The Minnesota Lynx is among the most successful franchises in the WNBA, having won four championships over its 25-year history, tied with the Seattle Storm for most overall, and they’ve made the playoffs almost every year since 2011. The team has had a rough go the last two seasons but looks set to bounce back in 2024.

Minnesota Lynx Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1999

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Target Center

Championships: 4 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)

2023 Finish: Lost in first round of playoffs

How did the Minnesota Lynx do last WNBA season?

The Minnesota Lynx finished the 2023-2024 regular season with a 19-21 record, resulting in a .475 winning percentage. Despite their challenges, they managed to clinch a playoff berth before being eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx had an even performance at home (9-11) and on the road (10-10), with a balanced conference record of 12-8. Averaging 80.2 points per game while allowing 85.0 points, they faced a slight negative point differential of -4.8.

The Lynx will look to leverage their playoff experience and improve their performance as they aim for a deeper run into the 2024 postseason.

Minnesota Lynx Schedule for TV

Date Opponent Time Channel Thu, Aug 15 Washington Mystics 8:00 PM ESPN3 Sat, Aug 17 Washington Mystics 2:00 PM CBS Wed, Aug 21 Las Vegas Aces 9:30 PM ESPN Fri, Aug 23 Las Vegas Aces 9:30 PM ION Sat, Aug 24 Indiana Fever 8:00 PM NBA TV Wed, Aug 28 Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM ION Fri, Aug 30 Dallas Wings 7:30 PM ION Sun, Sep 1 Chicago Sky 3:00 PM ION Fri, Sep 6 Indiana Fever 7:30 PM ION Sun, Sep 8 Washington Mystics 3:00 PM ESPN3 Tue, Sep 10 Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM NBA TV Fri, Sep 13 Chicago Sky 7:30 PM ION Sun, Sep 15 New York Liberty 3:00 PM ION Tue, Sep 17 Connecticut Sun 7:00 PM ION Thu, Sep 19 Los Angeles Sparks 7:00 PM ION

Where can I watch Minnesota Lynx games?

For those who can’t make it out to Minneapolis to watch the Lynx compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Minnesota Lynx TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Rivalries to Watch

The Minnesota Lynx’s chief rivals are the Los Angeles Sparks and the Phoenix Mercury. The Lynx have met both teams in the playoffs on numerous occasions.

The Lynx will meet the Sparks to close out the regular season on:

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 PM

And you can watch them play the Mercury on:

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 PM

