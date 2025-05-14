Women’s sports are booming—and the WNBA is growing right along with them. In 2025, the league expands beyond its 12-team format with the launch of the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s highly anticipated new expansion team based in the Bay Area. As excitement around women’s basketball reaches new heights, the Valkyries offer fans a fresh team to rally behind from day one.

Whether you’re a longtime WNBA supporter or just discovering the league, now is the perfect time to get in on the action and follow the Valkyries as they make their historic debut. This Valkyries season guide is the only thing you need to stay up to date with the team, including their TV schedule, roster and information on how to stream Valkyries games live on TV!

Golden State Valkyries Quick Facts: Founding Season: 2025

Conference: Western

Head Coach: Natalie Nakase

Home Arena: Chase Center

Championships: 0

2024 Finish: N/A

Meet the Golden State Valkyries: The WNBA’s Newest Expansion Team

The Golden State Valkyries mark the return of the WNBA to Northern California for the first time since the Sacramento Monarchs, who played from 1997 to 2009 and won a championship in 2005. After more than a decade without a team, the region is once again part of the WNBA landscape thanks to Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who announced the formation of the Valkyries in 2023.

As the league’s first expansion team since the Atlanta Dream joined in 2008, the Valkyries have already sparked major excitement among fans eager to support a new era of women’s professional basketball in the Bay Area.

Golden State Valkyries TV Game Schedule

Don’t miss a second of the 2025 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the Valkyries schedule for the season below, including information on where to watch them play live on TV and more.

Date Time (ET) Matchup How to Watch Fri, May 16 10:00 PM Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries ION Wed, May 21 10:00 PM Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries Fri, May 23 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks ION Tue, May 27 7:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty Thu, May 29 7:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ New York Liberty Sun, Jun 1 8:30 PM Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries Thu, Jun 5 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury Prime Video Sat, Jun 7 3:00 PM Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries ABC, ESPN+ Mon, Jun 9 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks Sat, Jun 14 8:30 PM Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries Tue, Jun 17 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings Thu, Jun 19 10:00 PM Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries Prime Video Sun, Jun 22 8:30 PM Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries Wed, Jun 25 10:00 PM New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries Fri, Jun 27 10:00 PM Chicago Sky @ Golden State Valkyries ION Sun, Jun 29 8:30 PM Seattle Storm @ Golden State Valkyries Sat, Jul 5 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx Mon, Jul 7 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream Wed, Jul 9 12:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Indiana Fever NBA TV Sat, Jul 12 4:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces CBS Mon, Jul 14 10:00 PM Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries Wed, Jul 16 3:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm Fri, Jul 25 10:00 PM Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries ION Sun, Jul 27 1:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Connecticut Sun CBSSN Tue, Jul 29 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Atlanta Dream Thu, Jul 31 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics Prime Video Fri, Aug 1 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky ION Sun, Aug 3 6:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Las Vegas Aces Wed, Aug 6 10:00 PM Las Vegas Aces @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV Sat, Aug 9 8:30 PM Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries Mon, Aug 11 10:00 PM Connecticut Sun @ Golden State Valkyries Wed, Aug 13 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Washington Mystics Fri, Aug 15 7:30 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Chicago Sky ION Sun, Aug 17 8:30 PM Atlanta Dream @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV Tue, Aug 19 10:00 PM Phoenix Mercury @ Golden State Valkyries Fri, Aug 22 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury ION Sun, Aug 24 4:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Dallas Wings Sat, Aug 30 8:30 PM Washington Mystics @ Golden State Valkyries Sun, Aug 31 8:30 PM Indiana Fever @ Golden State Valkyries NBA TV Tue, Sep 2 10:00 PM New York Liberty @ Golden State Valkyries Thu, Sep 4 10:00 PM Dallas Wings @ Golden State Valkyries Sat, Sep 6 8:30 PM Minnesota Lynx @ Golden State Valkyries Tue, Sep 9 10:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Seattle Storm Thu, Sep 11 8:00 PM Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx

2025 Golden State Valkyries Roster

Check out this 2025 Valkyries roster to see who will be leading the team’s inaugural season.

No. Player Position Height College 3 Laeticia Amihere Forward 6’3″ South Carolina 55 Chloe Bibby Forward 6’2″ Maryland 25 Monique Billings Forward 6’4″ UCLA 22 Veronica Burton Guard 5’9″ Northwestern 2 Kaitlyn Chen Guard 5’9″ UConn 10 Maria Conde Forward 6’1″ Florida State 33 Elissa Cunane Center 6’5″ NC State 14 Temi Fágbénlé Center 6’4″ USC 15 Tiffany Hayes Guard 5’10” UConn 4 Justė Jocytė Guard 6’0″ 0 Carla Leite Guard 5’9″ 31 Kyara Linskens Center 6’4″ 20 Kate Martin Guard 6’0″ Iowa 13 Janelle Salaun Forward 6’2″ 7 Stephanie Talbot Forward 6’2″ Adelaide 5 Kayla Thornton Forward 6’1″ Texas-El Paso 28 Mamignan Toure Guard 6’0″ 35 Julie Vanloo Guard 5’8″ 24 Cecilia Zandalasini Forward 6’2″ PF Schio

Where can I watch Golden State Valkyries games?

For those who can’t make it out to the Chase Center to watch the Golden State Valkyries compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on DIRECTV. Below are the official WNBA broadcasting networks where you can watch games:

Stream Golden State Valkyries on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Frequently Asked Questions What is the newest WNBA team? The Golden State Valkyries are the newest WNBA team, with 2025 being their inaugural season. Who is the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries? Natalie Nakase is the head coach of the new WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries. Who are the best players on the Golden State Valkyries? The Valkyries' top players include Tiffany Hayes, Julie Vanloo, Temi Fagbenle and Carla Leite.

