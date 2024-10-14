DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
WNBA - Article

WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

Share
WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

Basketball fans rejoice: the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBA) is in full swing, offering us plenty of exhilarating basketball matchups throughout the summer!

Wondering when your favorite team is playing and how to watch? Keep an eye on this page throughout the season for all the information you need to catch key games, plus previews of the most-hyped matchups of the day!

WNBA Games Today

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

No WNBA playoffs games today.

Current WNBA Final Record: New York Liberty 1, Minnesota Lynx 1 entering Game 3.

Be ready to watch the last few games on the WNBA Playoffs with DIRECTV!

Shop Packages

Get the best sports-watching experience with DIRECTV.

Where to Watch WNBA Games

Don’t miss a single triple-double, free throw, or logo-3. Here’s a few ways to watch WNBA games live on TV and catch every amazing WNBA moment throughout the 2024 season:

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

Share
Promo

More Like This

2024 WNBA Playoffs Guide: Who’s In & How to Watch
WNBA

2024 WNBA Playoffs Guide: Who’s In & How to Watch

2024 WNBA Payroll: Who are the Highest-Paid WNBA
WNBA

2024 WNBA Payroll: Who are the Highest-Paid WNBA

Phoenix Mercury 2024 WNBA Schedule: How to Watch
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury 2024 WNBA Schedule: How to Watch

Indiana Fever 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch Caitlin Clark & the Fever
WNBA

Indiana Fever 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch Caitlin Clark & the Fever

Los Angeles Sparks 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch Live
WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks 2024 TV Schedule: How to Watch Live