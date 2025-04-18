2025 WNBA Draft: Full Results & Highlights

With the 2025 WNBA season just around the corner, the league’s 13 teams are making final tweaks to their lineups, and a big part of that is the annual WNBA Draft, held on April 14. This year’s draft class, like last year’s, featured some seriously talented players for the luckiest of teams to snap up.

We’ll take a look at how the WNBA draft works, plus the full results of this year’s draft and some key highlights.

Ready to see all of the newly drafted players hit the court in May? You can watch WNBA basketball all season long on DIRECTV!

How Does the WNBA Draft Work?

Before we break down the 2025 WNBA Draft results, let’s take a look at how the process works:

What is the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft is held annually to eligible players are selected by the WNBA’s 13 teams to join their rosters.

WNBA Draft Eligibility

To be eligible for the WNBA Draft, players must be either:

22 years or older during the calendar year that the draft is held.

A graduate of a four-year college or university or be graduating within three months of the draft date.

Four years removed from high school graduation.

If a player does not live in the United States, they’re considered an international player, and they must be at least 20 years old to be eligible.

How many rounds is the WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft is three rounds long, with 36 total picks. Compensatory picks can be added to increase the total number of picks (there were 38 in the 2025 Draft) and teams can trade picks with each other.

What is the WNBA Draft Format?

The first four picks of the first round are determined by a draft lottery between the four teams that did not make the playoffs in the previous season. The lottery is weighted in such a way that the teams with the worst records over the two most recent seasons have a higher chance of getting the top pick.

After the lottery picks are decided, the rest of the pick order is decided in inverse order of the final standings from last season, with the best teams going last, for the remaining rounds. It’s also possible for teams to exchange draft picks with one another.

2025 WNBA Draft Picks by Round

Now, let’s take a look at how the 2025 WNBA Draft played out. Here are some of the highlights:

The first overall pick was not a surprise nearly anyone: UConn phenom Paige Bruecker, who led the Huskies to a NCAA national championship just a few weeks ago, was selected with the top pick by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers was undoubtedly the best player in the draft. Securing her on their roster is for the Wings similar to what the Indiana Fever‘s pick of superstar Caitlin Clark, the all-time NCAA basketball top scorer, gave them during the 2024 Draft: a pro-ready, high-impact player that can seriously move the needle for a franchise.

The second pick went to the Seattle Storm, and they chose French-born Dominique Malonga, who was widely regarded as one of the best players available this year despite being just 19 years old (She’ll turn 20 in November.) Malonga became the first female French player to dunk in a game in 2024, and helped France take home a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Washington Mystics took the third, fourth and sixth picks, two of which were acquired via trades from the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream. They selected Sonia Citron (Notre Dame), Kiki Iriafen (USC) and Georgia Amoore (Kentucky). This amounts to a legitimate roster overhaul of the Mystics, who went 14-26 for just a 35% win rate last season, and one of the best performances for any team in this year’s draft.

The Golden State Valkyries, entering their first season as the WNBA’s newest expansion team, had the fifth pick, and they chose Juste Jocyte, a Lithuanian player who has been competing at the professional level since she was 13 years old (She also turns 20 in November).

Full 2025 WNBA Draft Results

Here are the full round-by-round 2025 WNBA Draft results:

Round 1

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, UConn

2. Seattle Storm (via Los Angeles Sparks): Dominique Malonga, France

3. Washington Mystics (via Chicago Sky): Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, USC

5. Golden State Valkyries: Justė Jocytė, Lithuania

6. Washington Mystics (via Atlanta Dream): Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

7. Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix Mercury): Aneesah Morrow, LSU

8. Connecticut Sun (via Indiana Fever): Saniya Rivers, NC State

9. Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle Storm): Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

10. Chicago Sky (via Connecticut Sun): Ajša Sivka, Slovenia

11. Chicago Sky (via Minnesota Lynx): Hailey Van Lith, TCU

12. Dallas Wings (via New York Liberty): Aziaha James, NC State

Round 2

1. Las Vegas Aces (via Los Angeles Sparks): Aaliyah Nye, Alabama

2. Dallas Wings: Madison Scott, Mississippi

3. Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago Sky): Anastasiia Olairi Kosu, Russia

4: Chicago Sky (via Washington Mystics): Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame

5: Golden State Valkyries: Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

6: Atlanta Dream: Te-Hina PaoPao, South Carolina

7: Indiana Fever (via Phoenix Mercury): Makayla Timpson, Florida State

8: Indiana Fever: Bree Hall, South Carolina

9: Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle Storm): Sania Feagin, South Carolina

10: Chicago Sky (via Las Vegas Aces): Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

11: Washington Mystics (via Connecticut Sun); Lucy Olsen, Iowa

12: Minnesota Lynx: Dalayah Daniels, Washington

13: Connecticut Sun: Rayah Marshall, USC

Round 3

1. Seattle Storm (via Los Angeles Sparks); Serena Sundell, Kansas State

2. Dallas Wings: JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

3. Los Angeles Sparks: Liatu King, Notre Dame

4. Seattle Storm (from Washington Mystics): Madison Conner, TCU

5. Golden State Valkyries: Kaitlyn Chen, UConn

6. Dallas Wings: Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

7. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix Mercury): Zaay Green, Alabama

8. Indiana Fever: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

9. Seattle Storm: Jordan Hobbs, Michigan

10. Las Vegas Aces: Harmoni Turner, Harvard

11. Atlanta Dream (via Connecticut Su): Taylor Thierry, Ohio State

12: Minnesota Lynx: Aubrey Griffin, UConn

13: New York Liberty: Adja Kane, France

Frequently Asked Questions When was the 2025 WNBA Draft? The 2025 WNBA Draft was held on April 14, 2025. Who was the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft? UConn's Paige Brueckers was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings.

