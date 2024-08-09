The mercury is rising on the season for one the WNBA’s perennially hottest teams: the Phoenix Mercury. They’re looking to bounce back from a rough 2023 season and make their way back into the playoffs contention they’ve grown so used to over the last decade.

Check out the 2024 Phoenix Mercury TV schedule right here so you can be there along the way as this team works to get all the way to the top.

Phoenix Mercury Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1997

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Footprint Center

Championships: 3 (2007, 2009, 2014)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

How did the Phoenix Mercury do last WNBA season?

The Phoenix Mercury faced a challenging 2023 season, finishing with a 9-31 record and a .225 winning percentage, marking a difficult year for the franchise in which they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Their performance at home was marginally better with an 8-12 record, but they struggled significantly on the road, managing only one win against 19 losses.

The Mercury averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing 84.9 points, resulting in a substantial negative point differential of -8.3. Key players were often hampered by injuries, impacting the team’s overall performance and consistency.

Despite these setbacks, standout performances from veterans provided glimpses of potential. As the team looks to rebuild and strengthen their roster, the Mercury will aim to address these challenges and improve their competitiveness in the next season, hoping to return to their former glory and secure a playoff berth.

2024 Phoenix Mercury TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Phoenix Mercury 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Mercury schedule below, including information on where to watch the Phoenix Mercury on TV and more.

Date Match Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel Thu, Aug 15 8:00 PM Chicago Sky Prime Video, Mercury Live Fri, Aug 16 7:30 PM Indiana Fever ION Sun, Aug 18 9:00 PM Chicago Sky Mercury Live Wed, Aug 21 7:30 PM Atlanta Dream Mercury Live Fri, Aug 23 7:30 PM Atlanta Dream ION Mon, Aug 26 10:00 PM New York Liberty NBA TV, Mercury Live Wed, Aug 28 10:00 PM Minnesota Lynx Mercury Live, Bally Sports North Extra Sun, Sep 1 4:00 PM Las Vegas Aces Mercury Live Tue, Sep 3 10:00 PM Atlanta Dream Mercury Live Thu, Sep 5 10:00 PM Washington Mystics Prime Video Sat, Sep 7 9:00 PM Seattle Storm NBA TV Fri, Sep 13 10:00 PM Connecticut Sun ION Sun, Sep 15 6:00 PM Chicago Sky RSNs Tue, Sep 17 10:30 PM Los Angeles Sparks CBSSN Thu, Sep 19 9:00 PM Seattle Storm RSNs

No Mercury games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule.

Where can I watch Phoenix Mercury games?

For those who can’t make it out to Phoenix to watch the Mercury compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Phoenix Mercury TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Phoenix Mercury Rivalries to Watch

The Phoenix Mercury has plenty of rivals in the WNBA, owing in no small part to their success. Chief among them? The Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury and the Sparks have gone at it in the playoffs numerous times, and each has boasted significant star power over that same period. Every encounter between these two teams has been a battle.

Catch the Mercury and Sparks on Tuesday, September 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Mercury also have fierce rivalries with the Seattle Storm and, especially, the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury are nipping at the Lynx’s heels as far as number of titles go.

Watch the Mercury take on the Lynx on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

