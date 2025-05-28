While it’s not often the primary focus during the day-to-day grind of producing a winning season and bringing home a championship, breaking league records is certainly on the mind of most professional athletes. It was even the focus of one of the NHL’s biggest storylines of the season, the GR8 Chase.

WNBA players are no different. Plenty of the league’s most recognizable names are also the holders of some of the league’s all-time records. Here’s a look at which players hold which records, and who has the most to their name of all time.

Current WNBA Record Holders

Here are the current record holders in the WNBA for single game, single season and career statistics (as of May 27, 2025):

WNBA Single Game Record Holders

Most Points in a Single Game

53 – Liz Cambage, Dallas vs. New York, July 17, 2018

53 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas vs. Atlanta, August 22, 2023

Most Points in a Half

35 – Riquna Williams, Tulsa at San Antonio, September 8, 2013

Most Points in a Quarter

22 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix vs. Los Angeles, July 14, 2006

22 – Brittney Sykes, Atlanta at Phoenix, July 7, 2019

22 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle vs. Phoenix, September 17, 2021

Most Points in an Overtime Period

12 – Mwadi Mabika, Los Angeles vs. San Antonio, July 2, 2004

12 – Sheryl Swoopes, Houston vs. Indiana, May 29, 2005

12 – Deanna Nolan, Detroit vs. New York, June 3, 2005

12 – Becky Hammon, San Antonio vs. Detroit, August 29, 2009

Most Points by a Reserve

38 – DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix vs. Dallas, June 18, 2016

Most Points in a Triple-Double Game

31 – Sabrina Ionescu, New York at Las Vegas, July 7, 2022

Most Field Goals Made

18 – Lauren Jackson, Seattle at Washington, July 24, 2007

Highest Field Goal Percentage

1.000 (12 FG) – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Dallas, June 11, 2016

Most Field Goal Attempts

35 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle vs. Minnesota, June 29, 2023

Most Field Goals Made Without Missing One

12 – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Dallas, June 11, 2016

Most Field Goal Attempts Without Making One

12 – Tina Thompson, Houston at Phoenix, July 19, 1999

12 – Tangela Smith, Phoenix at Washington, June 13, 2007

Most 3-Point Field Goals Made

9 – Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana vs. Connecticut, September 8, 2019

9 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle at Washington, July 11, 2023

9 – Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas vs. Indiana, September 1, 2024

Most 3-Point Field Goals Made Without Missing One

6 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana at Orlando, July 3, 2002

6 – Maya Moore, Minnesota at Phoenix, August 9, 2011

6 – Kristi Toliver, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, July 5, 2012

6 – Stefanie Dolson, Washington vs. Minnesota, August 17, 2024

Most 3-Point Attempts

19 – Kristi Toliver, Washington vs. Atlanta, July 19, 2017

Most Free Throws Made Without Missing Omne

19 – Elena Delle Donne, Chicago at Atlanta, June 24, 2015

Most Free Throws Made

22 – Cynthia Cooper, Houston vs. Sacramento, July 3, 1998

Most Rebounds

24 – Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington at Charlotte, May 23, 2003

Most Offensive Rebounds

12 – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Indiana, July 12, 2012

12 – Sancho Lyttle, Seattle at Atlanta, August 10, 2010

12 – Cheryl Ford, Detroit at San Antonio, May 22, 2004

Most Defensive Rebounds

21 – Amanda Zahui B., New York vs. Las Vegas, August 29, 2020

Most Assists

19 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana at Dallas, July 17, 2024

Most Assists Without Committing a Turnover

14 – Jennifer Rizzotti, Cleveland vs. New York, June 21, 2002

Most Steals

10 – Ticha Penicheiro, Sacramento vs. San Antonio, July 10, 2003

Most Blocks

11 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix at Tulsa, June 29, 2014

Most Turnovers

14 – Kristi Toliver, Tulsa vs. Los Angeles, May 29, 2012

Fewest Minutes Before Disqualification

5 – Sharon Manning, Miami at Detroit, July 26, 2000

WNBA Single Season Record Holders

Most Points

1021 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

Highest Points Per Game Average

26.87 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

Highest Points Per Game by a Reserve

15.8 – Candice Wiggins, Minnesota Lynx 2008

Highest Field Goal Percentage

.6824 – Ruthy Hebard, Chicago Sky 2020

Highest 3-Point Field Goal Percentage

.5313 – Temeka Johnson, Tulsa Shock 2012

Most Field Goals Made

385 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

Most Field Goal Attempts

770 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm 2023

Most 3-Point Field Goals Made

128 – Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty 2023

Most 3-Point Attempts

355 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024

Highest Free-Throw Percentage

1.000 – Becky Hammon, San Antonio Stars 2014 (35 attempts)

1.000 – Veronica Burton, Dallas Wings 2022 (32 attempts)

Most Free Throws Made

254 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm 2023

Most Free Throw Attempts

287 – Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream 2011

287 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2023

Most Rebounds

451 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

Highest Rebounds Per Game Average

13.12 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024

Most Offensive Rebounds

172 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024

Most Defensive Rebounds

372 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

Most Assists

337 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024

Highest Assists Per Game Average

10.00 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky 2020

Most Steals, Season

100 – Teresa Weatherspoon, New York Liberty 1998

Highest Steals Per Game Average

3.33 – Teresa Weatherspoon, New York Liberty 1998

Most Blocks

129 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury 2014

Highest Blocks Per Game Average

4.04 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury 2015

50–40–90 Seasons

1 – Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics 2019

Most Double-Doubles

28 – Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun 2023

Most Consecutive Points/Rebounds Double-Doubles

15 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024

Most Consecutive Points/Assists Double-Doubles

6 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky 2017

Most Consecutive Double-Doubles (Across Multiple Seasons)

15 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024 (points and rebounds)

Most Turnovers

223 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024

Most Personal Fouls

143 – Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock 2005

Most Disqualifications

7 – Isabelle Fijalkowski, Cleveland Rockers 1997

7 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2000

7 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2002

Highest Win Shares

10.86 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024

WNBA Career Record Holders

Most Games Played

580 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)

Most Triple-Doubles

15 – Alyssa Thomas (2014–present)

Most Minutes Played

18,080 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)

Most Career Points, Regular Season

10,646 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Highest Points Per Game Average

21.11 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas (2018–present)

Highest Field Goal Percentage

.5932 – Sylvia Fowles, Chicago & Minnesota (2008–2022)

Highest 3-Point Field Goal Percentage

.458 – Jennifer Azzi, Detroit, Utah, San Antonio (1999–2003)

Most Field Goals Made

3,341 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Most Field Goal Attempts

7,868 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Most 3-Point Field Goals Made

1,447 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Most 3-Point Attempts

4,014 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Highest Free-Throw Percentage

.937 – Elena Delle Donne, Chicago & Washington (2013–2023)

Most Free Throws Made

2,517 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Most Free Throw Attempts

2,893 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Most Rebounds

4,014 – Tina Charles, Multiple Teams (2010–present)

Highest Rebounds Per Game Average

9.80 – Sylvia Fowles, Chicago & Minnesota (2008–2022)

Most Offensive Rebounds

1,166 – Rebekkah Brunson, Sacramento & Minnesota (2004–2019)

Most Defensive Rebounds

2,885 – Tina Charles, Multiple Teams (2010–present)

Most Assists

3,234 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)

Highest Assists Per Game Average

6.66 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago, New York & 2025–present

Most Steals

1,034 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana (2002–2016)

Highest Steals Per Game Average

2.35 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana (2002–2016)

Most Blocks

877 – Margo Dydek, Multiple Teams (1998–2008)

Highest Blocks Per Game Average

2.72 – Margo Dydek, Multiple Teams (1998–2008)

Most Disqualifications

42 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles (1997–2009)

Highest Win Shares

93.66 – Tamika Catchings

Most Personal Fouls

1,735 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)

Who Holds the Most Records in the WNBA?

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi currently holds the most records in the WNBA.

Taurasi played 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and widely considered to be one of the best women’s basketball players of all time. Her longevity in the sport means she also holds one record not reflected in game stats: longest WNBA career.

