WNBA - Article

Las Vegas Aces: Full 2024 Schedule & How to Watch

Las Vegas Aces: Full 2024 Schedule & How to Watch

The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are coming off of a championship season that saw them perform at the top of their game, and they’re putting on a good show this season, too.

Get the 2024 Las Vegas Aces TV schedule right here to make sure you can watch the Aces dominate their opponents live.

Las Vegas Aces Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1997
Conference: Western
Home Arena: Michelob Ultra Arena
Championships: 2 (2022, 2023)
2023 Finish: Won WNBA Championship

How did the Las Vegas Aces do last WNBA season?

The Las Vegas Aces dominated the 2023 regular season, finishing with an impressive 34-6 record, a stellar .850 winning percentage and a second consecutive WNBA title. They showcased their strength with a significant +12.5 average point differential, leading the league in both points per game (92.8) and defensive points allowed per game (80.3). The Aces clinched the best league record, underscoring their dominance at home (19-1) and their solid performance on the road (15-5).

The Aces have remained a formidable force in 2024, currently standing at 16-8 as they chase a three-peat.

Las Vegas Aces Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the Las Vegas Aces 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Aces schedule below, including information on where to watch the Las Vegas Aces on TV and more.

Date

Opponent

Time

Channel

Sat, Aug 17

New York Liberty

4:00 PM ET

CBS

Sun, Aug 18

Los Angeles Sparks

6:00 PM ET

NBA TV

Wed, Aug 21

Minnesota Lynx

9:30 PM ET

ESPN

Fri, Aug 23

Minnesota Lynx

9:30 PM ET

ION

Sun, Aug 25

Chicago Sky

12:00 PM ET

CBS

Tue, Aug 27

Dallas Wings

8:00 PM ET

NBA TV

Fri, Aug 30

Atlanta Dream

10:00 PM ET

ION

Sun, Sep 1

Phoenix Mercury

4:00 PM ET

WNBA League Pass

Tue, Sep 3

Chicago Sky

10:00 PM ET

NBA TV

Fri, Sep 6

Connecticut Sun

7:30 PM ET

ION

Sun, Sep 8

New York Liberty

4:00 PMET

ESPN

Wed, Sep 11

Indiana Fever

7:00 PM ET

NBA TV

Fri, Sep 13

Indiana Fever

7:30 PM ET

ION

Fri, Sep 13

Connecticut Sun

6:00 PM ET

CBSN

Tue, Sep 17

Seattle Storm

10:00 PM ET

NBA TV

Thu, Sep 19

Dallas Wings

9:00 PM ET

Bally Sports Southwest

No Aces game today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

Where can I watch Las Vegas Aces games?

For those who can’t make it out to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch the Aces in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Las Vegas Aces TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few places where you can watch WNBA Aces games:

Las Vegas Aces Full Roster

Check out the Ace’s roster.

Name

Position

Height

College

Kierstan Bell

Guard

6′ 1″

Florida Gulf Coast

Alysha Clark

Forward

5′ 11″

Middle Tennessee

Sydney Colson

Guard

5′ 8″

Texas A&M

Chelsea Gray

Guard

5′ 11″

Duke

Megan Gustafson

Center

6′ 4″

Iowa

Tiffany Hayes

Guard

5′ 10″

UConn

Kate Martin

Guard

6′ 0″

Iowa

Kelsey Plum

Guard

5′ 8″

Washington

Kiah Stokes

Center

6′ 3″

UConn

A’ja Wilson

Center

6′ 4″

South Carolina

Jackie Young

Guard

6′ 0″

Notre Dame

Las Vegas Aces Rivalries to Watch

If you can only catch a few games during the 2024 WNBA season, the ones you do watch should be thrilling. In the case of the Aces, a matchup featuring their budding rivalry with the New York Liberty is almost guaranteed to be a game to remember. These two teams went at it int he WNBA Finals last season, with Las Vegas emerging victorious.

The two teams will face each other five times. See the dates below:

  • Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV (CBS Sports)
  • Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (ESPN)

Stream the Las Vegas Aces on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the WNBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many championships have the Las Vegas Aces won?

Two, in 2022 and 2023.

Who is the Aces' best player?

A'ja Wilson is considered the top player on the Las Vegas Aces.

Who did the Aces beat in the 2023 WNBA Final?

The New York Liberty was the 2023 runner up.

