The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and the excitement around the league is more palpable than ever before. The Dallas Wings, however, have struggled to fly in 2024 despite a strong 2023 season, and they’re currently hanging out toward the bottom of the league standings. How will the rest of the 2024 WNBA season go for the team?

Dallas Wings Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1998 (Detroit Shock 1998-2009; Tulsa Shock 2010-2015)

Conference: Western

Home Arena: College Park Center

Championships: 3 (2003, 2006, 2008)

2023 Finish: Lost in second round to the Aces

How Did the Dallas Do Last WNBA Season?

The Dallas Wings completed the 2023 regular season with a solid 22-18 record, achieving a .550 winning percentage. Their balanced performance both at home and on the road, with identical 11-9 records, underscored their consistency throughout the season. The Wings averaged an impressive 87.9 points per game while allowing 84.9 points, resulting in a positive point differential of +2.9.

This strong offensive output was crucial in securing their playoff spot, finishing the season just 12 games behind the Aces, last year’s league leaders. As the second half of the 2024 season begins, fans hope the team can pull out some of that winning energy.

Dallas Wings Schedule for TV

Where can I watch Dallas Wings games?

For those who can’t make it out to the College Park Center to watch the Wings compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Dallas Wings TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Dallas Wings Rivalries to Watch

There are some Wings games you really don’t want to miss – rivalry games especially.

Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury (13-12 as of 8/14)

The rivalry between the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury is one of the most intense in the WNBA and usually one of the most competitive, although the Mercury’s performance in 2024 is shaking things up. Over the years, these two teams have faced off in numerous high-stakes games, including memorable playoff battles. The physicality and competitiveness of these matchups have made this rivalry particularly fierce.

Unfortunately, these teams won’t meet again in the WNBA regular season this year.

Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18, as of 8/14)

The Wings and Sparks share a rivalry that has grown as both teams have competed for playoff spots in the Western Conference. Their games are often marked by close scores and intense moments, with the Wings frequently seeking to assert themselves against the more historically successful Sparks.

Watch them play live:

Sunday, August 25 at 4 p.m. (Watch on NBA TV)

Frequently Asked Questions When was the Dallas Wings founded? The Dallas Wings WNBA was founded in 1998 as the Detroit Shock. In 2009, the team moved and became the Tulsa Shock, until 2015 when the team moved once again, this time to Texas to become the team we know, the Dallas Wings. Who are some of the most well-known players from the Wings? Some of the best players of all time that played for the Wings include current players Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist, Odyssey Sims, Katie Smith, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Glory Johnson. How many Dallas Wings games are on TV for the 2024 WNBA season? The Dallas Wings have a total of 25 nationally televised games across CBS (2), ESPN (4), CBSSP (2), ION TV (7), NBA TV (8) and Prime Video (2).

