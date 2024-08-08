The city of Atlanta got their dream come true when the WNBA Atlanta Dream was founded in 2008. As the newest professional women’s basketball teams in the league, the Dream is still working on getting that Championship title.

Check out the 2024 Atlanta Dream TV schedule right here so you can be there along the way as this team works to get all the way to the top.

Atlanta Dream Quick Facts: Founding Season: 2008

Conference: Eastern

Home Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Championships: 0

2023 Finish: Lost in first round of playoffs against Dallas

How did the Atlanta Dream do last WNBA season?

The Atlanta Dream completed the 2023 regular season with a 19-21 record, resulting in a .475 winning percentage. They faced a challenging season, finishing 15 games behind the top team. The Dream had an even home record of 11-9 and a nearly even away record of 8-12.

Despite averaging 82.5 points per game, they allowed 84.0 points per game, leading to a slight negative point differential of -1.5. With a determination to improve, the Dream will aim to leverage their experiences from the 2023 season to achieve better results in the 2024.

2024 Atlanta Dream TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Atlanta Dream 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Dream schedule below, including information on where to watch the Atlanta Dream on TV and more.

Date Match Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel Fri, Aug 16 7:30 PM Seattle Storm ION Sun, Aug 18 3:00 PM Connecticut Sun ESPN3 Wed, Aug 21 7:30 PM Phoenix Mercury Mercury Live Fri, Aug 23 7:30 PM Phoenix Mercury ION Mon, Aug 26 7:30 PM Indiana Fever NBA TV Wed, Aug 28 10:00 PM Seattle Storm Fri, Aug 30 10:00 PM Las Vegas Aces ION Sun, Sep 1 10:00 PM Los Angeles Sparks Spectrum Sports Net Tue, Sep 3 10:00 PM Phoenix Mercury Mercury Live Fri, Sep 6 7:30 PM Dallas Wings ION Sun, Sep 8 4:00 PM Indiana Fever ESPN3 Tue, Sep 10 7:30 PM Minnesota Lynx NBA TV Fri, Sep 13 7:30 PM Washington Mystics ION Sun, Sep 15 3:00 PM Washington Mystics Tue, Sep 17 7:30 PM Chicago Sky Thu, Sep 19 7:00 PM New York Liberty NBA TV

Where can I watch Atlanta Dream games?

For those who can’t make it out to Atlanta to watch the Dream compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Atlanta Dream TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Atlanta Dream Rivalries to Watch

The Atlanta Dream may be the youngest WNBA team, but it’s had more than enough time to develop a few healthy rivalries.

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

These Eastern conference rivals have found themselves in seriously intense matchups, often leading to postseason implications. Plus, the teams’ relative proximity always makes for a fun rivalry among fans.

The Dream will play the Mystics to close out the regular season on:

Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. (Watch on ION)

Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun

Another significant rival of the Atlanta Dream is the Connecticut Sun. Both teams have faced off in many critical games, including the playoffs, where the competition has been fierce and the outcomes often pivotal for both franchises. Unfortunately for the Dream, the Sun have been overpowering Atlanta for a few seasons now.

Watch the teams compete on:

Sunday, August 18 at 7 p.m. (Watch on ESPN3)

Frequently Asked Questions Who are the best players on the Atlanta Dream right now? Top Dream players in 2024 include Allisha Gray (G), Rhyne Howard (G) and Tina Charles (C). Who is the Atlanta Dream coach? As of just before the 2022 season, Tanisha Wright is the head coach of the Atlanta Dream. In her first season, she led the franchise to its best win record (14) since 2018. How many WNBA championships have the Atlanta Dream won? The Atlanta Dream are still waiting to clinch their first WNBA Championship title.

