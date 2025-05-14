Women’s sports are booming—and the WNBA is growing right along with them. In 2025, the league expands beyond its 12-team format with the launch of the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s highly anticipated new expansion team based in the Bay Area. As excitement around women’s basketball reaches new heights, the Valkyries offer fans a fresh team to rally behind from day one.
Whether you’re a longtime WNBA supporter or just discovering the league, now is the perfect time to get in on the action and follow the Valkyries as they make their historic debut. This Valkyries season guide is the only thing you need to stay up to date with the team, including their TV schedule, roster and information on how to stream Valkyries games live on TV!
Golden State Valkyries Quick Facts:
Founding Season: 2025
Conference: Western
Head Coach: Natalie Nakase
Home Arena: Chase Center
Championships: 0
2024 Finish: N/A
Meet the Golden State Valkyries: The WNBA’s Newest Expansion Team
The Golden State Valkyries mark the return of the WNBA to Northern California for the first time since the Sacramento Monarchs, who played from 1997 to 2009 and won a championship in 2005. After more than a decade without a team, the region is once again part of the WNBA landscape thanks to Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who announced the formation of the Valkyries in 2023.
As the league’s first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined in 2008, the Valkyries have already sparked major excitement among fans eager to support a new era of women’s professional basketball in the Bay Area.
Golden State Valkyries TV Game Schedule
Don’t miss a second of the 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the Valkyries schedule for the season below, including information on where to watch them play live on TV and more.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|How to Watch
|Fri, May 16
|10:00 PM
|Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries
|ION
|Wed, May 21
|10:00 PM
|Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries
|Fri, May 23
|10:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks
|ION
|Tue, May 27
|7:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty
|Thu, May 29
|7:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty
|Sun, Jun 1
|8:30 PM
|Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
|Thu, Jun 5
|10:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury
|Prime Video
|Sat, Jun 7
|3:00 PM
|Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries
|ABC, ESPN+
|Mon, Jun 9
|10:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks
|Sat, Jun 14
|8:30 PM
|Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries
|Tue, Jun 17
|8:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings
|Thu, Jun 19
|10:00 PM
|Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries
|Prime Video
|Sun, Jun 22
|8:30 PM
|Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries
|Wed, Jun 25
|10:00 PM
|New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries
|Fri, Jun 27
|10:00 PM
|Chicago Sky @ Golden State Valkyries
|ION
|Sun, Jun 29
|8:30 PM
|Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries
|Sat, Jul 5
|8:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx
|Mon, Jul 7
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream
|Wed, Jul 9
|12:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Indiana Fever
|NBA TV
|Sat, Jul 12
|4:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
|CBS
|Mon, Jul 14
|10:00 PM
|Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries
|Wed, Jul 16
|3:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm
|Fri, Jul 25
|10:00 PM
|Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries
|ION
|Sun, Jul 27
|1:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Connecticut Sun
|CBSSN
|Tue, Jul 29
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream
|Thu, Jul 31
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics
|Prime Video
|Fri, Aug 1
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky
|ION
|Sun, Aug 3
|6:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
|Wed, Aug 6
|10:00 PM
|Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries
|NBA TV
|Sat, Aug 9
|8:30 PM
|Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries
|Mon, Aug 11
|10:00 PM
|Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries
|Wed, Aug 13
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics
|Fri, Aug 15
|7:30 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky
|ION
|Sun, Aug 17
|8:30 PM
|Atlanta Dream @ Golden State Valkyries
|NBA TV
|Tue, Aug 19
|10:00 PM
|Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries
|Fri, Aug 22
|10:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury
|ION
|Sun, Aug 24
|4:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings
|Sat, Aug 30
|8:30 PM
|Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries
|Sun, Aug 31
|8:30 PM
|Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries
|NBA TV
|Tue, Sep 2
|10:00 PM
|New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries
|Thu, Sep 4
|10:00 PM
|Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries
|Sat, Sep 6
|8:30 PM
|Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
|Tue, Sep 9
|10:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm
|Thu, Sep 11
|8:00 PM
|Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx
No Valkyries games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.
2025 Golden State Valkyries Roster
Check out this 2025 Valkyries roster to see who will be leading the team’s inaugural season.
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height
|College
|3
|Laeticia Amihere
|Forward
|6’3″
|South Carolina
|55
|Chloe Bibby
|Forward
|6’2″
|Maryland
|25
|Monique Billings
|Forward
|6’4″
|UCLA
|22
|Veronica Burton
|Guard
|5’9″
|Northwestern
|2
|Kaitlyn Chen
|Guard
|5’9″
|UConn
|10
|Maria Conde
|Forward
|6’1″
|Florida State
|33
|Elissa Cunane
|Center
|6’5″
|NC State
|14
|Temi Fágbénlé
|Center
|6’4″
|USC
|15
|Tiffany Hayes
|Guard
|5’10”
|UConn
|4
|Justė Jocytė
|Guard
|6’0″
|0
|Carla Leite
|Guard
|5’9″
|31
|Kyara Linskens
|Center
|6’4″
|20
|Kate Martin
|Guard
|6’0″
|Iowa
|13
|Janelle Salaun
|Forward
|6’2″
|7
|Stephanie Talbot
|Forward
|6’2″
|Adelaide
|5
|Kayla Thornton
|Forward
|6’1″
|Texas-El Paso
|28
|Mamignan Toure
|Guard
|6’0″
|35
|Julie Vanloo
|Guard
|5’8″
|24
|Cecilia Zandalasini
|Forward
|6’2″
|PF Schio
Where can I watch Golden State Valkyries games?
For those who can’t make it out to the Chase Center to watch the Golden State Valkyries compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on DIRECTV. Below are the official WNBA broadcasting networks where you can watch games:
- ESPN – Ch. 206
- ESPN2 – Ch. 209
- NBA TV – Ch. 216
- ION TV – Ch. 305
- ABC – Find your local ABC network
- CBS – Find your local CBS network
- FOX – Find your local FOX network
- Regional Sports Networks – Find RSNs in your area
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the newest WNBA team?
The Golden State Valkyries are the newest WNBA team, with 2025 being their inaugural season.
Who is the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries?
Natalie Nakase is the head coach of the new WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries.
Who are the best players on the Golden State Valkyries?
The Valkyries' top players include Tiffany Hayes, Julie Vanloo, Temi Fagbenle and Carla Leite.
