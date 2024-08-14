The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and the excitement is more palpable than ever before.

Despite the excitement, the Washington Mystics have been struggling, heading up the lower end of the WNBA standings. Will the team be able to overcome their issues on the court in the final weeks of the 2024 season? Get the 2024 Washington Mystics TV Schedule right here to find out!

Washington Mystics Quick Facts:

Founding Season: 1998

Conference: Eastern

Home Arena: Entertainment & Sports Arena

Championships: 1 (2019)

2023 Finish: Lost in 1st round of postseason to NY Liberty

How Did the Washington Mystics Do Last WNBA Season?

The Washington Mystics wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a 19-21 record, or a .475 winning percentage. The team exhibited a balanced performance at home (12-8) but struggled more on the road (7-13). Offensively, they averaged 80.5 points per game, while defensively, they allowed 80.9 points per game, leading to a slightly negative point differential of -0.4.

Although they encountered inconsistencies, particularly in their offensive output, key players stepped up in critical moments, keeping the Mystics competitive and allowing them to reach the first round of the postseason.

Washington Mystics Schedule for TV

Don’t miss one second of the second half of the 2024 WNBA season. With DIRECTV, you don’t have to! Explore the Mystics schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season below, including information on where to watch the Washington Mystics on TV and more.

Where can I watch Washington Mystics games?

For those who can’t make it out to the Sports & Entertainment Arena to watch the Mystics compete in person, there are plenty of ways to catch more games on the Washington Mystics TV schedule on DIRECTV. Below are a few networks where you can watch games:

Washington Mystics Rivalries to Watch

There are some Mystic games you really don’t want to miss – rivalry games especially.

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

These Eastern conference rivals have found themselves in seriously intense matchups, often leading to postseason implications. Plus, the teams’ relative proximity always makes for a fun rivalry among fans.

The Dream will play the Mystics to close out the regular season on:

Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. (Watch on ION)

Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics

The Mystics and the Liberty have a longstanding rivalry that has grown in intensity, especially with the rise of the Liberty in recent years. Both teams have had their share of victories and heartbreaks against each other, making their games highly anticipated. The addition of star players to the Liberty has only added more fuel to this rivalry, as seen in last season’s postseason Round 1.

Watch these two teams up against each other once more this season:

Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. ET (Watch on NBA TV)

Frequently Asked Questions When was the Washington Mystics founded? The WNBA Washington Mystics were founded in Washington D.C. in 1998. Who are some of the most well-known players from the Mystics? Prominent WNBA stars that played for the Mystics include Elena Delle Donne, Alana Beard, Chamique Holdsclaw and Aaliyah Edwards. How many Washington Mystics games are scheduled for TV broadcast for the 2024 WNBA season? Throughout the 2024 season, the Washington Mystics have a total of 22 nationally broadcast games across ESPN, ION TV, ESPN2, ABC or CBS.

