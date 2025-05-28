While it’s not often the primary focus during the day-to-day grind of producing a winning season and bringing home a championship, breaking league records is certainly on the mind of most professional athletes. It was even the focus of one of the NHL’s biggest storylines of the season, the GR8 Chase.
WNBA players are no different. Plenty of the league’s most recognizable names are also the holders of some of the league’s all-time records. Here’s a look at which players hold which records, and who has the most to their name of all time.
Current WNBA Record Holders
Here are the current record holders in the WNBA for single game, single season and career statistics (as of May 27, 2025):
WNBA Single Game Record Holders
Most Points in a Single Game
53 – Liz Cambage, Dallas vs. New York, July 17, 2018
53 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas vs. Atlanta, August 22, 2023
Most Points in a Half
35 – Riquna Williams, Tulsa at San Antonio, September 8, 2013
Most Points in a Quarter
22 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix vs. Los Angeles, July 14, 2006
22 – Brittney Sykes, Atlanta at Phoenix, July 7, 2019
22 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle vs. Phoenix, September 17, 2021
Most Points in an Overtime Period
12 – Mwadi Mabika, Los Angeles vs. San Antonio, July 2, 2004
12 – Sheryl Swoopes, Houston vs. Indiana, May 29, 2005
12 – Deanna Nolan, Detroit vs. New York, June 3, 2005
12 – Becky Hammon, San Antonio vs. Detroit, August 29, 2009
Most Points by a Reserve
38 – DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix vs. Dallas, June 18, 2016
Most Points in a Triple-Double Game
31 – Sabrina Ionescu, New York at Las Vegas, July 7, 2022
Most Field Goals Made
18 – Lauren Jackson, Seattle at Washington, July 24, 2007
Highest Field Goal Percentage
1.000 (12 FG) – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Dallas, June 11, 2016
Most Field Goal Attempts
35 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle vs. Minnesota, June 29, 2023
Most Field Goals Made Without Missing One
12 – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Dallas, June 11, 2016
Most Field Goal Attempts Without Making One
12 – Tina Thompson, Houston at Phoenix, July 19, 1999
12 – Tangela Smith, Phoenix at Washington, June 13, 2007
Most 3-Point Field Goals Made
9 – Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana vs. Connecticut, September 8, 2019
9 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle at Washington, July 11, 2023
9 – Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas vs. Indiana, September 1, 2024
Most 3-Point Field Goals Made Without Missing One
6 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana at Orlando, July 3, 2002
6 – Maya Moore, Minnesota at Phoenix, August 9, 2011
6 – Kristi Toliver, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, July 5, 2012
6 – Stefanie Dolson, Washington vs. Minnesota, August 17, 2024
Most 3-Point Attempts
19 – Kristi Toliver, Washington vs. Atlanta, July 19, 2017
Most Free Throws Made Without Missing Omne
19 – Elena Delle Donne, Chicago at Atlanta, June 24, 2015
Most Free Throws Made
22 – Cynthia Cooper, Houston vs. Sacramento, July 3, 1998
Most Rebounds
24 – Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington at Charlotte, May 23, 2003
Most Offensive Rebounds
12 – Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles at Indiana, July 12, 2012
12 – Sancho Lyttle, Seattle at Atlanta, August 10, 2010
12 – Cheryl Ford, Detroit at San Antonio, May 22, 2004
Most Defensive Rebounds
21 – Amanda Zahui B., New York vs. Las Vegas, August 29, 2020
Most Assists
19 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana at Dallas, July 17, 2024
Most Assists Without Committing a Turnover
14 – Jennifer Rizzotti, Cleveland vs. New York, June 21, 2002
Most Steals
10 – Ticha Penicheiro, Sacramento vs. San Antonio, July 10, 2003
Most Blocks
11 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix at Tulsa, June 29, 2014
Most Turnovers
14 – Kristi Toliver, Tulsa vs. Los Angeles, May 29, 2012
Fewest Minutes Before Disqualification
5 – Sharon Manning, Miami at Detroit, July 26, 2000
WNBA Single Season Record Holders
Most Points
1021 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
Highest Points Per Game Average
26.87 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
Highest Points Per Game by a Reserve
15.8 – Candice Wiggins, Minnesota Lynx 2008
Highest Field Goal Percentage
.6824 – Ruthy Hebard, Chicago Sky 2020
Highest 3-Point Field Goal Percentage
.5313 – Temeka Johnson, Tulsa Shock 2012
Most Field Goals Made
385 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
Most Field Goal Attempts
770 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm 2023
Most 3-Point Field Goals Made
128 – Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty 2023
Most 3-Point Attempts
355 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024
Highest Free-Throw Percentage
1.000 – Becky Hammon, San Antonio Stars 2014 (35 attempts)
1.000 – Veronica Burton, Dallas Wings 2022 (32 attempts)
Most Free Throws Made
254 – Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm 2023
Most Free Throw Attempts
287 – Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta Dream 2011
287 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2023
Most Rebounds
451 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
Highest Rebounds Per Game Average
13.12 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024
Most Offensive Rebounds
172 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024
Most Defensive Rebounds
372 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
Most Assists
337 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024
Highest Assists Per Game Average
10.00 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky 2020
Most Steals, Season
100 – Teresa Weatherspoon, New York Liberty 1998
Highest Steals Per Game Average
3.33 – Teresa Weatherspoon, New York Liberty 1998
Most Blocks
129 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury 2014
Highest Blocks Per Game Average
4.04 – Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury 2015
50–40–90 Seasons
1 – Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics 2019
Most Double-Doubles
28 – Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun 2023
Most Consecutive Points/Rebounds Double-Doubles
15 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024
Most Consecutive Points/Assists Double-Doubles
6 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky 2017
Most Consecutive Double-Doubles (Across Multiple Seasons)
15 – Angel Reese, Chicago Sky 2024 (points and rebounds)
Most Turnovers
223 – Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever 2024
Most Personal Fouls
143 – Cheryl Ford, Detroit Shock 2005
Most Disqualifications
7 – Isabelle Fijalkowski, Cleveland Rockers 1997
7 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2000
7 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks 2002
Highest Win Shares
10.86 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces 2024
WNBA Career Record Holders
Most Games Played
580 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)
Most Triple-Doubles
15 – Alyssa Thomas (2014–present)
Most Minutes Played
18,080 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)
Most Career Points, Regular Season
10,646 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Highest Points Per Game Average
21.11 – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas (2018–present)
Highest Field Goal Percentage
.5932 – Sylvia Fowles, Chicago & Minnesota (2008–2022)
Highest 3-Point Field Goal Percentage
.458 – Jennifer Azzi, Detroit, Utah, San Antonio (1999–2003)
Most Field Goals Made
3,341 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Most Field Goal Attempts
7,868 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Most 3-Point Field Goals Made
1,447 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Most 3-Point Attempts
4,014 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Highest Free-Throw Percentage
.937 – Elena Delle Donne, Chicago & Washington (2013–2023)
Most Free Throws Made
2,517 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Most Free Throw Attempts
2,893 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Most Rebounds
4,014 – Tina Charles, Multiple Teams (2010–present)
Highest Rebounds Per Game Average
9.80 – Sylvia Fowles, Chicago & Minnesota (2008–2022)
Most Offensive Rebounds
1,166 – Rebekkah Brunson, Sacramento & Minnesota (2004–2019)
Most Defensive Rebounds
2,885 – Tina Charles, Multiple Teams (2010–present)
Most Assists
3,234 – Sue Bird, Seattle (2002–2022)
Highest Assists Per Game Average
6.66 – Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago, New York & 2025–present
Most Steals
1,034 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana (2002–2016)
Highest Steals Per Game Average
2.35 – Tamika Catchings, Indiana (2002–2016)
Most Blocks
877 – Margo Dydek, Multiple Teams (1998–2008)
Highest Blocks Per Game Average
2.72 – Margo Dydek, Multiple Teams (1998–2008)
Most Disqualifications
42 – Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles (1997–2009)
Highest Win Shares
93.66 – Tamika Catchings
Most Personal Fouls
1,735 – Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (2004–2024)
Who Holds the Most Records in the WNBA?
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi currently holds the most records in the WNBA.
Taurasi played 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and widely considered to be one of the best women’s basketball players of all time. Her longevity in the sport means she also holds one record not reflected in game stats: longest WNBA career.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who holds the most records in the WNBA?
