season, but with DIRECTV’s offerings, you can get pretty close! The CHOICE Package and above gives you access to NBA TV, your local RSN and the networks broadcasting nationally televised games.

When you purchase a subscription for NBA League Pass in addition, you get access to these extra features:

Up to 40 out-of-market games weekly (in addition to NBA TV’s 130 games throughout the season)

Multiple broadcast feeds

Condensed NBA game highlights

Full game archives from 2012 to today

That’s right: with NBA League Pass through DIRECTV, you get access to the exclusive League Pass games alongside the exclusive games airing on NBA TV. And that’s all for just $99.99/season.

To add NBA League Pass to your DIRECTV package, just log into your DIRECTV account online and sign up, or you can purchase a subscription from the channel guide on your TV. The NBA action appears on Ch. 750-768 during the regular season. NBA TV can be found on Ch. 216.

WATCH LIVE TV & SPORTS WITH DIRECTV

Watch the live sports you want with DIRECTV. With more of the channels you want and less of the ones you don’t, you’ll take your entertainment experience to the next level. And that’s year-round, not just during the NBA season.

Sign up for DIRECTV today!

And for more information on your favorite NBA teams, check out every team’s schedule and key matchups by clicking on the links below.

