It’s that time of year again – when the best of the best women basketball players come together for the WNBA All Star Game. That’s right, you’ll be able to watch your favorite players take to the court live on Saturday, July 20 in what is anticipated to be a seriously exciting match.

What is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA All-Star Game is the WNBA’s annual showcase of its top players’ star power, all on the same court.

The match has historically pitted a team of the very best drawn from the league’s Eastern and Western conferences against each other to see which reigns supreme.

This year, however, the format will look a little different: Due to the Paris Olympics happening around the same time, it’ll be a face-off between the WNBA All-Stars on the US Basketball Women’s National team and the remaining WNBA All-Stars who will not travel to Paris. They’ll play as Team WNBA.

This will be just the second time ever that a WNBA All-Star Game has featured an Olympic team versus a WNBA team. The last time was in 2021, where Team WNBA won 93-85 prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Notably, neither Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark nor Chicago Sky star Angel Reese were selected to compete in The Olympics, so they’ll be on the same team for the All-Star Game, despite the fierce rivalry that has developed between the two phenomenal rookies this season.

Besides the main event, the WNBA All-Star Weekend is packed with exciting events, including a Skills Challenge and a 3-Point Contest (we’re looking at you, Caitlin Clark).

When and Where Will the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Be Held?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the home court of the Phoenix Mercury WNBA team.

Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 20th.

How to Watch the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

You can tune into the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on ABC. Check your local channel listings here.

The Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest can be watched on ESPN (Channel 206). Check out the schedule below to know exactly when to tune in to watch live.

WNBA All-Star Game Schedule

The WNBA All-Star Weekend events start off Friday night with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest, and continues on Saturday night with the WNBA All-Star Game:

Skills Challenge: Friday, July 19, 6 p.m. ET

3-Point Contest: Friday, July 19, immediately following the Skills Challenge

2024 WNBA All-Star Game: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA All-Star Game Full Rosters

The rosters for the WNBA All-Star Game teams were decided by a combination of voting from WNBA fans, players, head coaches and sports media. Fans had the most say, followed by players and media. Players also couldn’t vote for their own teammates.

So, who made the 2024 WNBA All-Star Team rosters? The first team will be composed of all of the All-Stars who made the U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team. Those players are:

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Brittany Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

The U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team will be head coached by Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx.

Their opponent, Team WNBA, will consist of all of the other All-Stars not attending the Olympics:

DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

Allisha Grey (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks)

Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm)

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

The Team WNBA head coach has not yet been determined.

All-Time WNBA All-Star Game Winners

Which side has won the most WNBA All-Star Games? Remember, usually games are split between the Eastern and Western conferences. In recent years, though, the WNBA tried another team breakout. For the years 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, the top two All-Stars with the most fan votes were named captain of their team. They were then able to draft their team from the rest of the designated All Stars.

Here’s the full list:

2023: Team Stewart

Team Stewart 2022: Team Wilson

Team Wilson 2021: Team WNBA

Team WNBA 2019: Team Wilson

Team Wilson 2018: Team Parker

Team Parker 2017: West

West 2016: Not played

Not played 2015: West

West 2014: West

West 2013: West

West 2012: Not played

Not played 2011: West

West 2009: West

West 2008: Not played

Not played 2007: East

East 2006: West

West 2005: West

West 2003 : West

: West 2002: West

West 2001: West

West 2000: West

West 1999: West

Frequently Asked Questions When is the WNBA All-Star Game? The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 20th at 8:30 p.m. ET. How can I watch the WNBA All Star Game? Fans can watch the WNBA All-Star Game live at home on ABC. Check your local listings to find your ABC channel number. What are the two teams for the WNBA All Star Game? Due to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the WNBA All-Star Game will be Team USA vs. WNBA, with the All Stars heading to The Olympics on one team (Team USA) and the remaining All-Stars on the WNBA team.

