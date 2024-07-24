The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces are coming off of a championship season that saw them perform at the top of their game, and they’re putting on a good show this season, too.

Get the 2024 Las Vegas Aces TV schedule right here to make sure you can watch the Aces dominate their opponents live.

Las Vegas Aces Quick Facts: Founding Season: 1997

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Michelob Ultra Arena

Championships: 2 (2022, 2023)

2023 Finish: Won WNBA Championship

How did the Las Vegas Aces do last WNBA season?

The Las Vegas Aces dominated the 2023 regular season, finishing with an impressive 34-6 record, a stellar .850 winning percentage and a second consecutive WNBA title. They showcased their strength with a significant +12.5 average point differential, leading the league in both points per game (92.8) and defensive points allowed per game (80.3). The Aces clinched the best league record, underscoring their dominance at home (19-1) and their solid performance on the road (15-5).

The Aces have remained a formidable force in 2024, currently standing at 16-8 as they chase a three-peat.

Las Vegas Aces Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the Las Vegas Aces 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the full Aces schedule below, including information on where to watch the Las Vegas Aces on TV and more.

Date Opponent Time Channel Sat, Aug 17 New York Liberty 4:00 PM ET CBS Sun, Aug 18 Los Angeles Sparks 6:00 PM ET NBA TV Wed, Aug 21 Minnesota Lynx 9:30 PM ET ESPN Fri, Aug 23 Minnesota Lynx 9:30 PM ET ION Sun, Aug 25 Chicago Sky 12:00 PM ET CBS Tue, Aug 27 Dallas Wings 8:00 PM ET NBA TV Fri, Aug 30 Atlanta Dream 10:00 PM ET ION Sun, Sep 1 Phoenix Mercury 4:00 PM ET WNBA League Pass Tue, Sep 3 Chicago Sky 10:00 PM ET NBA TV Fri, Sep 6 Connecticut Sun 7:30 PM ET ION Sun, Sep 8 New York Liberty 4:00 PMET ESPN Wed, Sep 11 Indiana Fever 7:00 PM ET NBA TV Fri, Sep 13 Indiana Fever 7:30 PM ET ION Fri, Sep 13 Connecticut Sun 6:00 PM ET CBSN Tue, Sep 17 Seattle Storm 10:00 PM ET NBA TV Thu, Sep 19 Dallas Wings 9:00 PM ET Bally Sports Southwest

No Aces game today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

Where can I watch Las Vegas Aces games?

For those who can’t make it out to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch the Aces in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Las Vegas Aces TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few places where you can watch WNBA Aces games:

Las Vegas Aces Full Roster

Check out the Ace’s roster.

Name Position Height College Kierstan Bell Guard 6′ 1″ Florida Gulf Coast Alysha Clark Forward 5′ 11″ Middle Tennessee Sydney Colson Guard 5′ 8″ Texas A&M Chelsea Gray Guard 5′ 11″ Duke Megan Gustafson Center 6′ 4″ Iowa Tiffany Hayes Guard 5′ 10″ UConn Kate Martin Guard 6′ 0″ Iowa Kelsey Plum Guard 5′ 8″ Washington Kiah Stokes Center 6′ 3″ UConn A’ja Wilson Center 6′ 4″ South Carolina Jackie Young Guard 6′ 0″ Notre Dame

Las Vegas Aces Rivalries to Watch

If you can only catch a few games during the 2024 WNBA season, the ones you do watch should be thrilling. In the case of the Aces, a matchup featuring their budding rivalry with the New York Liberty is almost guaranteed to be a game to remember. These two teams went at it int he WNBA Finals last season, with Las Vegas emerging victorious.

The two teams will face each other five times. See the dates below:

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV (CBS Sports)

Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (ESPN)

Stream the Las Vegas Aces on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the WNBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.