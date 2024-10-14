Basketball fans rejoice: the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBA) is in full swing, offering us plenty of exhilarating basketball matchups throughout the summer!

Wondering when your favorite team is playing and how to watch? Keep an eye on this page throughout the season for all the information you need to catch key games, plus previews of the most-hyped matchups of the day!

WNBA Games Today

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

No WNBA playoffs games today.

Current WNBA Final Record: New York Liberty 1, Minnesota Lynx 1 entering Game 3.

Be ready to watch the last few games on the WNBA Playoffs with DIRECTV!

Get the best sports-watching experience with DIRECTV. Where to Watch WNBA Games Don’t miss a single triple-double, free throw, or logo-3. Here’s a few ways to watch WNBA games live on TV and catch every amazing WNBA moment throughout the 2024 season: ESPN – Ch. 206

– Ch. 206 ESPN2 – Ch. 209

– Ch. 209 ABC – Find your local network

– Find your local network CBS – Find your local network

– Find your local network NBA TV

