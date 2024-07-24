The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are coming off of a championship season that saw them perform at the top of their game, and they’re putting on a good show this season, too.
Get the 2024 Las Vegas Aces TV schedule right here to make sure you can watch the Aces dominate their opponents live.
Las Vegas Aces Quick Facts:
Founding Season: 1997
Conference: Western
Home Arena: Michelob Ultra Arena
Championships: 2 (2022, 2023)
2023 Finish: Won WNBA Championship
How did the Las Vegas Aces do last WNBA season?
The Las Vegas Aces dominated the 2023 regular season, finishing with an impressive 34-6 record, a stellar .850 winning percentage and a second consecutive WNBA title. They showcased their strength with a significant +12.5 average point differential, leading the league in both points per game (92.8) and defensive points allowed per game (80.3). The Aces clinched the best league record, underscoring their dominance at home (19-1) and their solid performance on the road (15-5).
The Aces have remained a formidable force in 2024, currently standing at 16-8 as they chase a three-peat.
Las Vegas Aces Schedule for TV
Don’t miss one second of the Las Vegas Aces 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Aces schedule below, including information on where to watch the Las Vegas Aces on TV and more.
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sat, Aug 17
|
New York Liberty
|
4:00 PM ET
|
CBS
|
Sun, Aug 18
|
Los Angeles Sparks
|
6:00 PM ET
|
NBA TV
|
Wed, Aug 21
|
Minnesota Lynx
|
9:30 PM ET
|
ESPN
|
Fri, Aug 23
|
Minnesota Lynx
|
9:30 PM ET
|
ION
|
Sun, Aug 25
|
Chicago Sky
|
12:00 PM ET
|
CBS
|
Tue, Aug 27
|
Dallas Wings
|
8:00 PM ET
|
NBA TV
|
Fri, Aug 30
|
Atlanta Dream
|
10:00 PM ET
|
ION
|
Sun, Sep 1
|
Phoenix Mercury
|
4:00 PM ET
|
WNBA League Pass
|
Tue, Sep 3
|
Chicago Sky
|
10:00 PM ET
|
NBA TV
|
Fri, Sep 6
|
Connecticut Sun
|
7:30 PM ET
|
ION
|
Sun, Sep 8
|
New York Liberty
|
4:00 PMET
|
ESPN
|
Wed, Sep 11
|
Indiana Fever
|
7:00 PM ET
|
NBA TV
|
Fri, Sep 13
|
Indiana Fever
|
7:30 PM ET
|
ION
|
Fri, Sep 13
|
Connecticut Sun
|
6:00 PM ET
|
CBSN
|
Tue, Sep 17
|
Seattle Storm
|
10:00 PM ET
|
NBA TV
|
Thu, Sep 19
|
Dallas Wings
|
9:00 PM ET
|
Bally Sports Southwest
No Aces game today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.
Where can I watch Las Vegas Aces games?
For those who can’t make it out to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch the Aces in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Las Vegas Aces TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few places where you can watch WNBA Aces games:
- ESPN – Ch. 206
- ESPN2 – Ch. 209
- ABC – Find your local network
- CBS – Find your local network
- ION TV – Ch. 304
- NBA TV
Las Vegas Aces Full Roster
Check out the Ace’s roster.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Height
|
College
|
Kierstan Bell
|
Guard
|
6′ 1″
|
Florida Gulf Coast
|
Alysha Clark
|
Forward
|
5′ 11″
|
Middle Tennessee
|
Sydney Colson
|
Guard
|
5′ 8″
|
Texas A&M
|
Chelsea Gray
|
Guard
|
5′ 11″
|
Duke
|
Megan Gustafson
|
Center
|
6′ 4″
|
Iowa
|
Tiffany Hayes
|
Guard
|
5′ 10″
|
UConn
|
Kate Martin
|
Guard
|
6′ 0″
|
Iowa
|
Kelsey Plum
|
Guard
|
5′ 8″
|
Washington
|
Kiah Stokes
|
Center
|
6′ 3″
|
UConn
|
A’ja Wilson
|
Center
|
6′ 4″
|
South Carolina
|
Jackie Young
|
Guard
|
6′ 0″
|
Notre Dame
Las Vegas Aces Rivalries to Watch
If you can only catch a few games during the 2024 WNBA season, the ones you do watch should be thrilling. In the case of the Aces, a matchup featuring their budding rivalry with the New York Liberty is almost guaranteed to be a game to remember. These two teams went at it int he WNBA Finals last season, with Las Vegas emerging victorious.
The two teams will face each other five times. See the dates below:
- Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV (CBS Sports)
- Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (ESPN)
Stream the Las Vegas Aces on DIRECTV
From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the WNBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.
Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!
Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many championships have the Las Vegas Aces won?
Two, in 2022 and 2023.
Who is the Aces' best player?
A'ja Wilson is considered the top player on the Las Vegas Aces.
Who did the Aces beat in the 2023 WNBA Final?
The New York Liberty was the 2023 runner up.
