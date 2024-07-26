The New York Liberty is historic for a number of reasons; besides being one of the Original 8 WNBA teams, it’s also the team with the most WNBA Finals appearances without winning a Championship. After a seriously close call in 2023, will the Liberty finally be able to raise their torches in victory? Check out this 2024 New York Liberty TV Schedule so you can make sure to watch them along the way!

New York Liberty Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1997

Conference: Eastern

Home Arena: Barclays Center

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Lost in the WNBA Finals against Las Vegas Aces

How did the New York Liberty do last WNBA season?

The New York Liberty managed to have an impressive 2023 season, especially compared to the previous few. The team set multiple new franchise records and clinched a spot in the playoffs for the third consecutive year. This success was bolstered by key acquisitions, including former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, as well as Courtney Vandersloot, who led the league in assists for six years.

Despite a strong season and a lengthy playoff run, the Liberty couldn’t hold up against the formidable Las Vegas Aces. This year, the team will be out to claim what they feel is rightfully theirs.

New York Liberty Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the New York Liberty 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Liberty schedule below, including information on where to watch the New York Liberty on TV and more.

DATE GAME TIME OPPONENT TV CHANNEL Thu, Aug 15 9 p.m. ET Los Angeles Sparks ESPN Sat, Aug 17 4 p.m. ET Las Vegas Aces CBS Tue, Aug 20 7 p.m. ET Dallas Wings NBA TV Thu, Aug 22 7 p.m. ET Dallas Wings WNBA League Pass Sat, Aug 24 7 p.m. ET Connecticut Sun WNBA League Pass Mon, Aug 26 10 p.m. ET Phoenix Mercury NBA TV Wed, Aug 28 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles Sparks NBA TV Fri, Aug 30 10 p.m. ET Seattle Storm ION Thu, Sep 5 7 p.m. ET Seattle Storm WNBA League Pass Sun, Sep 8 4 p.m. ET Las Vegas Aces ESPN Tue, Sep 10 8 p.m. ET Dallas Wings CBS Sports Thu, Sep 12 8 p.m. ET Dallas Wings WNBA League Pass Sun, Sep 15 3 p.m. ET Minnesota Lynx WNBA League Pass Tue, Sep 17 7 p.m. ET Washington Mystics NBA TV Thu, Sep 19 7 p.m. ET Atlanta Dream NBA TV

No Liberty games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

Where can I watch New York Liberty games?

For those who can’t make it out to Brooklyn to watch the Liberty compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the New York Liberty TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Rivalries to Watch

The New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks have one of the most well-known, and most competitive, rivalries in the WNBA. Matchups between the two teams are guaranteed to be intense, with some of both team’s biggest wins (and losses) taking place against their formidable opponent.

Fans can watch the two teams compete against each other four times in the 2024 regular season. Make sure to tune in on the days listed below:

Thu, June 20 (Liberty W, 93-80)

Sat, June 22 (Liberty W, 98-88)

Thu, Aug 15 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN)

Wed, Aug 28 @ 10 p.m. ET

