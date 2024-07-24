The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and the excitement is more palpable than ever before. That’s especially true for the Seattle Storm, who have had a seriously impressive start to the season after an abysmal 2023 showing. Get the 2024 Seattle Storm TV Schedule right here to make sure you can watch the Storm’s explosive performance live.

Seattle Storm Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 2000

Conference: Western

Home Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Championships: 4 (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020)

2023 Finish: Missed Playoffs

How Did the Seattle Storm Do Last WNBA Season?

With an 11-29 record for the 2023 WNBA season, it’s clear the Seattle Storm had a challenging season and are looking to bounce back in 2024. Even with veteran stars like Jewell Loyd and plenty of fresh talent to put up points, it was the team’s inconsistent offense, injuries and depth issues that really held the Storm back.

After working to rebuild the team in the offseason, Seattle hopes to bring a cohesive and competitive team to the 2024 season.

Seattle Storm Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the Seattle Storm 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the Storm schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season below, including information on where to watch the Seattle Storm on TV and more.

Match Date Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel Fri., August 16 7:30 PM Atlanta Dream ION TV Sun., August 18 3:30 PM Indiana Fever ABC Tue., August 20 7 PM Washington Mystics Monumental Sports (RSN)

FOX 13 (Local)

WNBA League Pass Mon., August 26 10 PM Washington Mystics Monumental Sports (RSN)

FOX 13+ (Local)

WNBA League Pass Wed., August 28 10 PM Atlanta Dream FOX 13+ (Local)

WNBA League Pass Fri., August 30 10 PM New York Liberty ION TV Sun., September 1 1 PM Connecticut Sun NBC Sports Boston (RSN)

FOX 13+

WNBA League Pass Tues., September 3 7 PM Connecticut Sun NBC Sports Boston (RSN)

FOX 13+ (Local)

WNBA League Pass Thurs., September 5 7 PM New York Liberty FOX 5 New York (Local)

Fox 13 (Local)

Prime Video Sat., September 7 9 PM Phoenix Mercury Arizona’s Family Sports (RSN)

FOX 13+ (Local)

WNBA League Pass Wed., September 11 10 PM Los Angeles Sparks FOX 13 (Local)

Spectrum SportsNet (RSN)

WNBA League Pass Fri., September 13 7:30 PM Dallas Wings ION TV

WNBA League Pass Sun., September 15 6 PM Los Angeles Sparks FOX 13 (Local)

Spectrum SportsNet (RSN)

WNBA League Pass Tues., September 17 10 PM Las Vegas Aces FOX 13+

Silver State Sports

WNBA League Pass Thurs., September 19 9 PM Phoenix Mercury Arizona’s Family Sports (RSN)

FOX 13+ (Local)

WNBA League Pass

No Storm games today? Find another matchup to watch on the full WNBA schedule here.

Where can I watch Seattle Storm games?

For those who can’t make it out to Climate Pledge Arena to watch the Storm dominate in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Seattle Storm TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few places where you can watch WNBA Storm games:

Seattle Storm Rivalries to Watch

If you can only catch a few games during the 2024 WNBA season, the ones you do watch should be thrilling. In the case of the Storm, a matchup with rivals, the Phoenix Mercury is almost guaranteed to be a game to remember. With historic playoff battles, competitive matches and serious fan engagement, the Storm-Mercury rivalry is not one to miss.

The two teams will face each other a total of five times in the regular season. See the dates below:

Tues., May 7 (Storm W 85-59)

Tues., June 4 (Storm W 80-62)

Sun., June 16 (Mercury W 87-78)

Sat., September 7 @ 9 p.m. ET

Thurs., September 19 @ 9 p.m. ET

Stream Seattle Storm on DIRECTV

From the first tip off of the regular season to the final buzzer beater of the NBA Finals, DIRECTV has got what basketball fans need. Not only can you get access to 30+ in and out of market regional sports networks (RSNs), but you can also get NBA TV with DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Plus, for even more action you can get NBA League Pass through your DIRECTV account!

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that.

Frequently Asked Questions When was the Seattle Storm founded? The Seattle Storm's first WNBA season was in 2000. Who are some of the most well-known players from the Storm? The Seattle Storm was home to some of the best women's basketball players ever, including Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Lauren Jackson, Swin Cash and Tina Thompson, among many others. How many Seattle Storm games are on TV for the 2024 WNBA season? The Seattle Storm will have a total of 10 nationally televised games in 2024 on ION TV (7 games) and ABC/ESPN (3 games), plus 10 additional games simulcast on Prime Video (3 games), NBA TV (6 games) and CBS Sports (1 game).

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."