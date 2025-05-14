DIRECTV support icon

WNBA - Article

Golden State Valkyries 2025 Season: How to Follow WNBA’s Newest Team

Golden State Valkyries 2025 Season: How to Follow WNBA’s Newest Team

Women’s sports are booming—and the WNBA is growing right along with them. In 2025, the league expands beyond its 12-team format with the launch of the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s highly anticipated new expansion team based in the Bay Area. As excitement around women’s basketball reaches new heights, the Valkyries offer fans a fresh team to rally behind from day one.

Whether you’re a longtime WNBA supporter or just discovering the league, now is the perfect time to get in on the action and follow the Valkyries as they make their historic debut. This Valkyries season guide is the only thing you need to stay up to date with the team, including their TV schedule, roster and information on how to stream Valkyries games live on TV!

Golden State Valkyries Logo.png

Golden State Valkyries Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 2025
Conference: Western
Head Coach: Natalie Nakase
Home Arena: Chase Center
Championships: 0
2024 Finish: N/A

Meet the Golden State Valkyries: The WNBA’s Newest Expansion Team

The Golden State Valkyries mark the return of the WNBA to Northern California for the first time since the Sacramento Monarchs, who played from 1997 to 2009 and won a championship in 2005. After more than a decade without a team, the region is once again part of the WNBA landscape thanks to Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who announced the formation of the Valkyries in 2023.

As the league’s first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined in 2008, the Valkyries have already sparked major excitement among fans eager to support a new era of women’s professional basketball in the Bay Area.

Golden State Valkyries TV Game Schedule

Don’t miss a second of the 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the Valkyries schedule for the season below, including information on where to watch them play live on TV and more.

Date Time (ET) Matchup How to Watch
Fri, May 16 10:00 PM Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries ION
Wed, May 21 10:00 PM Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries
Fri, May 23 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks ION
Tue, May 27 7:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty
Thu, May 29 7:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty
Sun, Jun 1 8:30 PM Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
Thu, Jun 5 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury Prime Video
Sat, Jun 7 3:00 PM Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries ABC, ESPN+
Mon, Jun 9 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks
Sat, Jun 14 8:30 PM Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries
Tue, Jun 17 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings
Thu, Jun 19 10:00 PM Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries Prime Video
Sun, Jun 22 8:30 PM Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries
Wed, Jun 25 10:00 PM New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries
Fri, Jun 27 10:00 PM Chicago Sky @ Golden State Valkyries  ION
Sun, Jun 29 8:30 PM Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries
Sat, Jul 5 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx
Mon, Jul 7 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream
Wed, Jul 9 12:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Indiana Fever NBA TV
Sat, Jul 12 4:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces CBS
Mon, Jul 14 10:00 PM Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries
Wed, Jul 16 3:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm
Fri, Jul 25 10:00 PM Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries ION
Sun, Jul 27 1:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Connecticut Sun CBSSN
Tue, Jul 29 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream
Thu, Jul 31 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics Prime Video
Fri, Aug 1 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky ION
Sun, Aug 3 6:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces
Wed, Aug 6 10:00 PM Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV
Sat, Aug 9 8:30 PM Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries
Mon, Aug 11 10:00 PM Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries
Wed, Aug 13 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics
Fri, Aug 15 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky ION
Sun, Aug 17 8:30 PM Atlanta Dream @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV
Tue, Aug 19 10:00 PM Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries
Fri, Aug 22 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury ION
Sun, Aug 24 4:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings
Sat, Aug 30 8:30 PM Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries
Sun, Aug 31 8:30 PM Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV
Tue, Sep 2 10:00 PM New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries
Thu, Sep 4 10:00 PM Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries
Sat, Sep 6 8:30 PM Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries
Tue, Sep 9 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm
Thu, Sep 11 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx

No Valkyries games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

2025 Golden State Valkyries Roster

Check out this 2025 Valkyries roster to see who will be leading the team’s inaugural season. 

No. Player Position Height College
3 Laeticia Amihere Forward 6’3″ South Carolina
55 Chloe Bibby Forward 6’2″ Maryland
25 Monique Billings Forward 6’4″ UCLA
22 Veronica Burton Guard 5’9″ Northwestern
2 Kaitlyn Chen Guard 5’9″ UConn
10 Maria Conde Forward 6’1″ Florida State
33 Elissa Cunane Center 6’5″ NC State
14 Temi Fágbénlé Center 6’4″ USC
15 Tiffany Hayes Guard 5’10” UConn
4 Justė Jocytė Guard 6’0″
0 Carla Leite Guard 5’9″
31 Kyara Linskens Center 6’4″
20 Kate Martin Guard 6’0″ Iowa
13 Janelle Salaun Forward 6’2″
7 Stephanie Talbot Forward 6’2″ Adelaide
5 Kayla Thornton Forward 6’1″ Texas-El Paso
28 Mamignan Toure Guard 6’0″
35 Julie Vanloo Guard 5’8″
24 Cecilia Zandalasini Forward 6’2″ PF Schio

Where can I watch Golden State Valkyries games?

For those who can’t make it out to the Chase Center to watch the Golden State Valkyries compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on DIRECTV. Below are the official WNBA broadcasting networks where you can watch games:

Stream Golden State Valkyries on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the newest WNBA team?

The Golden State Valkyries are the newest WNBA team, with 2025 being their inaugural season.

Who is the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries?

Natalie Nakase is the head coach of the new WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries.

Who are the best players on the Golden State Valkyries?

The Valkyries' top players include Tiffany Hayes, Julie Vanloo, Temi Fagbenle and Carla Leite.

