The Chicago Sky are aptly named: They’ve been flying high for the last half-decade, with regular appearances in the playoffs and a championship in 2021. Now, they’re after their second title in the 2024 season.

Check out the 2024 Chicago Sky TV schedule right here so you can be there along the way as this team works toward another WNBA championship.

Chicago Sky Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 2006

Conference: Eastern

Home Arena: Wintrust Arena

Championships: 1 (2021)

2023 Finish: Lost in the first round of the playoffs.

How did the Chicago Sky do last WNBA season?

The Chicago Sky concluded the 2023 regular season with an 18-22 record, translating to a .450 winning percentage. Although they were eliminated from playoff contention, the Sky demonstrated resilience throughout the season. They had a balanced home record of 7-13 and performed better on the road with an 11-9 record.

The team averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing 83.4 points, resulting in a slight negative point differential of -1.6. Key players provided strong performances, and the team’s ability to compete in close games was evident.

Looking forward, the Sky will focus on building on their experiences from this season, strengthening their roster, and improving their consistency. With the right adjustments, they aim to contend for a playoff spot in the upcoming season and make a deeper postseason run.

2024 Chicago Sky TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Sky schedule below, including information on where to watch the Chicago Sky on TV and more.

Date Match Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel Thu, Aug 15 8:00 PM Phoenix Mercury Prime Video, Mercury Live Sat, Aug 17 5:00 PM Los Angeles Sparks RSNs Sun, Aug 18 9:00 PM Phoenix Mercury Mercury Live Fri, Aug 23 7:30 PM Connecticut Sun ION Sun, Aug 25 12:00 PM Las Vegas Aces CBS Wed, Aug 28 8:00 PM Washington Mystics RSNs Fri, Aug 30 7:30 PM Indiana Fever ION Sun, Sep 1 3:00 PM Minnesota Lynx Bally Sports North Extra Tue, Sep 3 10:00 PM Las Vegas Aces NBA TV Fri, Sep 6 9:30 PM Los Angeles Sparks ION Sun, Sep 8 6:00 PM Dallas Wings RSNs Wed, Sep 11 8:00 PM Washington Mystics RSNs Fri, Sep 13 7:30 PM Minnesota Lynx ION Sun, Sep 15 6:00 PM Phoenix Mercury RSNs Tue, Sep 17 7:30 PM Atlanta Dream RSNs Thu, Sep 19 7:00 PM Connecticut Sun RSNs

No Sky games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule.

Where can I watch Chicago Sky games?

For those who can’t make it out to the Windy City to watch the Sky compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Chicago Sky TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Chicago Sky Rivalries to Watch

As with any major sport, there are plenty of rivalries to go around in the WNBA, and the Chicago Sky is one half of one of the most exciting ones: The Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever rivalry. These teams’ home courts are located not far from each other in the Midwest, and each landed one of the top picks from this year’s draft: superstar scoring phenom Caitlin Clark and star forward Angel Reese, who have a personal rivalry budding between them within the larger team rivalry.

You can catch the Sky taking on the Fever on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Sky also hold Eastern Conference rivalries with the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream.

Watch them play the Sun on:

August 23, 7:30 p.m.

September 19, 7 p.m. (Season closer)

And see them go head-to-head with the Dream on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

You read that right: the Sky will close out the final two games of their season against two of their biggest rivals!

